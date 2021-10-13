CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Women’s Health Headlines: Using AI to help detect cancer

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week's Women's Health Headlines shares more about the technology that goes into detecting cancer. This segment is sponsored by Jefferson Radiology.

studyfinds.org

Using CBD daily may help shrink cancerous tumors

WATFORD, United Kingdom — A surprising case study of a patient in the United Kingdom may be providing key evidence that cannabidiol (CBD) can be an alternative treatment for lung cancer. Researchers discovered that an older woman saw her cancerous tumor dramatically shrink after taking the marijuana ingredient daily for several years.
CANCER
EurekAlert

AI helps rule out cancer in dense breasts

OAK BROOK, Ill. – An automated system that uses artificial intelligence (AI) can quickly and accurately sift through breast MRIs in women with dense breasts to eliminate those without cancer, freeing up radiologists to focus on more complex cases, according to a study published in Radiology. Mammography has helped reduce...
CANCER
capecod.com

Health Experts Highlight Mammograms, Cancer Detection

HYANNIS – October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and health experts are highlighting the importance of mammograms in catching cancer early. According to cancer.org, over 280,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021, and over 43,000 will die from the disease. Dr. Stamatia Destounis, Chief of the American...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Women S Health Headlines#Jefferson Radiology
Wilkes Journal Patriot

Cancer survivor: Early detection is key

Longtime Wilkes Relay for Life volunteer Annette Battle’s dream is that the money she helps raise for the American Cancer Society will result in treatments that don’t adversely impact healthy body parts. This money funds research such as efforts to develop drugs that only kill cancerous cells or cause the...
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
pittsburghmagazine.com

Local Cancer Survivor Creates Online Boutique To Help Women Recover In Style

Lisa Lurie’s breast cancer in 2007 left her bald and bloated from steroids, and without breasts or ovaries. While her medical team had removed her cancer, she didn’t know how to remove the body and self-esteem issues left in its place. “It really impacts you,” Lurie says. “I used to...
ADVOCACY
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
everythinglubbock.com

Free clinic offered for Women’s Health Day

The following is a press release from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center:. Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Medicine students will host a Women’s Health Day free clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at The Free Clinic located at Lubbock Impact, 2707 34th St.
LUBBOCK, TX
WSAV News 3

Mammograms and early detection help save Myrtle Beach woman’s life

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, highlighting the need for mammograms and early detection. However, doctors say because of the pandemic fewer women are getting checked out. WBTW News spoke with a breast cancer survivor whose mammogram saved her life. For Crystal Jones, breast cancer is no stranger to her […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
localsyr.com

Local Organization Helping Women ‘Keep Cool” While Battling Cancer

For women battling cancer, losing their hair can be traumatic but thanks to one Central New Yorker, there’s a treatment that can help. When Central New York native Liz Formoza was re-diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016, her greatest concern was keeping things normal for her family. Her quest to make that happen lead her to something called “scalp cooling,” which is a treatment to prevent chemotherapy-induced hair loss.
SYRACUSE, NY
MedicalXpress

Smart microscope slides detect cancer

A study published today in Nature demonstrates that by modifying the surface of conventional microscope slides at the nanoscale, biological structures and cells take on a striking color contrast that can be used to instantly detect disease. Project lead Professor Brian Abbey has spent the past five years developing the...
CANCER
mobihealthnews.com

More inclusive health research could help boost women's health

Sex and gender are key factors in healthcare, and the industry must take steps to address women’s specific needs to improve their health, said experts on a virtual panel discussion at Northwell Health’s Raise Health Forum. One important aspect is ensuring women are represented in clinical trials, since sex can...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Thrive Global

Health Coverage is Not Meeting Women’s Health Needs

Globally, health coverage is not meeting women’s health needs – especially when it comes to autoimmune diseases. While this could be attributed to being one of the many consequences of the global pandemic, there are many factors at play that contribute to this sad truth. Long-existing social disparities are exacerbated in times of crisis, and the differences between how men and women have fared during the past two years are evidence of this imbalance. How can we ensure equal access to healthcare for women? In particular, how can we ensure access to healthcare for women with chronic autoimmune diseases that can affect their fertility, such as Hashimoto? One such method could be to improve people’s access to digital solutions in order to enhance their medical treatment.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
KFYR-TV

Women’s Way offers free cancer screenings for women

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which serves as a reminder of the importance of regular cancer screenings. Women’s Way is a program through the state health department that provides a way to pay for breast and cervical cancer screenings for eligible women in North Dakota.
BISMARCK, ND
nny360.com

Oswego Health to discuss women’s health

OSWEGO — Oswego Health’s next “A Healthier You” virtual event series will launch at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20. Every month they feature a health topic and experts from Oswego Health and other community partners in a Facebook Live Q&A session to address specific ways the community can become healthier.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

