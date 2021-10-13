CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Logan by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 15:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Logan A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LOGAN COUNTY At 811 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles southwest of Russell Springs, or 20 miles west of Scott State Lake, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Logan County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

