Are the savings real at dollar stores? Here's what you need to know

By Quanecia Fraser
KOCO
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember that old joke that there's a Starbucks on every corner? These days you might be seeing more dollar stores than coffee shops. "Believe it or not, dollar stores outnumber Starbucks and McDonald’s combined — and more are coming. Four of 10 store openings this year are expected to be dollar stores," said sister station KETV Consumer Reports Investigative Reporter Brian Vines.

