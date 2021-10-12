Cosmic Dawn, Nitro, GeoTime—South African scientists get superhero alter e
Ask children around the world to draw a scientist and they’ll most likely sketch an older white man. Now, a new way to break down such stereotypes has emerged from South Africa, where Black people make up 80% of the population but Black researchers still constitute a minority of academics. Children in many communities rarely encounter a working scientist, says Justin Yarrow, founder of the educational nonprofit CodeMakers. “You ask them to name a scientist, and it’s [Albert] Einstein, or nobody,” he says.slashdot.org
Comments / 0