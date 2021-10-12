CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Play as Mom in Back 4 Blood

By Shayan Adnan
segmentnext.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking to learn how to play as Mom in Back 4 Blood, then we’ve got you covered with this guide where we’ll be walking you through every bit of information you need to know about her, including her abilities, best cards and her recommended playstyle. How to Play...

