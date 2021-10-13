2021 MLB playoffs: Bracket, postseason baseball schedule as Astros, Braves advance; Dodgers try to stay alive

The Major League Baseball postseason is heating up, and the 2021 ALCS matchup is set. The Houston Astros will face the Boston Red Sox in the best-of-seven series for the American League pennant after both teams won their ALDS matchups in four games. The Astros eliminated the White Sox in Chicago on Tuesday, while the Red Sox ousted the Rays in walk-off fashion on Monday night. In the National League, the Braves are headed to the NLCS for the second year in a row after Freddie Freeman's eighth-inning home run lifted Atlanta over the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 on Tuesday. Who will the Braves face? The Giants will try to advance to the NLCS on Tuesday night, while the reigning champion Dodgers will try to force a Game 5.