The federal government gets creative in regulating technology

A top US Treasury official on Tuesday called for a "global effort" to combat cyberattacks and to prevent criminals from holding computer systems for ransom. "It's going to be critical that we not only do this in the United States, but that we have a global effort because many of these cyber criminals are domiciled outside of our country," Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said. Governments, companies and individuals must focus on cybersecurity "to prevent criminal actors from being able to get into their system, and potentially use them to ransom." He testified before the Senate Banking Committee to present a Treasury report showing that growing use of cryptocurrencies outside of traditional payments systems undermines the effectiveness of US economic sanctions.

