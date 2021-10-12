CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Rebates available to fund school bus purchases

Overton County News
 7 days ago

As part of its commitment to protecting children, highlighted during Children’s Health Month, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Wednesday, Oct. 6 announced two school bus rebate opportunities – the 2021 Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) School Bus Rebate Program, and the 2021 American Rescue Plan Electric School Bus Rebates.

www.overtoncountynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
siouxcountyradio.com

New Sioux Center High School Receives Energy Rebate Check

Sioux Center Municipal Utilities recently presented Sioux Center Community School a $66,220 rebate check at the new high school for choosing energy-efficient technology in the new building. The energy rebates are part of the Bright Energy Solutions program, which offers cash incentives to business and residential energy customers of community-owned...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
whatsupmag.com

Statement on Supplemental Funding Request for School Bus Drivers

Annapolis, MD - Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman issued the following statement regarding supplemental funding legislation for school bus driver recruitment and retention:. “On Monday night, our Board of Education and AACPS leadership did the right thing. They approved a proposal that will provide the bus companies the tools...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Buses#School Districts#Children S Health Month#School Bus Rebate Program#Dera School Bus Rebates
NewsChannel 36

Sen. Gillibrand urges Education Department to issue guidance on how schools can use federal funds to address school bus driver shortages

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WENY) – School districts nationwide, including those in New York State and Pennsylvania, are still facing school bus driver shortages. Wednesday, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand sent a letter to Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, urging the agency to issue “clear guidance” to states and districts about using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to hire and retain school bus drivers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ironton Tribune

Columbia Gas reminds customers that funding assistance is available

COLUMBUS — Columbia Gas is reminding its customers that funding is available this winter season through the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) to help manage heating costs for those who qualify. HEAP is a federally funded program that provides eligible Ohioans financial assistance with their home energy bills. This one-time...
COLUMBUS, OH
KDHL AM 920

MDA Funds Available to Improve Farm Safety

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has two programs with funds available to improve safety on Minnesota Farms. Now in their second year the programs can help with the cost of buying, shipping and installing the eligible farm safety equipment. "There's very little that can comfort a family who has lost someone due to a preventable accident on the farm," Agriculture Commissioner Thom Peterson said. "Fortunately, small safety improvements can prevent that from being necessary, and we're grateful to offer support so famers can make those changes."
AGRICULTURE
Observer-Reporter

Motorists reminded of school bus safety

It’s National School Bus Safety Week, and local school districts and police departments are reminding motorists to protect children by following bus safety laws. On Wednesday, the 25th annual Operation Safe Stop will be conducted in communities across Pennsylvania as part of School Bus Safety Week. Operation Safe Stop is...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
EPA
Times Reporter

TCJFS fund available

Tuscarawas County Jobs and Family Services has funding to help those who may need supplies for a new job. Funding may be used for up-front costs for pre-employment testing, payment for license fees, short-term training costs and the purchase of tools for mechanics, beauty supplies for beauticians, uniforms or required attire.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Robnett: Funding sources are available for parks

The city of Midland is in a challenging situation regarding the proper funding and maintenance of the parks across our city. There is clearly public demand and council desire to improve the parks and recreation opportunities in Midland. If you ask every council member today where their top-three priorities lie, I would be willing to bet they all have parks on their list. We have ample park and open space in this town but not always the budget to properly maintain and upgrade what we have. Unfortunately, between fully funding our police and fire departments and replacing aging infrastructure, too often our parks budget comes up short.
MIDLAND, TX
holtvilletribune.com

ARPA Funds to Purchase 3 Police Patrol Trucks

EL CENTRO — Like their neighboring public safety agencies to the south, El Centro police and fire departments will be the first beneficiaries of their city’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds. After recently having approved the recommended allocation of most of the city’s $14.1 million ARPA award, the...
EL CENTRO, CA
wdrb.com

Funds available for childhood education programs in Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana is using nearly half a billion dollars in grants to help support childhood education programs. The $540 million Build, Learn, Grow Stabilization grants will help support child care, education, and out-of-school programs that have experienced increased costs because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the state Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) announced in a news release Wednesday.
Gettysburg Times

Funding still available for Ida damage

Funding is still available for Bedford County residents and businesses to help with costs resulting from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. David Cubbison, director of Bedford County Emergency Management, updated the county commissioners on the impact of the storm and resources available to the public during the board’s meeting on Thursday.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
stjohnsource.com

Human Services Issues Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfers (P-EBT)

The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services (DHS) informs the public that Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (Summer P-EBT) will be issued to eligible school children on the following dates:. P-EBT Summer 2021 for School Children Release Dates by District. October 16 in the St. Thomas/St. John District. October 17...
EDUCATION
Best Life

Over 10,000 Pounds of Meat From This Company Are Being Recalled, USDA Says

When you're shopping for groceries, you likely consider a few factors before putting an item in your cart, from how a product stacks up nutritionally to the price of the item you're thinking of purchasing. However, what you're less likely to consider is whether or not those products are safe enough to eat. Unfortunately, you might want to think twice about the safety of your favorite foods at the moment, now that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the recall of over 10,000 pounds of meat products, many of which were used in popular snack foods. Read on to discover which products are being pulled from the market and what to do if you have them at home.
AGRICULTURE
natureworldnews.com

U.S. Water Supply Contaminated by 42,000 Toxic “Forever Chemicals”

A new study about poisonous components identified as PFAS are found in over 42,000 locales across the United States. Analysts from the Environmental Working Group (EWG), an anti-pollution advocacy institution, combed through public information in the EPA's Enforcement and Compliance History repository for possible origins of PFAS or polyfluoroalkyl substances residues in different towns' water resources.
ENVIRONMENT
Michigan Advance

Feds launch long-awaited plan to combat PFAS

The President Joe Biden Administration announced Monday newly accelerated efforts to prevent and mediate pollution from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a group of “forever chemicals” known to cause harm to human health. PFAS can be found in drinking water, soil and air across the country, and are a growing concern. As part of the […] The post Feds launch long-awaited plan to combat PFAS appeared first on Michigan Advance.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US plans to tackle toxic, widespread 'PFAS' chemicals

Commonly known as "forever chemicals," PFAs can be found in water, air, food, packaging or even in shampoo or makeup, but on Monday the United States unveiled plans to tackle these ubiquitous and potentially harmful substances. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) published a three-year plan aimed at setting maximum thresholds in drinking water for the chemicals, technically called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. There are several thousand types of PFAS, but their common characteristics is that they disintegrate extremely slowly, earning them the nickname "forever chemicals." Once ingested, they accumulate in the body. According to some studies, exposure to PFAS can lead to problems with fertility, developmental delays in children, increased risks of obesity or certain cancers (prostate, kidney and testicular), an increase in cholesterol levels or even a decrease in the immune response to certain infections or after a vaccine.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy