Strong paramagnetic response in Y containing V$_{0.6-x}$Ti$_{0.4}$ superconductor

By SK Ramjan, LS Sharath Chandra, Rashmi Singh, MK Chattopadhyay
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

We report here, the systematic field-cooled (FC) magnetisation of superconducting (V$_{0.6}$Ti$_{0.4}$)-Y alloys in presence of applied magnetic fields upto 7 T. Paramagnetic response is clearly observed just below the superconducting transition temperature (T$_{c}$) in low fields ($\leq$0.2 T). The lower

arxiv.org

The large static and pump-probe Kerr effect with two-fold rotation symmetry in Kagome metal CsV$_3$Sb$_5$

Qiong Wu, Z. X. Wang, Q. M. Liu, R. S. Li, S. X. Xu, Q. W. Yin, C. S. Gong, Z. J. Tu, H. C. Lei, T. Dong, N. L. Wang. Optical measurements sensitive to different types of symmetry breaking have been widely used to probe spontaneously symmetry broken states in quantum materials. In particular, measurements of polar Kerr rotation have emerged as a key experimental technique to identify the time-reversal symmetry breaking, meanwhile the polarization dependence in the Kerr rotation can be used to probe lattice rotation symmetry. Here, we present static and time-resolved Kerr rotation measurement on the newly discovered Kagome superconductor CsV$_3$Sb$_5$. We observe the striking giant optical Kerr effect with unexpected polarization dependence in CsV$_3$Sb$_5$. Below charge density wave transition temperature ($T_{CDW}$), the Kerr rotation promptly emerges and increases close to about 1 mrad. The rotation angle shows two-fold rotation symmetry in \emph{ab} plane. With femtosecond laser pulse pumping, the Kerr rotation angle can be easily suppressed and recovers in several picoseconds accompanied with coherent oscillations. Significantly, the oscillations in the Kerr signal also experience a 180 degree periodic change. Our investigation provides convincing evidence for the simultaneous time-reversal symmetry breaking and formation of two-fold rotation symmetry in CsV$_3$Sb$_5$ just below $T_{CDW}$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Thickness-induced crossover from strong to weak collective pinning in exfoliated FeTe$_{0.6}$Se$_{0.4}$ thin films at 1 T

We studied flux pinning in exfoliated FeTe$_{0.6}$Se$_{0.4}$ thin-film devices with a thickness $d$ from 30 to 150 nm by measuring the critical current density $J_{\mathrm{c}}$. In bulk FeTe$_{0.6}$Se$_{0.4}$, the flux pinning has been discussed in the framework of weak collective pinning, while there is little knowledge on the pinning mechanism in the thin-film region. From the thickness $d$ dependence of $J_{\mathrm{c}}$ at a fixed magnetic field of 1 T, we found that the strong pinning is dominant below $d \approx 70$ nm, while the weak collective pinning becomes more important above $d \approx 100$ nm. This crossover thickness can be explained by the theoretical model proposed by van der Beek $\textit{et al}$ [Phys. Rev. B. ${\bf 66}$, 024523 (2002)].
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Manifestations of Spinodal Decomposition into Dilute Pd$_{1-x}$Fe$_{x}$ "Phases" in Iron-Implanted Palladium Films: FMR Study

A.I. Gumarov (1 and 2), I.V. Yanilkin (1), A.A. Rodionov (1), B.F. Gabbasov (1), R.V. Yusupov (1), M.N. Aliyev (3), R.I. Khaibullin (2), L.R. Tagirov (2 and 4) ((1) Institute of Physics, Kazan Federal University, (2) Zavoisky Physical-Technical Institute, FRC Kazan Scientific Centre of RAS, (3) Baku State University, (4) Tatarstan Academy of Sciences, Institute of Applied Research)
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Gapless Dirac magnons in CrCl$_{3}$

Bosonic Dirac materials are testbeds for dissipationless spin-based electronics. In the quasi two-dimensional honeycomb lattice of CrX$_{3}$ (X=Cl, Br, I), Dirac magnons have been predicted at the crossing of acoustical and optical spin waves, analogous to Dirac fermions in graphene. Here we show that, distinct from CrBr$_{3}$ and CrI$_{3}$, gapless Dirac magnons are present in bulk CrCl$_{3}$, with inelastic neutron scattering intensity at low temperatures approaching zero at the Dirac $K$ point. Upon warming, magnon-magnon interactions induce strong renormalization and decreased lifetimes, with a ~25% softening of the upper magnon branch intensity from 5 to 50 K, though magnon features persist well above T$_{N}$. Moreover, an unusual negative thermal expansion (NTE) of the $a$-axis lattice constant and anomalous phonon behavior are observed below 50 K, indicating magnetoelastic and spin-phonon coupling arising from an increase in the in-plane spin correlations that begins tens of Kelvin above T$_{N}$.
ECONOMY
arxiv.org

Altering the magnetic ordering of Fe$_{3}$Ga$_{4}$ via thermal annealing and hydrostatic pressure

Brandon Wilfong, Vaibhav Sharma, Jared Naphy, Omar Bishop, Steven P. Bennett, Joseph Prestigiacomo, Radhika Barua, Michelle E. Jamer. The effects of post-synthesis annealing temperature on arc-melted samples of Fe$_{3}$Ga$_{4}$ has been studied to investigate changes in crystallographic and magnetic properties induced by annealing. Results show a significant trend in the evolution of the (incommensurate spin density wave) ISDW-FM (ferromagnetic) transition temperature as a function of the refined unit cell volume in annealed samples. Strikingly, this trend allowed for the tuning of the transition temperature down to room-temperature (300 K) whilst maintaining a sharp transition in temperature, opening the door to the use of Fe$_{3}$Ga$_{4}$ in functional devices. Crystallographic analysis through Rietveld refinement of high-resolution x-ray diffraction data has showed that arc-melted stoichiometric Fe$_{3}$Ga$_{4}$ is multi-phase regardless of annealing temperature with a minor phase of FeGa$_{3}$ decreasing in phase fraction at higher annealing temperature. In order to validate the trend in ISDW-FM transition temperature with regard to unit cell volume, high pressure magnetometry was performed. This showed that the FM-ISDW ($\sim$ 68 K) and ISDW-FM ($\sim$ 360 K) transition temperatures could be tuned, increased and decreased respectively, linearly with external pressure. Thus, external pressure and the ensuing crystallographic changes minimize the temperature range of the stability of the ISDW pointing toward the importance of structural properties on the mechanism for the formation of the intermediate ISDW phase. These results show how this model system can be tuned as well as highlighting the need for future high-pressure crystallography and related single crystal measurements to understand the mechanism and nature of the intermediate ISDW phase to be exploited in future devices.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Measurement of prompt $\rm{D_{s}^{+}}$-meson production and azimuthal anisotropy in Pb-Pb collisions at $\sqrt{s_{\rm NN}} = 5.02$ TeV

The production yield and angular anisotropy of prompt ${D_s^+}$ mesons were measured as a function of transverse momentum ($p_{ T}$) in Pb-Pb collisions at a centre-of-mass energy per nucleon pair $\sqrt{s_{ NN}} = 5.02$ TeV collected with the ALICE detector at the LHC. ${D_s^+}$ mesons and their charge conjugates were reconstructed at midrapidity ($|y|<0.5$) from their hadronic decay channel ${D_s^+ \to \phi \pi^+}$, with ${\phi \to K^-K^+}$, in the $p_{ T}$ intervals $2<p_{ T}<50$ GeV/$c$ and $2<p_{ T}<36$ GeV/$c$ for the 0-10% and 30-50% centrality intervals. For $p_{ T}>10$ GeV/$c$, the measured ${D_s^+}$-meson nuclear modification factor $R_{ AA}$ is consistent with the one of non-strange D mesons within uncertainties, while at lower $p_{ T}$ a hint for a ${D_s^+}$-meson $R_{ AA}$ larger than that of non-strange D mesons is seen. The enhanced production of ${D_s^+}$ relative to non-strange D mesons is also studied by comparing the $p_{ T}$-dependent ${D_s^+/D^0}$ production yield ratios in Pb-Pb and in pp collisions. The ratio measured in Pb-Pb collisions is found to be on average higher than that in pp collisions in the interval $2<p_{ T} <8$ GeV/$c$ with a significance of 2.3$\sigma$ and 2.4$\sigma$ for the 0-10% and 30-50% centrality intervals. The azimuthal anisotropy coefficient $v_2$ of prompt ${D_s^+}$ mesons was measured in Pb-Pb collisions in the 30-50% centrality interval and is found to be compatible with that of non-strange D mesons. The main features of the measured $R_{ AA}$, ${D_s^+/D^0}$ ratio, and $v_2$ as a function of $p_{ T}$ are described by theoretical calculations of charm-quark transport in a hydrodynamically expanding quark-gluon plasma including hadronisation via charm-quark recombination with light quarks from the medium. The $p_{ T}$-integrated production yield of ${D_s^+}$ mesons is compatible with the prediction of the statistical hadronisation model.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Dynamical Study of the Origin of the Charge Density Wave in $A$V$_{3}$Sb$_{5}$ ($A=$K, Rb, Cs) Compounds

Andrzej Ptok, Aksel Kobiałka, Małgorzata Sternik, Jan Łażewski, Paweł T. Jochym, Andrzej M. Oleś, Przemysław Piekarz. Systems containing the ideal kagome lattice can exhibit several distinct and novel exotic states of matter. One example of such systems is a recently discovered $A$V$_{3}$Sb$_{5}$ ($A$ = K, Rb, and Cs) family of compounds. Here, the coexistence of the charge density wave (CDW) and superconductivity is observed. In this paper, we study the dynamic properties of the $A$V$_{3}$Sb$_{5}$ systems in context of origin of the CDW phase. We show and discuss the structural phase transition from $P6/mmm$ to $C2/m$ symmetry that are induced by the presence of phonon soft modes. We conclude that the CDW observed in this family of compounds is a consequence of the atom displacement, from the high symmetry position of the kagome net, in low-temperature phase. Additionally, using the numerical {\it ab initio} methods, we discuss the charge distribution on the $A$V$_{3}$Sb$_{5}$ surface. We show that the observed experimental %$4\times 1$ stripe-like modulation of the surface, can be related to surface reconstruction and manifestation of the three dimensional $2 \times 2 \times 2$ bulk CDW. Finally, the consequence of realization of the $C2/m$ structure on the electronic properties are discussed. We show that the electronic band structure reconstruction and the accompanying modification of density of states correspond well to the experimental data.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Complex interplay of magnetic ordering and spin-lattice coupling in orthochromite Nd$_{0.5}$Dy$_{0.5}$CrO$_{3}$

M. Anas, Padmanabhan Balasubramanian, K. Vikram, Ankita Singh, C. M. N. Kumar, Andreas Hoser, Dariusz Rusinek, A.K. Sinha, V. Srihari, Ranjan K. Singh, Rinku Kumar, Mukul Gupta, T. Maitra, V. K. Malik. The mixed rare-earth orthochromite Nd$_{0.5}$Dy$_{0.5}$CrO$_{3}$ has a Néel temperature ($T_\mathrm{N}$) of ${\sim}$ 175\,K, resulting in the G-type antiferromagnetic...
ECONOMY
arxiv.org

Effective $\mathbb{Z}_{3}$ model for finite-density QCD with tensor networks

The tensor renormalization group is a promising numerical method used to study lattice statistical field theories. However, this approach is computationally expensive in 2+1 and 3+1 dimensions. Here we use tensor renormalization group methods to study an effective three-dimensional $\mathbb{Z}_{3}$ model for the heavy-quark, high-temperature, strong-coupling limit of single-flavor 3+1 dimensional quantum chromodynamics. Our results are cross-checked using the worm Monte Carlo algorithm. We present the phase diagram of the model through the measurement of the Polyakov loop, the nearest-neighbor Polyakov loop correlator, and their susceptibilities. The tensor renormalization group results are in good agreement with the literature.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

$\textit{Ab initio}$ and group theoretical study of properties of the $\text{C}_\text{2}\text{C}_\text{N}$ carbon trimer defect in h-BN

Omid Golami, Kenneth Sharman, Roohollah Ghobadi, Stephen C. Wein, Hadi Zadeh-Haghighi, Claudia Gomes da Rocha, Dennis R. Salahub, Christoph Simon. Hexagonal boron nitride (h-BN) is a promising platform for quantum information processing due to its potential to host optically active defects with attractive optical and spin properties. Recent studies suggest that carbon trimers might be the defect responsible for single-photon emission in the visible spectral range in h-BN. In this theoretical study, we combine group theory together with density functional theory (DFT) calculations to predict the properties of the neutral $\text{C}_\text{2}\text{C}_\text{N}$ carbon trimer defect. We find the multi-electron states of this defect along with possible radiative and non-radiative transitions assisted by the spin-orbit and the spin-spin interactions. We also investigate the Hamiltonian for external magnetic field and ground-state hyperfine interactions. Lastly, we use the results of our investigation in a Lindblad master equation model to predict an optically detected magnetic resonance (ODMR) signal and the $g^2(\tau)$ correlation function. Our findings can have important outcomes in quantum information applications such as quantum repeaters used in quantum networks and quantum sensing.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

DNA Codes over the Ring $\mathbb{Z}_4 + w\mathbb{Z}_4$

In this present work, we generalize the study of construction of DNA codes over the rings $\mathcal{R}_\theta=\mathbb{Z}_4+w\mathbb{Z}_4$, $w^2 = \theta $ for $\theta \in \mathbb{Z}_4+w\mathbb{Z}_4$. Rigorous study along with characterization of the ring structures is presented. We extend the Gau map and Gau distance, defined in \cite{DKBG}, over all the $16$ rings $\mathcal{R}_\theta$. Furthermore, an isometry between the codes over the rings $\mathcal{R}_\theta$ and the analogous DNA codes is established in general. Brief study of dual and self dual codes over the rings is given including the construction of special class of self dual codes that satisfy reverse and reverse-complement constraints. The technical contributions of this paper are twofold. Considering the Generalized Gau distance, Sphere Packing-like bound, GV-like bound, Singleton like bound and Plotkin-like bound are established over the rings $\mathcal{R}_\theta$. In addition to this, optimal class of codes are provided with respect to Singleton-like bound and Plotkin-like bound. Moreover, the construction of family of DNA codes is proposed that satisfies reverse and reverse-complement constraints using the Reed-Muller type codes over the rings $\mathcal{R}_\theta$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Isotope-Selective Laser Ablation Ion-Trap Loading of $\mathbf{^{137}\mathrm{Ba}^+}$ using a $\mathbf{\mathrm{BaCl}_2}$ Target

Brendan M. White, Pei Jiang Low, Yvette de Sereville, Matthew L.Day, Noah Greenberg, Richard Rademacher, Crystal Senko. The $^{133}\mathrm{Ba}^+$ ion is a promising candidate as a high-fidelity qubit, and the $^{137}\mathrm{Ba}^+$ isotope is promising as a high-fidelity qudit ($d>2$). Barium metal is very reactive, and $^{133}\mathrm{Ba}^+$ is radioactive and can only be sourced in small quantities, so the most commonly used loading method, oven heating, is less suited for barium, and is currently not possible for $^{133}\mathrm{Ba}^+$.Pulsed laser ablation solves both of these problems by utilizing compound barium sources, while also giving some distinct advantages, such as fast loading, less displaced material, and lower heat load near the ion trap. Because of the relatively low abundances of the isotopes of interest, a two-step photoionization technique is used, which gives us the ability to selectively load isotopes. Characterization of the ablation process for our $\mathrm{BaCl}_2$ targets are presented, including observation of neutral and ion ablation-fluence regimes, preparation/conditioning and lifetimes of ablation spots, and plume velocity distributions.We show that using laser ablation on $\mathrm{BaCl}_2$ salt targets with a two-step photoionization method, we can produce and trap barium ions reliably. Further, we demonstrate that with our photoionization method, we can trap $^{137}\mathrm{Ba}^+$ with an enhanced selectivity compared to its natural abundance.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Ground state of Ce$_{3}$Bi$_{4}$Pd$_{3}$ unraveled by hydrostatic pressure

M. O. Ajeesh, S. M. Thomas, S. K. Kushwaha, E. D. Bauer, F. Ronning, J. D. Thompson, N. Harrison, P. F. S. Rosa. Noncentrosymmetric Ce$_{3}$Bi$_{4}$Pd$_{3}$ has attracted a lot of attention as a candidate for strongly correlated topological material, yet its experimental ground state remains a matter of contention. Two conflicting scenarios have emerged from a comparison to prototypical Kondo insulator Ce$_{3}$Bi$_{4}$Pt$_{3}$: either Ce$_{3}$Bi$_{4}$Pd$_{3}$ is a spin-orbit-driven topological semimetal or a Kondo insulator with smaller Kondo coupling than its Pt counterpart. Here we determine the ground state of Ce$_{3}$Bi$_{4}$Pd$_{3}$ via electrical resistivity measurements under hydrostatic pressure, which is a clean symmetry-preserving tuning parameter that increases hybridization but virtually preserves spin-orbit coupling. Ce$_{3}$Bi$_{4}$Pd$_{3}$ becomes more insulating under pressure, which is a signature of Ce-based Kondo insulating materials. Its small zero-pressure gap increases quadratically with pressure, similar to the behavior observed in the series Ce$_{3}$Bi$_{4}$(Pt$_{1-x}$Pd$_{x}$)$_{3}$, which indicates that Pt substitution and applied pressure have a similar effect. Our result not only demonstrates that Kondo coupling, rather than spin-orbit coupling, is the main tuning parameter in this class of materials, but it also establishes that Ce$_{3}$Bi$_{4}$Pd$_{3}$ has a narrow-gap Kondo insulating ground state.
GAMBLING
arxiv.org

Ab-initio study of ultrafast spin dynamics in Gdx(FeCo){1-x} alloys

Using an ultrashort laser pulse we explore {\it ab-initio} the spin dynamics of Gd$_x$(FeCo)$_{1-x}$ at femtosecond time scales. Optical excitations are found to drive charge from Fe majority $d$-states to the unoccupied Gd $f$-minority states, with $f$-electron character excited occupation lagging behind that of the $d$-electron character, leading to substantial demagnetisation of both species while leaving the global moment almost unchanged. For $x > 0.33$ this results in the creation of an ultrafast ferromagnetic (FM) transient by the end of the laser pulse, with the Gd demagnetization rate slower than that of Fe. For all concentrations the Gd moments begin to rotate from their ground state orientations developing in-plane moments of between 0.2-0.5~$\mu_B$. Thus, the ultrafast spin dynamics of the material captures three important ingredients of the all optical switching that occurs at much later (picosecond) times: (i) the development of a FM transient, (ii) the different rates of demagnetisation of Fe and Gd and, (iii), the breaking of the colinear symmetry of the ground state. Furthermore, several predictions are made about the behaviour of Fe-Gd alloys that can be experimentally tested and can lead to a spin-filtering device.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Celestial $w_{1+\infty}$ symmetries from twistor space

We explain how twistor theory represents the self-dual sector of four dimensional gravity in terms of the loop group of Poisson diffeomorphisms of the plane via Penrose's non-linear graviton construction. The symmetries of the self-dual sector are generated by the corresponding loop algebra $Lw_{1+\infty}$ of the algebra $w_{1+\infty}$ of these Poisson diffeomorphisms. We show that these coincide with the infinite tower of soft graviton symmetries in tree-level perturbative gravity recently discovered in the context of celestial amplitudes. We use a twistor sigma model for the self-dual sector which describes maps from the Riemann sphere to the asymptotic twistor space defined from characteristic data at null infinity. We show that the OPE of the sigma model naturally encodes the Poisson structure on twistor space and gives rise to the celestial realization of $Lw_{1+\infty}$. The vertex operators representing soft gravitons in our model act as currents generating the wedge algebra of $w_{1+\infty}$ and produce the expected celestial OPE with hard gravitons. We also discuss how the two copies of $Lw_{1+\infty}$, one for each of the self-dual and anti-self-dual sectors, are represented in the OPEs of vertex operators of the 4d ambitwistor string.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Constraints on $R$-process Nucleosynthesis from $^{129}$I and $^{247}$Cm in the Early Solar System

GW170817 has confirmed binary neutron star mergers (BNSMs) as one of the sources of nuclei produced by the rapid neutron capture ($r$) process. However, the details of nucleosynthetic pattern emerging from BNSMs as well as the physical condition of $r$-process remain unknown. Moreover, additional sites for $r$-process that have been proposed cannot be ruled out and may even be needed to explain all the observations related to the evolution of $r$-process elements. The measurement of the abundances of particular short-lived radioactive isotopes (SLRIs) in the early solar system (ESS), that are synthesized almost exclusively by $r$-process, can provide independent clues regarding the nature of $r$-process events that occurred during the formation of the SS. In this work, we study the evolution of $r$-process SLRIs $^{129}$I and $^{247}$Cm as well as the corresponding reference isotopes $^{127}$I and $^{235}$U at the Solar location. We consider up to three different sources that have distinct $^{129}$I/$^{247}$Cm production ratios corresponding to the varied $r$-process conditions in different astrophysical scenarios. In contrast to the results found by Cote et al. (2021), we find that $^{129}$I and $^{247}$Cm in the ESS do not come entirely from one single major event but get additional contributions from at least 2 more minor contributors. This has a dramatic effect on the evolution of the $^{129}$I/$^{247}$Cm ratio, such that the measured ESS value in meteorites may not correspond to that of the "last" major $r$-process event. [abridged]
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Defect studies in strain-relaxed Si$_{1-x}$Ge$_x$ alloys

Raman light scattering, low-temperature photoluminescence, light-scattering tomography, and hydrogenation were used to investigate optical properties of defects in strain-relaxed Si_{1-x}Ge_x (0.05 \le x \le 0.50) alloys. The photoluminescence emission was characterized by typical zero-phonon, phonon-assisted, and dislocations-related emissions, which are dependent on Ge composition x. However, luminescence spectra exhibited above band-gap features, which are likely associated with the presence of Si-rich regions in the alloys. The results are correlated with light-scattering tomography, revealing the presence of dislocations and Si precipitates. The excess peak at 519 cm^{-1} in Ge-rich samples is supportive of this observation. At low Ge content, a dislocation-related band (D2 line) at 14,204 Å dominates D-band emission for x < 0.25 while overall D-band emission intensity decreases with x. Hydrogenation was found to enhance D-band emission, indicating a passivation of nonradiative recombination centers inside dislocation cores. Si-Si, Si-Ge, and Ge-Ge phonons (TO, TA, and LA), which are participating in luminescence emission, evolve with increasing Ge content and Ge-Ge and Si-Ge TO lines dominate the Raman spectrum to the detriment of the Si-Si TO phonon line. Raman spectra reveal the presence of alloy fluctuations and possible presence of Ge particles, particularly in Ge-rich samples.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Evidence of a higher nodal band $α$+$^{44}$Ca cluster state in fusion reactions and $α$ clustering in $^{48}$Ti

In the nucleus $^{48}$Ti, whose structure is essential in evaluating the half-life of the neutrinoless double-$\beta$ decay ($0\nu\beta\beta$) of $^{48}$Ca, the existence of $\alpha$ cluster structure is shown for the first time. A unified description of scattering and structure is done for the $\alpha$+$^{44}$Ca system. By using a global potential, which reproduces experimental $\alpha$+$^{44}$Ca scattering over a wide range of incident energies, $E_\alpha$=18 - 100 MeV, it is shown that the observed $\alpha$+$^{44}$Ca fusion excitation function at $E_\alpha$=9 -18 MeV is described well. The bump at $E_\alpha$=10.2 MeV is found to be due to a resonance which is a $7^-$ state of the higher nodal band with the $\alpha$+$^{44}$Ca cluster structure in $^{48}$Ti. The local potential $\alpha$+$^{44}$Ca cluster model locates the ground band of $^{48}$Ti in agreement with experiment and reproduces the enhanced $B(E2)$ values in the ground band well. This shows that collectivity due to $\alpha$ clustering in $^{48}$Ti should be taken into account in the evaluation of the nuclear matrix element in the $0\nu\beta\beta$ double-$\beta$ decay of $^{48}$Ca.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Pressure-driven phase transitions in bulk HfS$_2$

The effect of hydrostatic pressure up to 27 GPa on the Raman scattering (RS) in bulk HfS$_2$ is investigated. There are two transformations of RS spectra, which take place during compression at pressure between 5.7 GPa and 9.8 GPa as well as between 12.8 GPa and 15.2 GPa. Seven vibrational modes can be observed after the transformation, as compared to four modes before the transformation. The observed change suggests structural change in the material of yet unknown nature. The frequencies of the RS modes observed above the transformation change linearly with pressure and corresponding pressure coefficients have been determined. The other transition manifests itself as a change in the RS lineshape. While a series of well-defined RS modes are observed under pressure below the transition, broad spectral bands can be seen at higher pressure. The overall lineshape of the spectra resembles that of disordered materials. The lineshape does not change during decompression, which suggests permanent nature of the high-pressure transition.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Thermoelectric power factor divergence close to phase transition in Co-doped epitaxial pnictide thin films

I. Khomchenko, A. Ryzhov, F. Maculewicz, F. Kurth, R. Hühne, A. Golombek, M. Schleberger, C. Goupil, Ph. Lecoeur, G. Benenti, G. Schierning, H. Ouerdane. The bottleneck in state-of-the-art thermoelectric power generation and cooling is the low performance of thermoelectric materials. The main difficulty is to obtain a large thermoelectric power factor as the Seebeck coefficient and the electrical conductivity cannot be increased independently. Here, relating the thermoelastic properties of the electron gas that performs the thermoelectric energy conversion, to its transport properties, we show that the power factor can diverge in the vicinity of the metal-to-superconductor phase transition in two-dimensional systems. We provide experimental evidence of the rapid increase of the Seebeck coefficient without decreasing the electrical conductivity in a 100-nm Ba(Fe$_{1-x}$Co$_x$)$_2$As$_2$ thin film with high structural quality, as the sample temperature approaches the critical temperature, resulting in a power factor enhancement of approximately 300. This level of performance cannot be achieved in a system with low structural quality as shown experimentally with our sample degraded by ion bombardment as defects preclude the strong enhancement of the Seebeck coefficient near the phase transition. We also theoretically discuss the thermoelectric conversion efficiency for a wide-range of model systems, and show that driving the electronic system to the vicinity of a phase transition may be an innovative path towards performance increase at the possible cost of a narrow temperature range of use of such materials.
SCIENCE

