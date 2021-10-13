CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific Catch Makes Its Southern California Debut In San Diego

Cover picture for the articleSan Diegans can finally experience its “wave to table” offerings, Pacific inspired menu, and craft beverage program. Pacific Catch, the Bay Area-based fish house known for serving sustainable seafood with Pacific Rim flavors in a decidedly West Coast style, officially opens its first Southern California location in San Diego on October 18th. For nearly two decades, Northern California diners have turned to the fish house for its constantly evolving menu of high-quality seafood and now, San Diegans can experience its “wave to table” offerings, Pacific inspired menu, and craft beverage program for the first time.

