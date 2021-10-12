Making Work Zones “Smart” to Improve Safety and Mobility

It happens to all of us: We are sitting in the car in stalled traffic and wondering what the delay is and how long will it be?. Most of the time it is some sort of construction or maintenance activity on the roadway ahead that restricts the number of vehicles that can get by. If only we had better notification of this work that would give us the option to choose an alternate route to avoid the roadwork, or to leave a bit earlier to ensure that you get to your destination on time. There are solutions to this problem, and it involves the use of portable intelligent transportation systems (ITS) technology applications that support work zone safety and mobility. This so-called “smart work zone” technology brings motorists more accurate and timely information to mitigate the impacts that construction and maintenance projects create. This article will provide an insight into how the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), an avid smart work zone user, was able to think outside the box and bring in an application of smart work zone technology to address an issue that a unique infrastructure maintenance project created.