In Back 4 Blood, it is up to a group of survivors to help fend off the swarm of zombies that have taken over the world known as the Ridden. To do this, they must combine their talents and work together. Thankfully, solo players don’t have to worry about going into this game by themselves, as there is actually an option to play with bots. Here is everything you need to know about how to play solo in Back 4 Blood.