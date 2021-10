By: KDKA-TV News Staff CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A tractor trailer driver is dead after crashing into a utility pole, two vehicles and a mobile home. The Indiana County Coroner says 64-year-old Lynn Farabaugh of Loretto was hauling soybeans and heading west on Route 553 Saturday afternoon. According to the coroner, a witness said Farabaugh approached the intersection of Route 553 and North Harmony Road when the trailer started rolling over, taking the tractor with it. The coroner says Farabaugh was “severely entrapped” and freed by firefighters. A witness told the coroner that Farabaugh didn’t appear to be driving very fast. The cause of death was ruled blunt force trauma and the manner was accidental.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO