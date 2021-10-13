CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comanche County, OK

Tornado Warning issued for Comanche, Kiowa, Tillman by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 20:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter, safe room or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Comanche; Kiowa; Tillman The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Comanche County in southwestern Oklahoma Southeastern Kiowa County in southwestern Oklahoma North central Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 812 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles northeast of Manitou, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Snyder, Indiahoma, Manitou, Cooperton, Meers, southwestern Fort Sill and Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN

alerts.weather.gov

