CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Vapor transport growth of MnBi2Te4 and related compounds

By J.-Q. Yan, Z. L. Huang, W. D. Wu, A. F. May
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

Motivated by fine tuning of the magnetic and topological properties of MnBi$_2$Te$_4$ via defect engineering, in this work, we report the crystal growth of MnBi$_2$Te$_4$ and related compounds using vapor transport method and characterization of vapor transported crystals by measuring elemental

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationCanada

Mining the moon's water will require a massive infrastructure investment, but should we?

We live in a world in which momentous decisions are made by people often without forethought. But some things are predictable, including that if you continually consume a finite resource without recycling, it will eventually run out. Yet, as we set our sights on embarking back to the moon, we will be bringing with us all our bad habits, including our urge for unrestrained consumption. Since the 1994 discovery of water ice on the moon by the Clementine spacecraft, excitement has reigned at the prospect of a return to the moon. This followed two decades of the doldrums after the end...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Heat Capacity of oxide scale in the range from 0 C to 1300 C: Generalized estimates with account for movability of phase transitions

The known data on the heat capacity of magnetite (Fe3O4), hematite (Fe2O3) and iron (Fe) at different temperatures are approximated by formulas containing phase transition temperatures as varying parameters. This allows to take into account the effect of phase transition shifts, for example, due to impurities, lattice defects, grain sizes or high cooling rates. For this purpose, the entire target temperature range from 0 C to 1300 C is divided by phase transition temperatures into separate intervals. The conjugation of the approximating functions between the intervals at the magnetic transition point is performed without a gap, and at the point of polymorphic transformation (alpha Fe - gamma Fe) with a finite gap of heat capacity values. For wustite Fe1-xO which does not experience phase transformations, the temperature dependence of the heat capacity is approximated by a single smooth function. In combination with previously obtained formulas for the density of iron oxides and iron the proposed approximations allow us to estimate the specific mass heat capacity of oxide scale depending of its structural composition and temperature. By model calculations it is shown that at temperatures of 200 C and 900 C specific mass heat capacity of oxide scale practically does not depend on the percentage of its individual components and is approximately 750 and 850 J/(kg K) respectively. At a temperature of about 575 C, on contrary, actually possible variations in the composition of oxide scale can lead to a change in its specific heat capacity from 850 to 1150 J/(kg K). The obtained dependencies are recommended for use in mathematical modeling of production and processing of steel products in the presence of oxide scale on their surface.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Doping and two distinct phases in strong-coupling kagome superconductors

Haitao Yang, Yuhang Zhang, Zihao Huang, Zhen Zhao, Jinan Shi, Guojian Qian, Bin Hu, Zouyouwei Lu, Hua Zhang, Chengmin Shen, Xiao Lin, Ziqiang Wang, Stephen J. Pennycook, Hui Chen, Xiaoli Dong, Wu Zhou, Hong-Jun Gao. The vanadium-based kagome superconductor CsV3Sb5 has attracted tremendous attention due to its unconventional anomalous Hall...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

The emergence of gapless quantum spin liquid from deconfined quantum critical point

A quantum spin liquid (QSL) is a novel phase of matter with long-range many-body quantum entanglement where localized spins are highly correlated with the vanishing of magnetic order. Such exotic quantum states typically host emergent gauge fields and fractional excitations. Here we show that a gapless QSL can naturally emerge from a deconfined quantum critical point (DQCP), which is originally proposed to describe Landau forbidden continuous phase transition between antiferromagnetic (AFM) and valence-bond solid (VBS) phases. Via large-scale tensor network simulations of a square-lattice spin-1/2 frustrated Heisenberg model, we find that a gapless QSL can gradually develop from a DQCP by tuning the couplings. Remarkably, along the phase boundaries of AFM-QSL and QSL-VBS transitions, we always observe the same correlation length exponents $\nu\approx 1.0$, which is intrinsically different from the one of the well known AFM-VBS DQCP transition, indicating new types of universality classes. Our results suggest a new scenario for understanding the emergence of gapless QSL from an underlying DQCP. The discovered QSL phase survives in a large region of tuning parameters and we expect its experimental realizations in solid state materials or cold atom systems.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vapor#Crystal Growth#Compounds#Mat#Mnbi#Mn Sb
arxiv.org

Thermoelectric power factor divergence close to phase transition in Co-doped epitaxial pnictide thin films

I. Khomchenko, A. Ryzhov, F. Maculewicz, F. Kurth, R. Hühne, A. Golombek, M. Schleberger, C. Goupil, Ph. Lecoeur, G. Benenti, G. Schierning, H. Ouerdane. The bottleneck in state-of-the-art thermoelectric power generation and cooling is the low performance of thermoelectric materials. The main difficulty is to obtain a large thermoelectric power factor as the Seebeck coefficient and the electrical conductivity cannot be increased independently. Here, relating the thermoelastic properties of the electron gas that performs the thermoelectric energy conversion, to its transport properties, we show that the power factor can diverge in the vicinity of the metal-to-superconductor phase transition in two-dimensional systems. We provide experimental evidence of the rapid increase of the Seebeck coefficient without decreasing the electrical conductivity in a 100-nm Ba(Fe$_{1-x}$Co$_x$)$_2$As$_2$ thin film with high structural quality, as the sample temperature approaches the critical temperature, resulting in a power factor enhancement of approximately 300. This level of performance cannot be achieved in a system with low structural quality as shown experimentally with our sample degraded by ion bombardment as defects preclude the strong enhancement of the Seebeck coefficient near the phase transition. We also theoretically discuss the thermoelectric conversion efficiency for a wide-range of model systems, and show that driving the electronic system to the vicinity of a phase transition may be an innovative path towards performance increase at the possible cost of a narrow temperature range of use of such materials.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

High-quality Two-Dimensional Electron Gas in Undoped InSb Quantum Wells

Zijin Lei, Erik Cheah, Km Rubi, Maurice E. Bal, Christoph Adam, Rüdiger Schott, Uli Zeitler, Werner Wegscheider, Thomas Ihn, Klaus Ensslin. We report on transport experiments through high-mobility gate-tunable undoped InSb QWs. Due to the elimination of any Si modulation doping, the gate-defined two-dimensional electron gases in the quantum wells display a significantly increased mobility of 260,000 cm$^2$/Vs at a rather low density of $2.4\times10^{11}$ cm$^{-2}$. Using magneto-transport experiments, we characterize spin-orbit interactions by measuring weak antilocalization. Furthermore, by measuring Shubnikov-de Haas oscillations in tilted magnetic fields, we find that the g-factor agrees with $k \cdot p$ theory calculations at low magnetic fields but grows with spin polarization and carrier density at high magnetic fields. Additionally, signatures of Ising quantum Hall ferromagnetism are found at filling factor $\nu$ = 2 for tilt angles where the Landau level energy equals the Zeeman energy. Despite the high mobility, the undoped InSb quantum wells exhibit no fractional quantum Hall effect up to magnetic fields of 25 T.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Relativistic second-order initial conditions for simulations of large-scale structure

Relativistic corrections to the evolution of structure can be used to test general relativity on cosmological scales. They are also a well-known systematic contamination in the search for a primordial non-Gaussian signal. We present a numerical framework to generate RELativistic second-order Initial Conditions ($\texttt{RELIC}$) based on a generic (not necessarily separable) second-order kernel for the density perturbations. In order to keep the time complexity manageable we introduce a scale cut that separates long and short scales, and neglect the "short-short" coupling that will eventually be swamped by uncontrollable higher-order effects. To test our approach, we use the second-order Einstein-Boltzmann code $\texttt{SONG}$ to provide the numerical second-order kernel in a $\Lambda$CDM model, and we demonstrate that the realisations generated by $\texttt{RELIC}$ reproduce the bispectra well whenever at least one of the scales is a "long" mode. We then present a generic algorithm that takes a perturbed density field as an inputand provides particle initial data that matches this input to arbitrary order in perturbations for a given particle-mesh scheme. We implement this algorithm in the relativistic N-body code $\texttt{gevolution}$ to demonstrate how our framework can be used to set precise initial conditions for cosmological simulations of large-scale structure.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Ground State Stability and the Nature of the Spin Glass Phase

We propose an approach toward understanding the spin glass phase at zero and low temperature by studying the stability of a spin glass ground state against perturbations of a single coupling. After reviewing the concepts of flexibility, critical droplet, and related quantities for both finite- and infinite-volume ground states, we study some of their properties and review three models in which these quantities are partially or fully understood. We also review a recent result showing the connection between our approach and that of disorder chaos. We then view four proposed scenarios for the low-temperature spin glass phase -- replica symmetry breaking, scaling-droplet, TNT and chaotic pairs -- through the lens of the predictions of each scenario for the lowest energy large-lengthscale excitations above the ground state. Using a new concept called sigma-criticality, which quantifies the sensitivity of ground states to single-bond coupling variations, we show that each of these four pictures can be identified with different critical droplet geometries and energies. We also investigate necessary and sufficient conditions for the existence of multiple incongruent ground states.
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
arxiv.org

Investigating the Role of Structural Water on the Electrochemical Properties of $α$-V$_2$O$_5$ through Density Functional Theory

The $\alpha$ polymorph of V$_2$O$_5$ is one of the few known cathodes capable of reversibly intercalating multivalent ions such as Mg, Ca, Zn and Al, but suffers from sluggish diffusion kinetics. The role of H$_2$O within the electrolyte and between the layers of the structure in the form of a xerogel/aerogel structure, though, has been shown to lower diffusion barriers and lead to other improved electrochemical properties. This density functional theory study systematically investigates how and why the presence of structural H$_2$O within $\alpha$-V$_2$O$_5$ changes the resulting structure, voltage, and diffusion kinetics for the intercalation of Li, Na, Mg, Ca, Zn, and Al. We found that the coordination of H$_2$O molecules with the ion leads to an improvement in voltage and energy density for all ions. This voltage increase was attributed to the extra host sites for electrons present with H$_2$O, thus leading to a stronger ionization of the ion and a higher voltage. We also found that the increase in interlayer distance and a potential "charge shielding" effect drastically changes the electrostatic environment and the resulting diffusion kinetics. For Mg and Ca, this resulted in a decrease in diffusion barrier from 1.3 eV and 2.0 eV to 0.89 eV and 0.4 eV, respectively. We hope that our study motivates similar research regarding the role of water in both V$_2$O$_5$ xerogels/aerogels and other layered transition metal oxides.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Multi-component DHOST analysis in galaxy clusters

Extended Theories of Gravity with additional scalar degrees of freedom have recently acquired increasing interest due to the presence of a screening mechanism that allows suppressing at small scales (e.g., the Solar System scale) every modification restoring General Relativity. In this work, we consider a second-order Extended Theory of Gravity belonging to the family of Degenerate High Order Scalar Tensor theories (DHOST) characterized by a partial breaking of the Vainshtein screening mechanism. We study this model in two different scenarios as a description of dark energy only and as a description of both dark matter and dark energy. Such scenarios have been tested here by analysing a sample of 16 high-mass galaxy clusters targeted by the Cluster Lensing and Supernova survey with Hubble (CLASH) program using two complementary probes, namely X-ray and strong-and-weak gravitational lensing observations. In mass modelling, we adopt a multi-component approach including hot gas and galactic stellar contributions. For the majority of the clusters in our sample, results show mild Bayesian evidence in favour of the DHOST model as a description of dark energy over General Relativity. This model also appears to alleviate the discrepancy present in General Relativity between X-ray hydrostatic and lensing mass estimates. For the second scenario where gravity acts as both dark energy and dark matter due to the partial breaking of the Vainshtein screening mechanism at cluster scales, the model is statistically disfavoured compared to General Relativity.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Micromagnetic simulations of clusters of nanoparticles with internal structure: Application to magnetic hyperthermia

