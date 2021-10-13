CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traverse City, MI

Biden appoints Debra Shore to lead EPA Midwestern office

By JOHN FLESHER Associated Press
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CAQIU_0cPPMy4d00

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — President Joe Biden has appointed Chicago wastewater official Debra Shore to direct the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Midwestern office.

Shore will oversee EPA’s Region 5, which includes Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin — along with 35 indigenous tribes.

The office oversees efforts to clean up the Great Lakes and deals with matters including industrial and agricultural pollution and tainted drinking water.

Shore is an elected member of the Board of Commissioners of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago. That agency handles wastewater treatment and stormwater management.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
City
Traverse City, MI
Traverse City, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
WOOD TV8

Former Congressman Dan Benishek dies

MARQUETTE, Mich. — Former U.S. Rep. Dan Benishek (R-Crystal Falls) who represented northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula in Congress from 2011 to 2017, died Friday, his family said in a statement. He was 69. Details about how he died were not released. During his time in Congress, Benishek served on the Agriculture, Natural Resources and […]
MARQUETTE, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midwestern#Ap
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

1K+
Followers
567
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy