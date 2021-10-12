CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Diffusion and sedimentation in colloidal suspensions using multiparticle collision dynamics with a discrete particle model

By Yashraj M. Wani, Penelope Grace Kovakas, Arash Nikoubashman, Michael P. Howard
 10 days ago

We study self-diffusion and sedimentation in colloidal suspensions of nearly-hard spheres using the multiparticle collision dynamics simulation method for the solvent with a discrete mesh model for the colloidal particles (MD+MPCD). We cover colloid volume fractions

Self-assembly dynamics of reconfigurable colloidal molecules

Indrani Chakraborty, Daniel J. G. Pearce, Ruben W. Verweij, Sabine C. Matysik, Luca Giomi, Daniela J. Kraft. Colloidal molecules are designed to mimic their molecular analogues through their anisotropic shape and interactions. However, current experimental realizations are missing the structural flexibility present in real molecules thereby restricting their use as model systems. We overcome this limitation by assembling reconfigurable colloidal molecules from silica particles functionalized with mobile DNA linkers in high yields. We achieve this by steering the self-assembly pathway towards the formation of finite-sized clusters by employing high number ratios of particles functionalized with complementary DNA strands. The size ratio of the two species of particles provides control over the overall cluster size, or, "valence", as well as the degree of reconfigurability. The bond flexibility provided by the mobile linkers allows the successful assembly of colloidal clusters with the geometrically expected maximum valence. We quantitatively examine the self-assembly dynamics of these flexible colloidal molecules by a combination of experiments, molecular dynamics simulations, and an analytical model. Our "flexible colloidal molecules" are exciting building blocks for investigating and exploiting the self-assembly of complex hierarchical structures, photonic crystals and colloidal meta-materials.
A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
Structural and Dynamic Properties of Solvated Hydroxide and Hydronium Ions in Water from Ab Initio Modeling

Predicting the asymmetric structure and dynamics of solvated hydroxide and hydronium in water has been a challenging task from ab initio molecular dynamics (AIMD). The difficulty mainly comes from a lack of accurate and efficient exchange-correlation functional in elucidating the amphiphilic nature and the ubiquitous proton transfer behaviors of the two ions. By adopting the strongly-constrained and appropriately normed (SCAN) meta-GGA functional in AIMD simulations, we systematically examine the amphiphilic properties, the solvation structures, the electronic structures, and the dynamic properties of the two water ions. In particular, we compare these results to those predicted by the PBE0-TS functional, which is an accurate yet computationally more expensive exchange-correlation functional. We demonstrate that the general-purpose SCAN functional provides a reliable choice in describing the two water ions. Specifically, in the SCAN picture of water ions, the appearance of the fourth and fifth hydrogen bonds near hydroxide stabilizes the pot-like shape solvation structure and suppresses the structural diffusion, while the hydronium stably donates three hydrogen bonds to its neighbors. As a result, hydroxide prefers the stepwise proton transfer (PT) while hydronium prefers the concerted PT behavior. Consequently, hydroxide diffuses slower than hydronium in water, which is consistent with the experiments.
Extension of Glauber-like model for Proton-Proton collisions using anisotropic and inhomogeneous density profile

The formation of partonic medium in the relativistic heavy-ion collisions is always marked by the values of the ratio of certain observables assuming $pp$ collisions as a reference. But recent studies of small systems formed in $pp$ collisions at the LHC energies hint towards the possibility of production of medium with collective behaviour. Results from $pp$ collisions has routinely been used as baseline to analyse and understand the production of QCD matter expected to be produced in nuclear collisions. Therefore, results from $pp$ collisions required more careful investigation to understand whether QCD matter is produced in high multiplicity $pp$ collisions. With this motivation, the Glauber model traditionally used to study the heavy-ion collision dynamics at high energy is applied here to understand the dynamics of $pp$ collisions. We have used anisotropic and inhomogeneous quark/gluon based proton density profile, a realistic picture obtained from the results of deep inelastic scattering, and found that this model explains the charged particle multiplicity distribution of $pp$ collisions at LHC energies very well. Collision geometric properties like impact parameter and mean number of binary collisions ($\langle N_{coll} \rangle$), mean number of participants ($\langle N_{part} \rangle$) at different multiplicities are determined for $pp$ collisions. We further used these collision geometric properties to estimate average charged-particle pseudorapidity density ($\langle dN_{ch}/d\eta \rangle$) and found it to be comparable with the experimental results. Knowing $\langle N_{coll} \rangle$, we have for the first time obtained nuclear modification-like factor ($R_{pp}$) in $pp$ collisions.
Complementary Two-Particle Correlation Observables for Relativistic Nuclear Collisions

Two-particle correlations are a widely used tool for studying relativistic nuclear collisions. Multiplicity fluctuations comparing charge and particle species have been studied as a possible signal for Quark-Gluon Plasma (QGP) and the QCD critical point. These fluctuation studies all make use of particle variances which can be shown to originate with a two-particle correlation function. Momentum correlations and covariances of momentum fluctuations, which arise from the same correlation function, have also been used to extract properties of the nuclear collision medium such as the shear viscosity to entropy density ratio, the shear relaxation time, and temperature fluctuations. Searches for critical fluctuations are also done with these correlation observables. We derive a mathematical relationship between several number and momentum density correlation observables and outline the different physics mechanisms often ascribed to each. This set of observables also contains a new multiplicity-momentum correlation. Our mathematical relation can be used as a validation tool for measurements, as a method for interpreting the relative contributions of different physics mechanisms on correlation observables, and as a test for theoretical and phenomenological models to simultaneously explain all observables. We compare an independent source model to simulated events from PYTHIA for all observables in the set.
Search for long-lived particles decaying to leptons with large impact parameter in proton-proton collisions at $\sqrt{s}$ = 13 TeV

A search for new long-lived particles decaying to leptons using proton-proton collision data produced by the CERN LHC at $\sqrt{s}$ = 13 TeV is presented. Events are selected with two leptons (an electron and a muon, two electrons, or two muons) that both have transverse impact parameter values between 0.01 and 10 cm and are not required to form a common vertex. Data used for the analysis were collected with the CMS detector in 2016, 2017, and 2018, and correspond to an integrated luminosity of 118 (113) fb$^{-1}$ in the ee channel (e$\mu$ and $\mu\mu$ channels). The search is designed to be sensitive to a wide range of models with displaced e$\mu$, ee, and $\mu\mu$ final states. The results constrain several well-motivated models involving new long-lived particles that decay to displaced leptons. For some areas of the available phase space, these are the most stringent constraints to date.
Levitating particles in a vacuum

Levitation of both large objects and of single atoms has become a widely used technique in science and engineering. In the last years, many researchers have started to explore a new horizon: the levitation of nano- and micro-particles—still smaller than the diameter of a single hair, but composed of billions of atoms—in vacuum.
Cubature Kalman Filter Based Training of Hybrid Differential Equation Recurrent Neural Network Physiological Dynamic Models

Ahmet Demirkaya, Tales Imbiriba, Kyle Lockwood, Sumientra Rampersad, Elie Alhajjar, Giovanna Guidoboni, Zachary Danziger, Deniz Erdogmus. Modeling biological dynamical systems is challenging due to the interdependence of different system components, some of which are not fully understood. To fill existing gaps in our ability to mechanistically model physiological systems, we propose to combine neural networks with physics-based models. Specifically, we demonstrate how we can approximate missing ordinary differential equations (ODEs) coupled with known ODEs using Bayesian filtering techniques to train the model parameters and simultaneously estimate dynamic state variables. As a study case we leverage a well-understood model for blood circulation in the human retina and replace one of its core ODEs with a neural network approximation, representing the case where we have incomplete knowledge of the physiological state dynamics. Results demonstrate that state dynamics corresponding to the missing ODEs can be approximated well using a neural network trained using a recursive Bayesian filtering approach in a fashion coupled with the known state dynamic differential equations. This demonstrates that dynamics and impact of missing state variables can be captured through joint state estimation and model parameter estimation within a recursive Bayesian state estimation (RBSE) framework. Results also indicate that this RBSE approach to training the NN parameters yields better outcomes (measurement/state estimation accuracy) than training the neural network with backpropagation through time in the same setting.
Effect of nuclear density profile on the global properties in O+O collisions at the Large Hadron Collider using a multi-phase transport model

Oxygen ($^{16}$O) ions are planned to be injected at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) in its next runs and a day of physics run is anticipated for O+O collisions at $\sqrt{s_{\rm{NN}}}$ = 7 TeV. As the system size of O+O collisions is in between those produced in pp and p+Pb collisions, the study of global properties in O+O collisions may provide a deeper insight into the heavy-ion-like behavior observed in small collision systems and its similarities/differences with larger system like Pb+Pb collisions. In the present work, we report the predictions for global properties in O+O collisions at $\sqrt{s_{\rm{NN}}}$ = 7 TeV using a multi-phase transport model (AMPT). We report the mid-rapidity charged particle multiplicity, transverse mass, Bjorken energy density, pseudorapidity distributions, speed of sound, transverse momentum ($p_{\rm T}$) spectra, the kinetic freeze-out parameters and $p_{\rm T}$-differential particle ratio as a function of collision centrality. Further, we have studied the transverse momentum dependent elliptic flow of charged particles. The results are shown for Woods-Saxon and harmonic oscillator nuclear density profiles incorporated inside oxygen nucleus. With the change of the density profile with harmonic oscillator from Woods-Saxon, a modification of average charged-particle multiplicity at most central collisions is seen. Bjorken energy density show a significant increase in most central collisions for harmonic oscillator density profile while other global properties show less dependence on the density profiles considered in this work.
Clustering effects on the diffusion of patchy colloids in disordered porous media

Enskog theory is extended for the description of the self-diffusion coefficient of patchy colloidal fluid in disordered porous media. The theory includes the contact values of fluid-fluid and fluid-matrix pair distribution functions that are modified to include the dependence from the so-called probe particle porosity, $\phi$, in order to correctly describe the effects of trapping the fluid particles by a matrix. The proposed expressions for the modified contact values of fluid-fluid and fluid-matrix pair distribution functions include three terms. Namely, a hard sphere contribution obtained by us in the previous work [Holovko M. F., Korvatska M. Ya., Condens. Matter Phys., 2020, 23, 23605], the depletion contribution connected with the cluster-cluster and cluster-matrix repulsion and the intramolecular correlation inside the cluster. It is shown that the last term leads to a remarkable decrease of the self-diffusion coefficient at a low fluid density. With a decreasing matrix porosity, this effect becomes weaker. For intermediate fluid densities, the depletion contribution leads to an increase of the self-diffusion coefficient in comparison with the hard sphere fluid. For a sufficiently dense fluid, the self-diffusion coefficient strongly decreases due to a hard sphere effect. The influence of the cluster size and the type of clusters as well as of the parameters of porous media is investigated and discussed in detail.
Modeling MOSFET behavior using automatic differentiation

Scientists from Nara Institute of Science and Technology (NAIST) used the mathematical method called automatic differentiation to find the optimal fit of experimental data up to four times faster. This research can be applied to multivariable models of electronic devices, which may allow them to be designed with increased performance while consuming less power.
Koopman Operator Theory for Nonlinear Dynamic Modeling using Dynamic Mode Decomposition

The Koopman operator is a linear operator that describes the evolution of scalar observables (i.e., measurement functions of the states) in an infinitedimensional Hilbert space. This operator theoretic point of view lifts the dynamics of a finite-dimensional nonlinear system to an infinite-dimensional function space where the evolution of the original system becomes linear. In this paper, we provide a brief summary of the Koopman operator theorem for nonlinear dynamics modeling and focus on analyzing several data-driven implementations using dynamical mode decomposition (DMD) for autonomous and controlled canonical problems. We apply the extended dynamic mode decomposition (EDMD) to identify the leading Koopman eigenfunctions and approximate a finite-dimensional representation of the discovered linear dynamics. This allows us to apply linear control approaches towards nonlinear systems without linearization approximations around fixed points. We can then examine the fidelity of using a linear controller based on a Koopman operator approximated system on under-actuated systems with basic maneuvers. We demonstrate the effectiveness of this theory through numerical simulation on two classic dynamical systems are used to show DMD methods of evaluating and approximating the Koopman operator and its effectiveness at linearizing these systems.
Flux-Limited Diffusion Approximation Models of Giant Planet Formation by Disk Instability. II. Quadrupled Spatial Resolution

While collisional accumulation is nearly universally accepted as the formation mechanism of rock and ice worlds, the situation regarding gas giant planet formation is more nuanced. Gas accretion by solid cores formed by collisional accumulation is the generally favored mechanism, but observations increasingly suggest that gas disk gravitational instability might explain the formation of at least the massive or wide-orbit gas giant exoplanets. This paper continues a series aimed at refining three-dimensional (3D) hydrodynamical models of disk instabilities, where the handling of the gas thermodynamics is a crucial factor. Boss (2017, 2019, 2021) used the $\beta$ cooling approximation (Gammie 2001) to calculate 3D models of disks with initial masses of 0.091 $M_\odot$ extending from 4 to 20 au around 1 $M_\odot$ protostars. Here we employ 3D flux-limited diffusion (FLD) approximation models of the same disks, in order to provide a superior treatment of disk gas thermodynamics. The new models have quadrupled spatial resolution compared to previous 3D FLD models (Boss 2008, 2012), in both the radial and azimuthal spherical coordinates, resulting in the highest spatial resolution 3D FLD models to date. The new models continue to support the hypothesis that such disks can form self-gravitating, dense clumps capable of contracting to form gas giant protoplanets, and suggest that the FLD models yield similar numbers of clumps as $\beta$ cooling models with $\beta \sim$ 1 to $\sim$ 10, including the critical value of $\beta$ = 3 for fragmentation proposed by Gammie (2001).
Extracting Dynamical Models from Data

The FJet approach is introduced for determining the underlying model of a dynamical system. It borrows ideas from the fields of Lie symmetries as applied to differential equations (DEs), and numerical integration (such as Runge-Kutta). The technique can be considered as a way to use machine learning (ML) to derive a numerical integration scheme. The technique naturally overcomes the "extrapolation problem", which is when ML is used to extrapolate a model beyond the time range of the original training data. It does this by doing the modeling in the phase space of the system, rather than over the time domain. When modeled with a type of regression scheme, it's possible to accurately determine the underlying DE, along with parameter dependencies. Ideas from the field of Lie symmetries applied to ordinary DEs are used to determine constants of motion, even for damped and driven systems. These statements are demonstrated on three examples: a damped harmonic oscillator, a damped pendulum, and a damped, driven nonlinear oscillator (Duffing oscillator). In the model for the Duffing oscillator, it's possible to treat the external force in a manner reminiscent of a Green's function approach. Also, in the case of the undamped harmonic oscillator, the FJet approach remains stable approximately $10^9$ times longer than $4$th-order Runge-Kutta.
Molecular Dynamic study of model two-dimensional systems involving Janus dumbbells and spherical particles

We have performed an extensive constant temperature Molecular Dynamics study of two-dimensional systems involving Janus dumbbells and spherical particles. Janus dumbbells have been modelled as two spheres, labeled 1 and 2, joined together via harmonic bonds. Sphere 1 of a selected Janus dumbbell attracts the spheres of the same kind on other Janus dumbbells, while the interactions between the pairs 1-1 and 1-2 were repulsive. On the other hand, the spherical particles are attracted by centers 2 and repelled by the centers 1 of Janus particles. We have shown that the structure of oriented phases that can be formed in the system depends on the bond length of Janus dumbbells and the ratio of the number of spherical particles to the number of Janus dumbbells in the system. The presence of spherical particles is necessary to develop oriented phases. For the assumed model, the formation of oriented phases in the system depends on the concentration of spherical particles. Equal numbers of Janus and spherical particles create optimal conditions for the formation of lamellar phases.
Method to Build Equivalent Models of Microgrids for RMS Dynamic Simulation of Power Systems

The high penetration of distributed renewable energy resources in power systems has changed their dynamic behavior, not only at the distribution level but also at the transmission levels. For analyses performed in this new reality of interconnected systems, a suitable equivalent model is required to represent the active dynamics of distribution systems. In this context, this paper proposes the application of a gray-box method to obtain an appropriate equivalent model for active distribution networks. From data measured at the point of common coupling, a trajectory sensitivity analysis is carried out to select the most important parameters of this equivalent model, which are then estimated by an evolutionary algorithm. The results show that the application of the sensitivity analysis can improve the quality of the parameter estimation process (since it focuses only on relevant parameters), enabling an efficient tuning of an equivalent ADN model.
Transverse spherocity dependence of azimuthal anisotropy in heavy-ion collisions at the LHC using a multi-phase transport model

One of the event shape observables, the transverse spherocity ($S_0$), has been studied successfully in small collision systems such as proton-proton collisions at the LHC as a tool to separate jetty and isotropic events. It has a unique capability to distinguish events based on their geometrical shapes. In this work, we report the first implementation of transverse spherocity in heavy-ion collisions using a multi-phase transport model (AMPT). We have performed an extensive study of azimuthal anisotropy of charged particles produced in heavy-ion collisions as a function of transverse spherocity ($S_0$). We have followed the two-particle correlation (2PC) method to estimate the elliptic flow ($v_2$) in different centrality classes in Pb-Pb collisions at $\sqrt{s_{\rm NN}}$ = 5.02 TeV for high-$S_0$, $S_0$-integrated and low-$S_0$ events. We found that transverse spherocity successfully differentiates heavy-ion collisions event topology based on their geometrical shapes, i.e., high and low values of spherocity. The high-$S_0$ events have nearly zero elliptic flow, while the low-$S_0$ events contribute significantly to the elliptic flow of spherocity-integrated events.
The improvement of mechanical properties of conventional concretes using carbon nanoparticles using molecular dynamics simulation

In the present study, the improvement of mechanical properties of conventional concretes using carbon nanoparticles is investigated. More precisely, carbon nanotubes are added to a pristine concrete matrix, and the mechanical properties of the resulting structure are investigated using the molecular dynamics (MD) method. Some parameters such as the mechanical behavior of the concrete matrix structure, the validation of the computational method, and the mechanical behavior of the concrete matrix structure with carbon nanotube are also examined. Also, physical quantities such as a stress"“strain diagram, Poisson's coefficient, Young's modulus, and final strength are calculated and reported for atomic samples under external tension. From a numerical point of view, the quantities of Young's modulus and final strength are converged to 35Â GPa and 35.38Â MPa after the completion of computer simulations. This indicates the appropriate effect of carbon nanotubes in improving the mechanical behavior of concrete and the efficiency of molecular dynamics method in expressing the mechanical behavior of atomic structures such as concrete, carbon nanotubes and composite structures derived from raw materials is expressed that can be considered in industrial and construction cases.
Collision fragmentation of aggregates. The role of the interaction potential between comprising particles

We investigate disruptive collisions of aggregates comprised of particles with different interaction potentials. We study Lennard-Jones (L-J), Tersoff, modified L-J potential and the one associated with Johnson-Kendall-Roberts (JKR) model. These refer to short, middle and long-ranged inter-particle potentials and describe both inter-atomic interactions and interactions of macroscopic adhesive bodies. We perform comprehensive molecular dynamics simulations and observe for all four potentials power-law dependencies for the size distribution of collision fragments and for their size-velocity correlation. We introduce a new fragmentation characteristic -- the shattering degree $S$, quantifying the fraction of monomers in debris and reveal its universal behavior. Namely, we demonstrate that for all potentials, $1-S$ is described by a universal function of the impact velocity. Using the above results, we perform the impact classification and construct the respective collision phase diagram. Finally, we present a qualitative theory that explains the observed scaling behavior.
Learning Mean-Field Equations from Particle Data Using WSINDy

We develop a weak-form sparse identification method for interacting particle systems (IPS) with the primary goals of reducing computational complexity for large particle number $N$ and offering robustness to either intrinsic or extrinsic noise. In particular, we use concepts from mean-field theory of IPS in combination with the weak-form sparse identification of nonlinear dynamics algorithm (WSINDy) to provide a fast and reliable system identification scheme for recovering the governing stochastic differential equations for an IPS when the number of particles per experiment $N$ is on the order of several thousand and the number of experiments $M$ is less than 100. This is in contrast to existing work showing that system identification for $N$ less than 100 and $M$ on the order of several thousand is feasible using strong-form methods. We prove that under some standard regularity assumptions the scheme converges with rate $\mathcal{O}(N^{-1/2})$ in the ordinary least squares setting and we demonstrate the convergence rate numerically on several systems in one and two spatial dimensions. Our examples include a canonical problem from homogenization theory (as a first step towards learning coarse-grained models), the dynamics of an attractive-repulsive swarm, and the IPS description of the parabolic-elliptic Keller-Segel model for chemotaxis.
