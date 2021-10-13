CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

10-13-21 another parent sues over lack of covid protocols

 6 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Another Wisconsin parent has filed a federal lawsuit over the lack of COVID-19 protocols at her son’s school. Gina Kildahl filed the suit Monday in Madison. She wants an injunction forcing the Fall Creek School District to comply with U.S. Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 guidelines for schools. The lawsuit alleges the district ended its mitigation policies for the 2021-22 school year and two of her son’s classmates tested positive for the disease in September, infecting her son. The filing mirrors a lawsuit a woman filed in federal court on Oct. 5 seeking an order forcing the Waukesha School District to comply with COVID guidelines after classmates infected her son.

