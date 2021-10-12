CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Low cycle fatigue of a nickel based superalloy at high temperature: deformation microstructures

By Valerie Brien, B. Décamps
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

The microstructural characteristics of a single crystalline nickel based superalloy (AM1) tested under high temperature fatigue at 950$^\circ$C are reported. For repeated fatigue (R$_\varepsilon$=0) through a range of cycle numbers N with imposed total strain amplitude $\Delta\varepsilon^t$, two main types of behaviour

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Accurate effective harmonic potential treatment of the high-temperature cubic phase of Hafnia

HfO$_2$ is an important high-$\kappa$ dielectric and ferroelectric, exhibiting a complex potential energy landscape with several phases close in energy. It is, however, a strongly anharmonic solid, and thus describing its temperature-dependent behavior is methodologically challenging. We propose an approach based on self-consistent, effective harmonic potentials and higher-order corrections to study the potential energy surface of anharmonic materials. The introduction of a reweighting procedure enables the usage of unregularized regression methods and efficiently harnesses the information contained in every data point obtained from density functional theory. This renders the approach highly efficient and a promising candidate for large-scale studies of materials and phase transitions. We detail the approach and test it on the example of the high-temperature cubic phase of HfO$_2$. Our results for the thermal expansion coefficient, $\alpha_V \approx 3.3\times 10^{-5}$ K$^{-1}$, are in agreement with existing experimental ($\alpha_V \approx 4\pm1\times 10^{-5}$ K$^{-1}$) and theoretical ($\alpha_V \approx 5\pm1\times 10^{-5}$ K$^{-1}$) work. Likewise, the bulk modulus agrees well with experiment. We show the detailed temperature dependence of these quantities.
INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Observation of Exchange Bias in Antiferromagnetic Cr$_{0.79}$Se due to the Coexistence of Itinerant Weak Ferromagnetism at Low-temperatures

We report on the structural, electrical transport, and magnetic properties of antiferromagnetic transition-metal monochalcogenide Cr$_{0.79}$Se. Different from the existing off-stoichiometric compositions, Cr$_{0.79}$Se is found to be synthesised into the same NiAs-type hexagonal crystal structure of CrSe. Resistivity data suggest Cr$_{0.79}$Se to be a Fermi-liquid-type metal at low temperatures, while at intermediate temperatures the resistivity depends sublinearly on the temperature. Eventually, at the elevated temperatures the rate of change of resistivity rapidly decreases with increasing temperature. Magnetic measurements suggest a transition from paramagnetic phase to an antiferromagnetic phase at a N$\acute{e}$el temperature of 225 K. Further reduction of the sample temperature results into coexistance of weak ferromagnetism along with the antiferromagnetic phase below 100 K. As a result, below 100 K, we identify significant exchange bias due to the interaction between the ferro- and antiferromagnetic phases. In addition, from the temperature dependent X-ray diffraction measurements we observe that the NiAs-type structure is stable up to as high as 600$^o$C.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Active learning and molecular dynamics simulations to find high melting temperature alloys

Active learning (AL) can drastically accelerate materials discovery; its power has been shown in various classes of materials and target properties. Prior efforts have used machine learning models for the optimal selection of physical experiments or physics-based simulations. However, the latter efforts have been mostly limited to the use of electronic structure calculations and properties that can be obtained at the unit cell level and with negligible noise. We couple AL with molecular dynamics simulations to identify multiple principal component alloys (MPCAs) with high melting temperatures. Building on cloud computing services through nanoHUB, we present a fully autonomous workflow for the efficient exploration of the high dimensional compositional space of MPCAs. We characterize how uncertainties arising from the stochastic nature of the simulations and the acquisition functions used to select simulations affect the convergence of the approach. Interestingly, we find that relatively short simulations with significant uncertainties can be used to efficiently find the desired alloys as the random forest models used for AL average out fluctuations.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Magnetically collected platinum/nickel alloy nanoparticles -- insight into low noble metal content catalysts for hydrogen evolution reaction

Sebastian Ekeroth, Joakim Ekspong, Sachin Sharma, Robert Boyd, Nils Brenning, Eduardo Gracia-Espino, Ludvig Edman, Ulf Helmerssona, Thomas Wågberg. The hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) is a key process in electrochemical water splitting. To lower the cost and environmental impact of this process, it is highly motivated to develop electrocatalysts with low or no content of noble metals. Here we report on a novel and ingenious synthesis of hybrid PtxNi1-x electrocatalysts in the form of a nanoparticle-necklace structure named nanotrusses, with very low noble metal content. The nanotruss structure possesses important features, such as good conductivity, high surface area, strong interlinking and substrate adhesion, which renders for an excellent HER activity. Specifically, the best performing Pt0.05Ni0.95 sample, demonstrates a Tafel slope of 30 mV dec-1 in 0.5 M H2SO4, and an overpotential of 20 mV at a current density of 10 mA cm-2 with high stability. The impressive catalytic performance is further rationalized in a theoretical study, which provides insight into the mechanism for how such small platinum content can allow for close-to-optimal adsorption energies for hydrogen.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Spectroscopic evidence of high temperature superconductivity in VSe2

High-resolution angle-resolved photoemission experiments reveal subtle modifications of the surface electronic structure of VSe2. Most remarkably, we show that superconductivity can be induced in VSe2 by the right selection of substrate and growth parameters. Evidence for the superconducting state comes from the simultaneous detection of spectral kink, quasiparticle peak, Fermi gap, and their evolution with the temperature. The observation of Bogoliubov-like back-bending bands at low temperatures, signaling electron-hole pairing, further supports the presence of superconductivity in this system. The photoemission experiment also provides evidence for a formation of a pseudogap state at high temperatures, characterized by the progressive quenching of the quasiparticle peak feature coexisting with a persistent gap at the Fermi level, a behavior reminiscent of high-Tc superconductors. We attributed the origin of superconductivity in these VSe2 films to a modified Fermi surface combined with the formation of van Hove singularity points with a binding energy corresponding to the chemical potential of the system. Although Tc cannot be accurately determined from photoemission data, observations based on the survival temperature of the quasiparticle peak suggest that Tc could be as high as 100 ? 5 K and substantially higher than previous reports for any transition metal dichalcogenides.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Low-temperature acanthite-like phase of Cu$_{2}$S: A first-principles study on electronic and transport properties

Ho Ngoc Nam, Katsuhiro Suzuki, Tien Quang Nguyen, Akira Masago, Hikari Shinya, Tetsuya Fukushima, Kazunori Sato. The mobility and disorder in the lattice of Cu atoms as liquid-like behavior is an important characteristic affecting the thermoelectric properties of Cu$_{2}$S. In this study, using a theoretical model called acanthite-like structure for Cu$_{2}$S at a low-temperature range, we systematically investigate the electronic structure, intrinsic defect formation, and transport properties by first-principles calculations. Thereby, previous experimental reports on the indirect bandgap nature of Cu$_{2}$S were confirmed in this work with an energy gap of about 0.9-0.95 eV. As a result, the optical absorption coefficient estimated from this model also gives a potential value of $\alpha > 10^{4}$ cm$^{-1}$ in the visible spectrum range. According to the bonding analysis and formation energy aspect, Cu vacancy is the most preferred defect to form in Cu$_{2}$S, which primarily affects the conductive behavior as a $p$-type, as experimentally observed. Finally, the transport properties of Cu$_{2}$S system were successfully reproduced using an electron-phonon scattering method, highlighting the important role of relaxation time prediction in conductivity estimation instead of regarding it as a constant.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Ballistic-like Regimes of Space-charge-limited Currents in Halide Perovskites at Room Temperature

The emergence of halide perovskites in photovoltaics has diversified the research on this material family and extended their application towards several fields in the optoelectronics, such as photo- and ionizing-radiation-detectors. One of the most basic characterization protocols consist on measuring the dark current-voltage (J-V) curve of symmetrically contacted samples for identifying the different regimes of space-charge-limited current (SCLC). Customarily, J=C*V^n curves indicate the Mott-Gurney law when n=2, or the Child-Langmuir ballistic regime of SCLC when n=3/2. The latter can be often found in perovskite samples. In this work, we start by discussing the interpretation of currents proportional to V^3/2 in relation to the masking effect of the dual electronic-ionic conductivity in halide perovskites. However, we do not discard the actual occurrence of SCLC transport with ballistic-like trends. For those cases, we introduce the models of: quasi-ballistic velocity-dependent dissipation (QvD) and the ballistic-like voltage-dependent mobility (BVM) regime of SCLC. The QvD model is based on a drift velocity dependent dissipation mechanism and is shown to better describe electronic kinetics. The BVM model contemplates a voltage-dependent mobility and is revealed as suitable for describing electronic or ionic kinetics in halide perovskites.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Repulsive Casimir-Polder potentials of low-lying excited states of a multilevel alkali-metal atom near an optical nanofiber

We study the Casimir-Polder potential of a multilevel alkali-metal atom near an optical nanofiber. We calculate the mean potential of the atom in a fine-structure level. We perform numerical calculations for the Casimir-Polder potentials of the ground state and a few low-lying excited states of a rubidium atom. We show that, unlike the potential of the ground state, which is negative and attractive, the potential of a low-lying excited state may take positive values, oscillate around the zero value with a decaying amplitude, and become repulsive in some regions of atom-to-surface distances. We observe that, for a nanofiber with a radius of 200 nm, the potential for the state $8S_{1/2}$ of a rubidium atom achieves a positive peak value of about 17 $\mu$K at a distance of about 150 nm from the fiber surface, and becomes rather strongly repulsive in the region of distances from 150 to 400 nm. We also calculate the nanofiber-induced shifts of the transition frequencies of the atomic rubidium $D_2$ and $D_1$ lines. We find that the shifts are negative in the region of short distances, become positive, and oscillate around the zero value with a decaying amplitude in the region of large distances.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Investigating the Role of Structural Water on the Electrochemical Properties of $α$-V$_2$O$_5$ through Density Functional Theory

The $\alpha$ polymorph of V$_2$O$_5$ is one of the few known cathodes capable of reversibly intercalating multivalent ions such as Mg, Ca, Zn and Al, but suffers from sluggish diffusion kinetics. The role of H$_2$O within the electrolyte and between the layers of the structure in the form of a xerogel/aerogel structure, though, has been shown to lower diffusion barriers and lead to other improved electrochemical properties. This density functional theory study systematically investigates how and why the presence of structural H$_2$O within $\alpha$-V$_2$O$_5$ changes the resulting structure, voltage, and diffusion kinetics for the intercalation of Li, Na, Mg, Ca, Zn, and Al. We found that the coordination of H$_2$O molecules with the ion leads to an improvement in voltage and energy density for all ions. This voltage increase was attributed to the extra host sites for electrons present with H$_2$O, thus leading to a stronger ionization of the ion and a higher voltage. We also found that the increase in interlayer distance and a potential "charge shielding" effect drastically changes the electrostatic environment and the resulting diffusion kinetics. For Mg and Ca, this resulted in a decrease in diffusion barrier from 1.3 eV and 2.0 eV to 0.89 eV and 0.4 eV, respectively. We hope that our study motivates similar research regarding the role of water in both V$_2$O$_5$ xerogels/aerogels and other layered transition metal oxides.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Quantum correlations of localized atomic excitations in a disordered atomic chain

Atom-waveguide interface mediates significant and long-range light-matter interactions through the guided modes. In this one-dimensional system, we theoretically investigate the excitation localization of multiple atomic excitations under strong position disorders. Deep in the localization side, we obtain the time evolutions of quantum correlations via Kubo cumulant expansions, which arise initially and become finite and leveled afterward, overtaking the ones without disorders. This indicates two distinct regimes in time: before the onset of excitation localization, the disorders engage the disturbance of quantum correlations, which is followed by disorder-assisted build-up of quantum correlations that maintain at a later stage owing to the absence of excitations diffusion. The crossing of distinct regimes is pushed further in time for longer-range correlations, which indicates a characteristic timescale needed for disorders to sustain them. We also explore the effect of directionality of couplings and resonant dipole-dipole interactions, which can drive the system toward the delocalized side when it is under chiral couplings or large dipole-dipole interaction strengths. The time-evolved quantum correlations can give insights to the studies of few-body localization phenomenon and nonequilibrium dynamics in open quantum systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Stability against large perturbations of invertible, frustration-free ground states

A gapped ground state of a quantum spin system has a natural length scale set by the gap. This length scale governs the decay of correlations. A common intuition is that this length scale also controls the spatial relaxation towards the ground state away from impurities or boundaries. The aim of this article is to take a step towards a proof of this intuition. To make the problem more tractable, we assume that there is a unique ground state that is frustration-free and invertible (i.e. no long-range entanglement). Moreover, we assume the property that we are aiming to prove for one specific kind of boundary condition; namely open boundary conditions. With these assumptions we can prove stretched exponential decay away from boundaries for any boundary conditions or (large) perturbations and for all ground states of the perturbed system. In particular, the perturbed system itself can certainly have long-range entanglement.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Self-doping and the Mott-Kondo scenario for infinite-layer nickelate superconductors

We give a brief review of the Mott-Kondo scenario and its consequence in the recently-discovered infinite-layer nickelate superconductors. We argue that the parent state is a self-doped Mott insulator and propose an effective $t$-$J$-$K$ model to account for its low-energy properties. At small doping, the model describes a low carrier density Kondo system with incoherent Kondo scattering at finite temperatures, in good agreement with experimental observation of the logarithmic temperature dependence of electric resistivity. Upon increasing Sr doping, the model predicts a breakdown of the Kondo effect, which provides a potential explanation of the non-Fermi liquid behavior of the electric resistivity with a power law scaling over a wide range of the temperature. Unconventional superconductivity is shown to undergo a transition from nodeless $(d+is)$-wave to nodal $d$-wave near the critical doping due to competition of the Kondo and Heisenberg superexchange interactions. The presence of different pairing symmetry may be supported by recent tunneling measurements.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Deep Learning Inter-atomic Potential for Thermal and Phonon Behaviour of Silicon Carbide with Quantum Accuracy

Silicon carbide (SiC) is an essential material for next generation semiconductors and components for nuclear plants. It's applications are strongly dependent on its thermal conductivity, which is highly sensitive to microstructures. Molecular dynamics (MD) simulation is the most used methods to address thermal transportation mechanisms in devices or microstructures of nano-meters. However, the implementation of MD is limited in SiC because of lacking accurate inter-atomic potentials. In this work, using the Deep Potential (DP) methodology, we developed two inter-atomic potentials (DP-IAPs) for SiC based on two adaptively generated datasets within the density functional approximations at the local density and the generalized gradient levels. These two DP-IAPs manifest their speed with quantum accuracy in lattice dynamics simulations as well as scattering rate analysis of phonon transportation. Combining with molecular dynamics simulations, the thermal transport and mechanical properties were systematically investigated. The presented methodology and the inter-atomic potentials pave the way for a systematic approach to model heat transport in SiC related devices using multiscale modelling.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Origin of giant valley splitting in silicon quantum wells induced by superlattice barriers

Enhancing valley splitting in SiGe heterostructures is a crucial task for developing silicon spin qubits. Complex SiGe heterostructures, sharing a common feature of four-monolayer (4ML) Ge layer next to the silicon quantum well (QW), have been computationally designed to have giant valley splitting approaching 9 meV. However, none of them has been fabricated may due to their complexity. Here, we remarkably simplify the original designed complex SiGe heterostructures by laying out the Si QW directly on the Ge substrate followed by capping a (Ge4Si4)n superlattice(SL) barrier with a small sacrifice on VS as it is reduced from a maximum of 8.7 meV to 5.2 meV. Even the smallest number of periods (n = 1) will also give a sizable VS of 1.6 meV, which is large enough for developing stable spin qubits. We also develop an effective Hamiltonian model to reveal the underlying microscopic physics of enhanced valley splitting by (Ge4Si4)n SL barriers. We find that the presence of the SL barrier will reduce the VS instead of enhancing it. Only the (Ge4Si4)n SL barriers with an extremely strong coupling with Si QW valley states provide a remarkable enhancement in VS. These findings lay a solid theoretical foundation for the realization of sufficiently large VS for Si qubits.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Almost sure local wellposedness and scattering for the energy-critical cubic nonlinear Schrödinger equation with supercritical data

We study the cubic defocusing nonlinear Schrödinger equation on $\mathbb{R}^4$ with supercritical initial data. For randomized initial data in $H^s(\mathbb{R}^4)$, we prove almost sure local wellposedness for $\frac{1}{7} < s < 1$ and almost sure scattering for $\frac{11}{14} < s < 1$. The randomization is based on a unit-scale decomposition in frequency space, a decomposition in the angular variable, and - for the almost sure scattering result - an additional unit-scale decomposition in physical space. We employ new probabilistic estimates for the linear Schrödinger flow with randomized data, where we effectively combine the advantages of the different decompositions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Cavity Quantum Electrodynamics Effects with Nitrogen Vacancy Center Spins in Diamond and Microwave Resonators at Room Temperature

Cavity quantum electrodynamics (C-QED) effects, such as Rabi splitting, Rabi oscillations and superradiance, have been demonstrated with nitrogen vacancy center spins in diamond in microwave resonators at cryogenic temperature. In this article we explore the possibility to realize strong collective coupling and the resulting C-QED effects with ensembles of spins at room temperature. Thermal excitation of the individual spins by the hot environment leads to population of collective Dicke states with low symmetry and a reduced collective spin-microwave field coupling. However, we show with simulations that the thermal excitation can be compensated by spin-cooling via optical pumping. The resulting population of Dicke states with higher symmetry implies strong coupling with currently available high-quality resonators and enables C-QED effects at room temperature with potential applications in quantum sensing and quantum information processing.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Pattern formation in one-dimensional polaron systems and temporal orthogonality catastrophe

Recent studies have demonstrated that higher than two-body bath-impurity correlations are not important for quantitatively describing the ground state of the Bose polaron. Motivated by the above, we employ the so-called Gross Ansatz (GA) approach to unravel the stationary and dynamical properties of the homogeneous one-dimensional Bose-polaron for different impurity momenta and bath-impurity couplings. We explicate that the character of the equilibrium state crossovers from the quasi-particle Bose polaron regime to the collective-excitation stationary dark-bright soliton for varying impurity momentum and interactions. Following an interspecies interaction quench the temporal orthogonality catastrophe is identified, provided that bath-impurity interactions are sufficiently stronger than the intraspecies bath ones, thus generalizing the results of the confined case. This catastrophe originates from the formation of dispersive shock wave structures associated with the zero-range character of the bath-impurity potential. For initially moving impurities, a momentum transfer process from the impurity to the dispersive shock waves via the exerted drag force is demonstrated, resulting in a final polaronic state with reduced velocity. Our results clearly demonstrate the crucial role of non-linear excitations for determining the behavior of the one-dimensional Bose polaron.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

SleepPriorCL: Contrastive Representation Learning with Prior Knowledge-based Positive Mining and Adaptive Temperature for Sleep Staging

The objective of this paper is to learn semantic representations for sleep stage classification from raw physiological time series. Although supervised methods have gained remarkable performance, they are limited in clinical situations due to the requirement of fully labeled data. Self-supervised learning (SSL) based on contrasting semantically similar (positive) and dissimilar (negative) pairs of samples have achieved promising success. However, existing SSL methods suffer the problem that many semantically similar positives are still uncovered and even treated as negatives. In this paper, we propose a novel SSL approach named SleepPriorCL to alleviate the above problem. Advances of our approach over existing SSL methods are two-fold: 1) by incorporating prior domain knowledge into the training regime of SSL, more semantically similar positives are discovered without accessing ground-truth labels; 2) via investigating the influence of the temperature in contrastive loss, an adaptive temperature mechanism for each sample according to prior domain knowledge is further proposed, leading to better performance. Extensive experiments demonstrate that our method achieves state-of-the-art performance and consistently outperforms baselines.
arxiv.org

Effects of Temperature Anneal Cycling on a Cryogenically Proton Irradiated CCD

S. Parsons, T. Buggey, A. Holland, S. Sembay, G. Randall, O. Hetherington, D. Yeoman, D. Hall, P. Verhoeve, M. Soman. Throughout a typical Earth orbit a satellite is constantly bombarded by radiation with trapped and solar protons being of particular concern as they gradually damage the focal plane devices throughout the mission and degrade their performance. To understand the impact the damage has on CCDs and how it varies with their thermal history a proton radiation campaign has been carried out using a CCD280. The CCD is irradiated at 153 K and gradually warmed to 188 K in 5 K increments with Fe55 X-ray, dark current and trap pumping images taken at 153 K after each anneal step.
INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Relativistic second-order initial conditions for simulations of large-scale structure

Relativistic corrections to the evolution of structure can be used to test general relativity on cosmological scales. They are also a well-known systematic contamination in the search for a primordial non-Gaussian signal. We present a numerical framework to generate RELativistic second-order Initial Conditions ($\texttt{RELIC}$) based on a generic (not necessarily separable) second-order kernel for the density perturbations. In order to keep the time complexity manageable we introduce a scale cut that separates long and short scales, and neglect the "short-short" coupling that will eventually be swamped by uncontrollable higher-order effects. To test our approach, we use the second-order Einstein-Boltzmann code $\texttt{SONG}$ to provide the numerical second-order kernel in a $\Lambda$CDM model, and we demonstrate that the realisations generated by $\texttt{RELIC}$ reproduce the bispectra well whenever at least one of the scales is a "long" mode. We then present a generic algorithm that takes a perturbed density field as an inputand provides particle initial data that matches this input to arbitrary order in perturbations for a given particle-mesh scheme. We implement this algorithm in the relativistic N-body code $\texttt{gevolution}$ to demonstrate how our framework can be used to set precise initial conditions for cosmological simulations of large-scale structure.
SCIENCE

