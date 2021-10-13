CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella Actually Won’t Require COVID Vaccines

Coachella will not require coronavirus vaccinations, organizers announced Tuesday, reversing their earlier position that all attendees of the 2022 music festival would need to be immunized. The festival will now only require that ticket holders show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the festival or proof of vaccination. In a statement, Goldenvoice, which operates the festival, said, “After seeing first-hand the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our other festivals this past month, we feel confident we can update our health policy.” The festival sold out months ago with the vaccination requirement in place. It’s unclear if the 2020 lineup, which included headliners Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean, will remain the same.

