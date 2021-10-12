CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paddy Moloney, Irish folk musician of the Chieftains, dies at 83

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaddy Moloney, the Irish folk musician and leader of The Chieftains, has died at the age of 83. A cause of death was not disclosed. Moloney “made an enormous contribution to Irish traditional music, song and dance…Few people can lay claim to having the level of impact

The Guardian

Paddy Moloney obituary

Paddy Moloney, who has died aged 83, was a founder and the leader of the Chieftains, a band that made Irish traditional music famous across the globe. A composer, arranger of traditional music and innovative musician on the tin whistle and the uilleann pipes, Moloney was a towering influence in Irish music for more than six decades. His ambition for the band and his love of music led to a long series of collaborations on stage and on record with a wide variety of performers, some from the pop and rock world and others who made traditional music from a variety of cultures.
No Depression

BONUS TRACKS: Grammys’ Genre Problem, Paddy Moloney, and How to Be a Responsible Music Fan

Kacey Musgraves (photo by Sophia Matinazad) The Grammys have a lot of problems, and genre is at the heart of most of them. This year’s first nominee for Top Controversy is the decision (from an anonymous committee) to keep Kacey Musgraves’ new album, star-crossed, out of consideration in the awards’ country categories, deeming it pop instead. Does it sound country? No. No one’s really arguing that it does. But does it have a similar vibe, and exactly the same production team, as Golden Hour, which won three country Grammys in 2019? Ummmm, well, yeah. For that matter, does anything in the country categories lately sound like country? Where does country end and pop begin, and who gets to decide, and are they doing so under any kind of fair system? Read Variety’s analysis of what’s going on here, and why it matters. And if you’re wondering how Musgraves feels about the whole thing, here’s what she had to say:
thefocus.news

Meet Paddy Moloney's wife, Rita O'Reilly, as iconic musician passes away

Ireland is in mourning after news emerged that The Chieftains frontman Paddy Moloney, 83, had passed away – he is survived by wife Rita O’Reilly and their three children. News of Paddy Moloney’s passing on 11 October 2021 has hit Ireland hard with the nation’s president, Michael D Higgins, contributing to the mountains of tributes on social media:
Laredo Morning Times

Musicians on Musicians: Madonna & Maluma

Welcome to Rolling Stone’s 2021 Musicians on Musicians package, the annual franchise where two great artists come together for a free, open conversation about life and music. Each story in this year’s series will appear in our November 2021 print issue, hitting stands on November 2nd — with four special covers, including this one. We’ll be rolling out all 10 stories this week and next, so check back often.
