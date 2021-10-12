Senior Scientist, RNA Editing – ADARx Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

JoAnn Trejo, PhD, MBA, professor in the Department of Pharmacology at UC San Diego School of Medicine and assistant vice chancellor for UC San Diego Health Sciences Faculty Affairs, and Elizabeth Winzeler, PhD, professor in the Division of Host Microbe Systems and Therapeutics in the Department of Pediatrics at UC San Diego School of Medicine and adjunct professor in the Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at UC San Diego, have been elected to the National Academy of Medicine.
Comments / 0