Micromagnetic simulation results on dynamic hysteresis loops of clusters of iron oxide nanoparticles (NPs) with internal structure composed of nanorods are compared with the widely used macrospin approximation. Such calculations allowing for nanorod-composed NPs is facilitated by a previously developed coarse-graining method based on the renormalization group approach. With a focus on applications to magnetic hyperthermia, we show that magnetostatic interactions improve the heating performance of NPs in chains and triangles, and reduce heating performance in fcc arrangements. Hysteresis loops of triangular and fcc systems of complex NPs are not recovered within the macrospin approximation, especially at smaller interparticle distances. For triangular arrangements, the macrospin approximation predicts that magnetostatic interactions reduce loop area, in contrast to the complex NP case. An investigation of the local hysteresis loops of individual NPs and macrospins in clusters reveals the impact of the geometry of their neighbours on individual versus collective magnetic response, inhomogenous heating within clusters, and further differences between simulating NPs with internal structure and the use of the macrospin approximation. Capturing the internal physical and magnetic structure of NPs is thus important for some applications.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Pressure-driven phase transitions in bulk HfS$_2$

The effect of hydrostatic pressure up to 27 GPa on the Raman scattering (RS) in bulk HfS$_2$ is investigated. There are two transformations of RS spectra, which take place during compression at pressure between 5.7 GPa and 9.8 GPa as well as between 12.8 GPa and 15.2 GPa. Seven vibrational modes can be observed after the transformation, as compared to four modes before the transformation. The observed change suggests structural change in the material of yet unknown nature. The frequencies of the RS modes observed above the transformation change linearly with pressure and corresponding pressure coefficients have been determined. The other transition manifests itself as a change in the RS lineshape. While a series of well-defined RS modes are observed under pressure below the transition, broad spectral bands can be seen at higher pressure. The overall lineshape of the spectra resembles that of disordered materials. The lineshape does not change during decompression, which suggests permanent nature of the high-pressure transition.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum correlations of localized atomic excitations in a disordered atomic chain

Atom-waveguide interface mediates significant and long-range light-matter interactions through the guided modes. In this one-dimensional system, we theoretically investigate the excitation localization of multiple atomic excitations under strong position disorders. Deep in the localization side, we obtain the time evolutions of quantum correlations via Kubo cumulant expansions, which arise initially and become finite and leveled afterward, overtaking the ones without disorders. This indicates two distinct regimes in time: before the onset of excitation localization, the disorders engage the disturbance of quantum correlations, which is followed by disorder-assisted build-up of quantum correlations that maintain at a later stage owing to the absence of excitations diffusion. The crossing of distinct regimes is pushed further in time for longer-range correlations, which indicates a characteristic timescale needed for disorders to sustain them. We also explore the effect of directionality of couplings and resonant dipole-dipole interactions, which can drive the system toward the delocalized side when it is under chiral couplings or large dipole-dipole interaction strengths. The time-evolved quantum correlations can give insights to the studies of few-body localization phenomenon and nonequilibrium dynamics in open quantum systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Formation of a Solar Filament by Magnetic Reconnection and Associated Chromospheric Evaporation and Subsequent Coronal Condensation

We present the first observation of a solar filament formed by magnetic reconnection and associated chromospheric evaporation and subsequent coronal condensation. Driven by shearing motion during flux emergence, a sequential tether-cutting reconnection processes occurred and resulted in an M1.3 confined flare accompany with the formation of a sigmoid structure. It is found that the flare had a conjugate compact footpoint brightenings, which correspond to the footpoints of the sigmoid. Furthermore, observational evidence of explosive evaporation is well diagnosed at the conjugate footpoint brightenings in the impulsive phase of the flare. After the flare, continuous cool condensations formed at about the middle section of the sigmoid and then moved in opposite directions along the sigmoid, eventually leading to the formation of the filament. These observations suggest that magnetic reconnection not only can form the magnetic field structure of the filament, but also heat their chromospheric footpoints during their formation and drive chromospheric evaporation. As a result, the heated chromospheric plasma may be evaporated into the magnetic field structure of the filament, where the accumulated hot plasma might suffer from thermal instability or thermal non-equilibrium, causing catastrophic cooling and coronal condensation to form the cool dense material of the filament. This observation lends strong support to the evaporative-condensation model and highlights the crucial role of magnetic reconnection in forming both the magnetic field structure and the cool dense material of filaments.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Discovery of two families of VSb-based compounds with V-kagome lattice

Yuxin Yang, Wenhui Fan, Qinghua Zhang, Zhaoxu Chen, Tianping Ying, Xianxin Wu, Fanqi Meng, Gang Li, Tian Qian, Andreas P. Schnyder, Jian-gang Guo, Xiaolong Chen. Recently V-based kagome lattice AV3Sb5 (A=K, Rb, Cs), exhibiting topological characters, exotic charge density wave and superconductivity, have been attracting enormous attention in condensed matter physics. The origin of charge density wave and superconductivity remains elusive so far. This motives us to explore other families of VSb-based compounds containing V-kagome lattice, which is helpful to understand the relationship between structure and physical property. In this manuscript, we report the structure and physical property of two newly-discovered VSb-compounds CsV8Sb12 and CsV6Sb6 with C2 (space group: Cmmm) and C3 (space group: R-3m) symmetry, in which both compounds consist of the basic V-kagome unit. In CsV8Sb12, a rectangle V2Sb2 layer is sandwiched between two V3Sb5 layers, slightly distorting the V-kagome lattice and the structure turning to be orthorhombic type. In the latter one, a more complex slab consisted of two half-V3Sb5 layer is the basic unit that are intercalated by the Cs cations along the c-axis. Transport property measurements demonstrate that both compounds are metallic with carrier density around 1021 cm-3 and paramagnetic with small effective moment. No superconductivity has been observed in CsV8Sb12 above 2 K under in-situ pressure up to 51.1 GPa. Theoretical calculations and experimental measurements reveal a quasi-two-dimensional electronic structure with C2 symmetry in CsV8Sb12 without van Hove singularities near the Fermi level, distinct from CsV3Sb5. Our study will stimulate more research about exploring new V-based kagome quantum materials.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Polaronic transport and thermoelectricity in Mn$_3$Si$_2$Te$_6$ single crystals

We carried out a comprehensive study of the structural, electrical transport, thermal and thermodynamic properties in ferrimagnetic Mn$_3$Si$_2$Te$_6$ single crystals. Mn and Te $K$-edge X-ray absorption spectroscopy and synchrotron powder X-ray diffraction were measured to provide information on the local atomic environment and the average crystal structure. The dc and ac magnetic susceptibility measurements indicate a second-order paramagnetic to ferrimagnetic transition at $T_c$ $\sim$ 74 K, which is further confirmed by the specific heat measurement. Mn$_3$Si$_2$Te$_6$ exhibits semiconducting behavior along with a large negative magnetoresistance of -87\% at $T_c$ and relatively high value of thermopower up to $\sim$ 10 mV/K at 5 K. Besides the rapidly increasing resistivity $\rho(T)$ and thermopower $S(T)$ below 20 K, the large discrepancy between activation energy for resistivity $E_\rho$ and thermopower $E_S$ above 20 K indicates the polaronic transport mechanism. Furthermore, the thermal conductivity $\kappa(T)$ of Mn$_3$Si$_2$Te$_6$ is notably rather low, comparable to Cr$_2$Si$_2$Te$_6$, and is strongly suppressed in magnetic field across $T_c$, indicating the presence of strong spin-lattice coupling, also similar with Cr$_2$Si$_2$Te$_6$.
MINNESOTA STATE
arxiv.org

Stability against large perturbations of invertible, frustration-free ground states

A gapped ground state of a quantum spin system has a natural length scale set by the gap. This length scale governs the decay of correlations. A common intuition is that this length scale also controls the spatial relaxation towards the ground state away from impurities or boundaries. The aim of this article is to take a step towards a proof of this intuition. To make the problem more tractable, we assume that there is a unique ground state that is frustration-free and invertible (i.e. no long-range entanglement). Moreover, we assume the property that we are aiming to prove for one specific kind of boundary condition; namely open boundary conditions. With these assumptions we can prove stretched exponential decay away from boundaries for any boundary conditions or (large) perturbations and for all ground states of the perturbed system. In particular, the perturbed system itself can certainly have long-range entanglement.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Bayesian inference of ion velocity distribution function from laser-induced fluorescence spectra

Satoru Tokuda, Yuichi Kawachi, Makoto Sasaki, Hiroyuki Arakawa, Kotaro Yamasaki, Kenichiro Terasaka, Shigeru Inagaki. The velocity distribution function is a statistical description that connects particle kinetics and macroscopic parameters in many-body systems. Laser-induced fluorescence (LIF) spectroscopy is utilized to measure the local velocity distribution function in spatially inhomogeneous plasmas. However, the analytic form of such a function for the system of interest is not always clear under the intricate factors in non-equilibrium states. Here, we propose a novel approach to select the valid form of the velocity distribution function based on Bayesian statistics. We formulate the Bayesian inference of ion velocity distribution function and apply it to LIF spectra locally observed at several positions in a linear magnetized plasma. We demonstrate evaluating the spatial inhomogeneity by verifying each analytic form of the local velocity distribution function. Our approach is widely applicable to experimentally establish the velocity distribution function in plasmas and fluids, including gases and liquids.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Mean-field theory of vector spin models on networks with arbitrary degree distributions

Understanding the relationship between the heterogeneous structure of complex networks and cooperative phenomena occurring on them remains a key problem in network science. Mean-field theories of spin models on networks constitute a fundamental tool to tackle this problem and a cornerstone of statistical physics, with an impressive number of applications in condensed matter, biology, and computer science. In this work we derive the mean-field equations for the equilibrium behavior of vector spin models on high-connectivity random networks with an arbitrary degree distribution and with randomly weighted links. We demonstrate that the high-connectivity limit of spin models on networks is not universal in that it depends on the full degree distribution. Such nonuniversal behavior is akin to a remarkable mechanism that leads to the breakdown of the central limit theorem when applied to the distribution of effective local fields. Traditional mean-field theories on fully-connected models, such as the Curie-Weiss, the Kuramoto, and the Sherrington-Kirkpatrick model, are only valid if the network degree distribution is highly concentrated around its mean degree. We obtain a series of results that highlight the importance of degree fluctuations to the phase diagram of mean-field spin models by focusing on the Kuramoto model of synchronization and on the Sherrington-Kirkpatrick model of spin-glasses. Numerical simulations corroborate our theoretical findings and provide compelling evidence that the present mean-field theory describes an intermediate regime of connectivity, in which the average degree $c$ scales as a power $c \propto N^{b}$ ($b < 1$) of the total number $N \gg 1$ of spins. Our findings put forward a novel class of spin models that incorporate the effects of degree fluctuations and, at the same time, are amenable to exact analytic solutions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Selective observation of surface and bulk bands in polar WTe2 by laser-based spin- and angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy

Yuxuan Wan, Lihai Wang, Kenta Kuroda, Peng Zhang, Keisuke Koshiishi, Masahiro Suzuki, Jaewook Kim, Ryo Noguchi, Cédric Bareille, Koichiro Yaji, Ayumi Harasawa, Shik Shin, Sang-Wook Cheong, Atsushi Fujimori, Takeshi Kondo. The electronic state of WTe2, a candidate of type-II Weyl semimetal, is investigated by using laser-based spin- and angle-resolved photoemission...
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy