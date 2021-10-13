CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Almira, WA

Crews fighting large fire at Almira School

By Fox 28 Spokane
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALMIRA, Wash. – Fire crews are responding to a large fire at Almira School. Flames and black smoke can be seen pouring from the building. Crews ask that everyone avoid the area. FOX28 Spokane©

