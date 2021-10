ELLSWORTH — Silas Montigny was not happy with how his team’s 2021 season began. As is always the case for an Ellsworth boys’ soccer team with a storied history, the Eagles entered the current year with hopes of establishing themselves among the big boys in Class B. Yet over the first five games, Ellsworth found itself in in the win column just once as it struggled in the early going.

ELLSWORTH, ME ・ 9 DAYS AGO