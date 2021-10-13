CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

The federal government gets creative in regulating technology

By Stewart Baker
Reason.com
Reason.com
 6 days ago

The theme of this episode is the surge of creativity in the Biden administration as it searches for ways to regulate cybersecurity and cryptocurrency without new legislative authority. Paul Rosenzweig lays out the Department of Homeland Security's entries in the creativity sweepstakes: New (and frankly pretty modest) cybersecurity directives to the rail and air industry plus a much more detailed (and potentially problematic) set of requirements for pipeline companies. Matthew Heiman describes a Justice Department plan for enforcing cybersecurity rules for federal contractors that should chill the hearts of management: an initiative that raises the prospect of whistleblower suits under the False Claims Act for failure to disclose breaches to the government. I suggest that this means the notoriously short tenure of the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at large companies will now come with a built-in retirement compensation package.

reason.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Trump wanted to slash the federal government. But federal agencies are doing just fine.

Editor’s note: This article is part of a series on current challenges facing the federal bureaucracy from “Rethinking Our Democracy.” A joint initiative by the Center for Effective Government (@UChicagoCEG) at the University of Chicago and Protect Democracy (@protctdemocracy), “Rethinking our Democracy” produces written series on key areas of institutional and democratic reform. All other articles can be found here.
POTUS
Law.com

Silicon Legal: Regulators Get Assertive on Blockchain Currencies

The Justice Department launched an enforcement team focused on crimes involving cryptocurrency. New York Attorney General Letitia James this week asked two cryptocurrency lending platforms to cease activity. Nexo Financial confirmed it was one of the firms receiving a cease-and-desist letter. Recent regulatory moves from federal and state governments could...
ECONOMY
WebProNews

Coinbase Wants a Dedicated Federal Regulator for Crypto

Coinbase is calling on the US government to establish a new regulator for the crypto and digital assets market. Coinbase is one of the leading cryptocurrency trading platforms, but it recently ran afoul of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Coinbase was planning a new service called Lend that would allow individuals to loan cryptocurrency to other users, and charge interest for the transactions.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnc#Creativity#Ciso#The White House#The Justice Department#Cfius#Chinese#Magnachip#Americans
Mac Observer

Coinbase Calls on Government to Create Separate Crypto Regulator

Coinbase wants the U.S. government to create a cryptocurrency regulation agency separate from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Laws drafted in the 1930s to facilitate effective oversight of our financial system could not contemplate this technological revolution. Elements of those laws do not have room for the transformational potential that digital assets and crypto innovation make possible. They do not accommodate the efficiency, seamlessness, and transparency of digital asset markets, and thus risk serving as an unintended barrier to current innovations in the digital asset economy.
ECONOMY
Reason.com

Facebook Welcomes Regulations, Specifically Those That Hurt Its Competition

Nick Clegg, Facebook's head of global affairs and communications, appeared on CNN's State of the Union Sunday after a harrowing week for the company. Last week a whistleblower, Frances Haugen, testified before the Senate on a number of topics relating to Facebook's lack of transparency and the potentially deleterious effects on its users. However, Clegg's answer to a question about Section 230, the clause within the Communications Decency Act which generally shields platforms from liability for user-generated content posted to their sites, was perplexing.
INTERNET
thefabricator.com

Proposed federal regulations cause headaches for auto industry

Upcoming federal changes to corporate average fuel economy (CAFE) standards for passenger cars and light trucks will force manufacturers and suppliers of steel and aluminum to face new realities. The Biden administration’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has laid out with its September proposed rule six different mass-reduction possibilities,...
U.S. POLITICS
mediaite.com

‘Just Wipe Them Out’: Newsmax Host Says US Should Eliminate Four Entire Government Agencies

Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield suggested on Thursday that the United States default on its debt and eliminate four U.S. government agencies. “You see, failure to raise the debt ceiling is actually about defaulting on future obligations, not the current ones. It means you can’t buy anything else. You can’t spend more. So goodbye, radical infrastructure bill. Goodbye Biden spending free-for-all,” he said during his show Stinchfield. “The admission that the default threat is fake news is even buried in the White House’s own website. I found this today on it: ‘Once the debt limit is hit the federal government cannot increase the amount of outstanding debt. Therefore it can only draw from any cash on hand and spend its incoming revenues.’”
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
aitrends.com

Federal Government Spending on AI is Accelerating

AI is a major priority for US federal agencies and its adoption is accelerating, in part due to urgency following the COVID pandemic but also rooted in the long-term IT and R&D strategic plans. This is a key finding of the Federal Artificial Intelligence Landscape, 2022 report from the Federal...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Collegian

The Facebook Files highlight the need for government regulation

Facebook and other major social media platforms have become essential aspects of our everyday lives ,while somehow escaping much regulation. The Facebook Files—a series of Facebook’s internal documents recently obtained by the Wall Street Journal—show in detail how harmful this lack of regulation has been for individuals’ mental and civic health.
INTERNET
Reason.com

Congress Raised the Debt Ceiling Again Without Doing Anything To Fix the $28 Trillion National Debt

The House of Representatives voted Tuesday evening to lift the debt ceiling by $480 billion, temporarily postponing a possible default until early December. The bill, which had passed the Senate last week, heads to President Joe Biden's desk a few days before the October 18 deadline that Treasury Department officials had set for a possible default.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Biden's 'Climate-Resilient Economy' Roadmap Is Largely Superfluous

The Biden administration believes that private companies and markets are not effectively pricing into their calculations the effects of man-made climate change on housing, stocks and bonds, physical assets, crop yields, and fire risks. Consequently, President Joe Biden has issued Executive Order 14030 on Climate-Related Financial Risk. Pursuant to that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BoardingArea

The USA sets 8th November as the magic date

A lot of people – including your writer and editor – have been waiting for the chance to return to the United States of America. Well, it seems the 8th November is the magic date, when the US will end its blanket travel bans, and base entry on vaccination status.
WORLD
AFP

US calls for 'global effort' to combat cybercrime

A top US Treasury official on Tuesday called for a "global effort" to combat cyberattacks and to prevent criminals from holding computer systems for ransom. "It's going to be critical that we not only do this in the United States, but that we have a global effort because many of these cyber criminals are domiciled outside of our country," Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said. Governments, companies and individuals must focus on cybersecurity "to prevent criminal actors from being able to get into their system, and potentially use them to ransom." He testified before the Senate Banking Committee to present a Treasury report showing that growing use of cryptocurrencies outside of traditional payments systems undermines the effectiveness of US economic sanctions.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEKU

Customs and Border Protection nominee pledges to balance security and humanity

President Biden's nominee to lead U.S. Customs and Border Protection faced tough questions from a Senate committee about how he would handle the southern border. Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus told senators on Tuesday that he would seek to balance border security with humane treatment of migrants. "First and foremost,...
TUCSON, AZ
bitcoin.com

Estonia Considers Revoking Crypto Licenses as Government Mulls Tougher Regulations

Authorities in Estonia are working on new legislation expected to stiffen the rules for the country’s cryptocurrency sector. The Baltic nation’s regulator for the industry is considering whether to revoke previously issued crypto licenses and restart authorization from scratch. Licensed Crypto Companies Register Millions in Turnover, Estonia Gets Little. With...
ECONOMY
sent-trib.com

Congress needs to get creative on climate solutions

The raging wildfires out West, the devastation of Hurricane Ida. The sight of red skies and ashes, of flooded streets and abandoned homes. News stories of terrified families and lost love ones. The shocking extreme weather of late comes as no surprise to scientists who warned for decades that we are heading toward climate catastrophe.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
fedtechmagazine.com

What’s Next for the Federal Government and Zero Trust?

Phil Goldstein is a web editor for FedTech and StateTech. Besides keeping up with the latest in technology trends, he is also an avid lover of the New York Yankees, poetry, photography, traveling and escaping humidity. The federal government is moving to adopt a zero-trust architecture approach to cybersecurity. The...
EDUCATION
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy