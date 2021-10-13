CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

10-13-21 fdl school board expands tosa pilot program

Cover picture for the articleThe Fond du Lac School District is expanding a pilot teaching program using federal coronavirus relief aid. The Fond du Lac School Board this week voted in favor of hiring three middle school Teachers on Special Assignment positions. School Board president Mark Jurgella says there will be one position at each middle school in the district. The pilot started at the beginning of the school year with nine positions at the elementary school level. The positions are designed to increase a need for student support and instructional leadership as the district transitions out of the pandemic. Jurgella says early feedback has been positive. The positions will focus on student engagement, behavioral support, attendance, PBIS, supporting students with disabilities and other duties assigned by the principal. Meanwhile, Jurgella says the board also voted to increase pay for substitute teachers.

