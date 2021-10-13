An investment boom is shrinking Alaska’s multibillion-dollar state pension gap
The investment boom that fueled the Alaska Permanent Fund to record highs is also narrowing a multibillion-dollar gap in the state’s pension funds for public employees. As of June 30, the gap between assets and liabilities in the state’s two biggest pension systems was about $4.9 billion, and some parts of the Public Employees Retirement System and Teachers Retirement System are actually overfunded, according to figures published by state advisers.www.adn.com
Comments / 0