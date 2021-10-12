CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Strike possibility reactions

ourquadcities.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFarmers concerned about potential strike at John Deere. Project Now meets with partners about Eviction Diversion Program. Gilda's Club hosts workshop about signs of breast cancer. OurQuadCities.com Update 101221. Road deaths increasing.

www.ourquadcities.com

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Possible Frontier strike looms as contract expires Saturday

Unionized workers at Connecticut’s legacy telecommunications company, Frontier Communications, are wrapping up a strike authorization vote in advance of when their two-year contract expires Saturday night. Members of Hamden-based union Local 1298 of the Communications Workers of America began strike authorization voting on Tuesday and were concluding voting on Thursday...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Wants A National Fleet Of All-Electric Cars, But On The Way There, His Own Admin Is Erecting A Speed Bump The Size Of A Nevada Mountain

President Joe Biden declared war on fossil fuels to lead America to a green-energy utopia. The U.S., in fact, was expected to arrive at this carbon-free locale in 2035, by Biden’s calendar. But much like the “Utopia” that St. Thomas More wrote about 500 years ago, it doesn’t exist. We...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fortune

China isn’t the only economy decoupling from the U.S.

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Since the Trump administration plunged the U.S. and China into a still-unresolved trade war in 2018, political pundits have argued that the two superpowers are entering a great “decoupling,” in which leading industries in each nation grow increasingly isolated from their counterparts in the other.
ECONOMY
Billboard

P!nk Speaks Out on Vaccine Mandate Protests In California

P!nk is in support of California's newest law, which sees the state becoming the first in the United States to mandate vaccinations for eligible teacher, staff and students attending in-person classes at public and private schools for grades seven through 12. On Sunday (Oct. 17), the "Cover Me In Sunshine" singer took to Twitter to voice her disapproval for those participating in state-wide walk outs to oppose the new mandate, which went into effect on Oct. 1.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversion Program#S Club#Breast Cancer#Qca#Farmers#John Deere Project Now
mobihealthnews.com

How retail giant Walmart plans to disrupt the healthcare industry

Big retail is positioned to shake up the healthcare industry. With more than 200 million weekly customers, Walmart may have the reach to do just that. Walmart’s interest in healthcare isn’t anything new. “Walmart believes we have a right to make healthcare disrupted. We are doing that by providing all...
RETAIL
healthing.ca

Gov't calls unvaccinated

'These calls are legitimate': Outreach campaigns to reach the unvaccinated now include phone calls to anyone with a health card. Canada has reached a vaccination rate of 71 per cent of the population now fully vaccinated, shows the latest health data, thanks to vax vans, mobile clinics and pop-up shots in community centres, arenas and churches.
PUBLIC HEALTH
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: The most obese state in America is also the most religious

Many individuals around the world, including those in the United States, identify as religious. Although there are many different religions, the majority of them are based on the belief in a higher power. Some parts of the world are extremely religious, while others are not. Some states in the United States are more religious than others.
ourquadcities.com

IL governor adds new online SNAP-eligible retailers

Six new retailers were added Tuesday for Illinois SNAP recipients to buy groceries online. Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Human Services announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved new retailers for SNAP, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, expanding options for Illinois’ SNAP recipients to purchase online. In addition to ALDI, Amazon and Walmart, County Market in Monmouth will accept online orders for SNAP users in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Woman starts GoFundMe page to help feed overnight striking workers

Since the clock struck midnight on Wednesday, Angel Richmond and her family have been picketing, standing in solidarity with other UAW members. “We’ve been on the line. We were there on Thursday, we were there on Friday, we will be there again tomorrow (Monday) and every day that we possibly can be down there,” Richmond said. “We’ll be down there standing with them, whether it’s our picket line duty or not, we’ll be down there as much as possible.”
CHARITIES
thegazette.com

Iowa lawmakers strike hopeful tone on Deere strike

DES MOINES — Iowa’s elected leaders mostly struck hopeful tones, while not favoring either John Deere or its striking workers, when commenting on the ongoing labor dispute Monday. The lone exception was Democratic U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, who expressed her support for the workers and labor union, and greeted striking...
IOWA STATE
BoardingArea

The USA sets 8th November as the magic date

A lot of people – including your writer and editor – have been waiting for the chance to return to the United States of America. Well, it seems the 8th November is the magic date, when the US will end its blanket travel bans, and base entry on vaccination status.
WORLD
ourquadcities.com

Weather, protest cloud Beijing flame-lighting rehearsal

ANCIENT OLYMPIA, Greece (AP) — A sunburst at the overcast birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games in Greece was too short-lived to light the backup flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Sunday’s dress rehearsal. It was the second blip of the day, after two protesters were detained on...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy