CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Impact of universal home visits on child health in Bauchi State, Nigeria: a stepped wedge cluster randomised controlled trial

By Khalid Omer
BioMed Central
 10 days ago

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1085 (2021) Cite this article. Nigeria is the second biggest contributor to global child mortality. Infectious diseases continue to be major killers. In Bauchi State, Nigeria, a stepped wedge cluster randomised controlled trial tested the health impacts of universal home visits to pregnant

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
BioMed Central

Adherence of HIV clinics to guidelines for the delivery of TB screening among people living with HIV/AIDS in Ghana

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1110 (2021) Cite this article. Tuberculosis screening of people living with HIV (PLHIV) – an intervention to reduce the burden of TB among PLHIV – is being implemented at HIV clinics in Ghana since 2007, but TB screening coverage remains low. Facility adherence to intervention guidelines may be a factor but is missing in implementation science literature. This study assesses the level of HIV clinic adherence to the guidelines and related facility characteristics in selected district hospitals in Ghana.
HEALTH
BioMed Central

SaferBirths bundle of care protocol: a stepped-wedge cluster implementation project in 30 public health-facilities in five regions, Tanzania

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1117 (2021) Cite this article. The burden of stillbirth, neonatal and maternal deaths are unacceptably high in low- and middle-income countries, especially around the time of birth. There are scarce resources and/or support implementation of evidence-based training programs. SaferBirths Bundle of Care is a well-proven package of innovative tools coupled with data-driven on-the-job training aimed at reducing perinatal and maternal deaths. The aim of this project is to determine the effect of scaling up the bundle on improving quality of intrapartum care and perinatal survival.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
BioMed Central

Correction to: Health facility preparedness of maternal and neonatal health services: a survey in Jumla, Nepal

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1114 (2021) Cite this article. The Original Article was published on 28 September 2021. Correction to: BMC Health Serv Res 21, 1023 (2021) https://doi.org/10.1186/s12913-021-07054-3 Following the publication of the original article [1], the authors identified an error in Fig. 2, the NMR...
WORLD
BioMed Central

Occupational blood exposure beyond needle stick injuries: hospital-based cross-sectional study among healthcare workers in governmental hospitals of Northern Ethiopia

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1136 (2021) Cite this article. Occupational blood exposure is one of the major public health problems that healthcare workers (HCWs) are encountering. Most previous occupational blood exposure studies are delimited to needle stick injury, which could underestimate the real level of blood exposure. On the other hand, others deal with crude blood and body-fluids exposure, which possibly overestimate the magnitude of blood exposure. Therefore, this study aimed at determining the prevalence of occupational blood exposure and identifying associated factors among HCWs in the Southern Tigrai zone governmental hospitals of Northern Ethiopia considering all the potential means of blood exposure (needle stick injury, sharp medical equipment injury, and blood splash) while excluding blood-free body-fluids.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Health#Un#Bauchi State#On Children
BioMed Central

Exploring drivers and barriers to the utilization of community client-led ART delivery model in South-Western Uganda: patients’ and health workers’ experiences

In an effort to accommodate the growing number of HIV clients, improve retention in care and reduce health care burden, the differentiated service delivery (DSD) models were introduced in 2014. One such model, Community Client-Led ART Delivery (CCLAD) was rolled out in Uganda in 2017. The extent of utilization of this model has not been fully studied. The aim of the study was to explore the patients’ and health workers’ experiences on the utilization of CCLAD model at Bwizibwera Health Centre IV, south western Uganda.
HEALTH
BioMed Central

A feasibility study to assess non-clinical community health workers’ capacity to use simplified protocols and tools to treat severe acute malnutrition in Niger state Nigeria

Severe acute malnutrition (SAM) is a major determinant of childhood mortality and morbidity. Although integrated community case management (iCCM) of childhood illnesses is a strategy for increasing access to life-saving treatment, malnutrition is not properly addressed in the guidelines. This study aimed to determine whether non-clinical Community Health Workers (called Community-Oriented Resource Persons, CORPs) implementing iCCM could use simplified tools to treat uncomplicated SAM.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New research underscores pollution's impact on child health

Studies have shown air pollution is a major risk factor for respiratory infection—the leading cause of death among children under five—but bad air's specific impacts on developing bodies have remained somewhat of a mystery. A Stanford-led study reveals a link between tiny airborne particles and child health in South Asia,...
KIDS
BioMed Central

Australian hospital staff perceptions of barriers and enablers of domestic and family violence screening and response

Debra K. Creedy1, Kathleen Baird ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-0142-69621,2,3, Kerri Gillespie2 &. BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1121 (2021) Cite this article. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. Hospital presentations provide unique opportunities to detect DFV. However, up to 70% of women experiencing Domestic and Family Violence (DFV) go undetected by...
AUSTRALIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
United Nations
BioMed Central

How does job mobility relate to work commitment among rural healthcare workers? a cross-sectional study in western China

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1126 (2021) Cite this article. Rural healthcare workers (RHWs) are the core of the rural health system. The antecedents of turnover of RHWs have been well studied, but little is known about the consequences of job mobilities among RWHs. This study aimed to identify the association between job mobility and the work commitment of RHWs in China.
WORLD
stljewishlight.org

Chinese state-run site proposes ‘final solution to the Taiwan question,’ and German lawmaker compares it to Nazi rhetoric

TAIPEI, Taiwan (JTA) — A German lawmaker heard ominous echoes of Nazi Germany after a Chinese state-run media outlet threatened violence in calling for a “final solution to the Taiwan question.”. Frank Müller-Rosentritt, a member of German parliament and its foreign affairs committee, compared the terminology to the Nazis’ “final...
CHINA
EatThis

New Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus

According to a new study published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine, even a mild COVID infection can lead to symptoms that may last a lifetime. "The research found that over 1 in 3 patients had one or more features of long-COVID recorded between 3 and 6 months after a diagnosis of COVID-19," the authors concluded."This illness affects patients with both severe and mild Covid-19," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said. "Part of the challenge is that patients with long COVID could have a range of different symptoms that can be persistent or can come and go." Read on for 9 signs you may have Long COVID—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Single mother with nine children sentenced to death for meth possession in Malaysia

A 55-year-old woman was sentenced to death in Malaysia last week after being convicted for possessing drugs.Hairun Jalmani, a single mother of nine children, was sentenced by Judge Alwi Abdul Wahab on 15 October at the Tawau High Court in Sabah, Malaysia. She was caught with 113.9g of methamphetamine in January 2018.A harrowing video of the woman, who works as a fishmonger, crying inconsolably after she was handed the death sentence has gone viral on social networks in the country, igniting a fierce debate on women’s rights and capital punishment.The 45-second video shows a handcuffed Jalmani breaking down in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Australian woman is forced to move to a Pacific Island after her partner was denied an exemption to reunite with her 17 times over 551 DAYS despite there NEVER being a case of Covid in his country

An Australian nurse was kept apart from her sweetheart for 551 days, who was deemed an unacceptable travel risk - even though his country has never had a local case of Covid. Stephanie Wheeler finally gave up and moved from Newcastle to her partner Tommy Esau's hometown, Honiara, in the Solomon Islands after he was denied an exemption from Australia's ban on international arrivals 17 times.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

‘Call it a miracle’: Woman believed to be 70 years old gives birth to her first child in India

A woman who is believed to be around 70 years old has successfully given birth to her first child through a “miracle” IVF procedure in western India.Dr Naresh Bhanushali, a gynaecologist from the town of Bhuj in Gujarat state, told The Independent that he had successfully conducted the procedure on Jivuben Vallabhai Rabari and delivered her baby boy on 9 September. “This is a rare case, you can call it a miracle. I have been practising for 20 years and conducted over 1,000 IVF treatments but I have never seen a case like this. While we are happy that the...
INDIA
Daily Mail

Air Force offers $50,000 settlement to an Army spouse demanding $1M after doctor left a surgical TOWEL inside her for FIVE YEARS following a C-section: 17 similar cases were reported last year

After five years of unbearable chronic pain, six gastrointestinal specialists and several emergency room visits, an Army spouse finally learned the cause of her pain: a laparotomy towel was left inside her abdomen from a C-section performed at a US air base outside Tokyo. The Air Force offered Angie Perry...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MedicalXpress

New study provides robust evidence that COVID-19 is a seasonal infection

A new study led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) provides robust evidence that COVID-19 is a seasonal infection linked to low temperatures and humidity, much like seasonal influenza. The results, published in Nature Computational Science, also support the considerable contribution of airborne SARS-CoV-2 transmission and the need to shift to measures that promote "air hygiene."
SCIENCE
BBC

Jasbir Singh Hayer of Kray Twinz dies after Covid-19 fight

One half of music duo the Kray Twinz has died after being in hospital with Covid-19, his family have confirmed. Jasbir Singh Hayer spent four weeks in hospital "battling" the virus before he "passed away peacefully" on Tuesday. Along with his brother Jat, the pair, from Coventry, were "towering figures...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy