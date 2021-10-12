The Weak, the Strong and the Long Correlation Regimes of the Two-Dimensional Hubbard Model at Finite Temperature

Exact, fully explicit, purely real analytical expressions for the material functions describing steady, start-up, and cessation regimes of shear flows and of planar, uniaxial, and biaxial extensional flows of full linear Phan-Thien--Tanner (LPTT) fluids are obtained. These expressions, which have no analogs in the literature, are formulated in compact, beautiful forms, partially due to the unique scaling procedure, reducing the number of the model parameters from four to one. The properties of the material functions are investigated in details. For steady extensional flows, the possible shapes of the extensional viscosity curves are described and the conditions for these shapes to occur are determined. For start-up flows, it is found when exactly the stress dynamics is oscillatory, and, in this case, a detailed characterization of oscillations is given, which includes expressions for the positions and magnitude of the overshoots and undershoots.
Comments / 0