An investment boom is shrinking Alaska’s multibillion-dollar state pension gap

By James Brooks
Anchorage Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe investment boom that fueled the Alaska Permanent Fund to record highs is also narrowing a multibillion-dollar gap in the state’s pension funds for public employees. As of June 30, the gap between assets and liabilities in the state’s two biggest pension systems was about $4.9 billion, and some parts of the Public Employees Retirement System and Teachers Retirement System are actually overfunded, according to figures published by state advisers.


