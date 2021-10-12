CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weak, the Strong and the Long Correlation Regimes of the Two-Dimensional Hubbard Model at Finite Temperature

By Fedor Šimkovic IV, Riccardo Rossi, Michel Ferrero
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

We investigate the momentum-resolved spin and charge susceptibilities, as well as the chemical potential and double occupancy in the two-dimensional Hubbard model as functions of doping, temperature and interaction strength. Through these quantities, we identify a weak-coupling regime, a

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

The full linear Phan-Thien--Tanner fluid model: Exact analytical solutions for steady, start-up, and cessation regimes of shear and extensional flows

Exact, fully explicit, purely real analytical expressions for the material functions describing steady, start-up, and cessation regimes of shear flows and of planar, uniaxial, and biaxial extensional flows of full linear Phan-Thien--Tanner (LPTT) fluids are obtained. These expressions, which have no analogs in the literature, are formulated in compact, beautiful forms, partially due to the unique scaling procedure, reducing the number of the model parameters from four to one. The properties of the material functions are investigated in details. For steady extensional flows, the possible shapes of the extensional viscosity curves are described and the conditions for these shapes to occur are determined. For start-up flows, it is found when exactly the stress dynamics is oscillatory, and, in this case, a detailed characterization of oscillations is given, which includes expressions for the positions and magnitude of the overshoots and undershoots.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A modeling study on utilizing low temperature sprayed InS as the buffer layer of CuBaSn(S, Se) solar cells

This study represents the investigation of In2S3 thin films as an electron transport layer in the CuBaSn(S, Se)-CBT(S, Se) solar cells, which have been deposited using the Chemical Spray Pyrolysis method. For studying the electrical properties of films such as conduction and valence band, carrier densities, Fermi level, flat band potential, and semiconductor type, the Mott"“Schottky analysis has been used. UV"“VIS, XRD, and FESEM have been applied to investigate the optical properties of the layers and the layer's morphologies. The experimental CBT(S, Se) solar cell has been simulated and validated as the next step. After that, the In2S3 layer has been used as the electron transport layer. The results represent that the In2S3 layer is a suitable substitution for toxic CdS. Finally, the In2S3 properties are varied in reasonable ranges, which means different electron transport layers are screened.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Strong phase correlation between diffusons governs heat conduction in amorphous silicon

Understanding the thermal vibrations and thermal transport in amorphous materials is an important but long-standing issue in several theoretical and practical fields. Using direct molecular dynamic simulations, we demonstrate that the strong phase correlation between local and non-propagating modes, commonly named diffusons in the terminology of amorphous systems, triggers conduction of heat. By considering the predominance of collective excitations in amorphous silicon, the predominant contribution of diffusons, due to phase correlation, is predicted, which further reveals the unique temperature and length dependences of thermal conductivity in amorphous silicon. The explored wavelike behavior of diffusons uncovers the unsolved physical picture of mode correlation in prevailing models and further provides an interpretation of their ability to transport heat. This work introduces a framework for understanding thermal vibrations and thermal transport in amorphous materials, as well as perspectives on the wave nature of thermal vibrations.
PHYSICS
#Correlations#Temperature#Doping
arxiv.org

Molecular Dynamic study of model two-dimensional systems involving Janus dumbbells and spherical particles

We have performed an extensive constant temperature Molecular Dynamics study of two-dimensional systems involving Janus dumbbells and spherical particles. Janus dumbbells have been modelled as two spheres, labeled 1 and 2, joined together via harmonic bonds. Sphere 1 of a selected Janus dumbbell attracts the spheres of the same kind on other Janus dumbbells, while the interactions between the pairs 1-1 and 1-2 were repulsive. On the other hand, the spherical particles are attracted by centers 2 and repelled by the centers 1 of Janus particles. We have shown that the structure of oriented phases that can be formed in the system depends on the bond length of Janus dumbbells and the ratio of the number of spherical particles to the number of Janus dumbbells in the system. The presence of spherical particles is necessary to develop oriented phases. For the assumed model, the formation of oriented phases in the system depends on the concentration of spherical particles. Equal numbers of Janus and spherical particles create optimal conditions for the formation of lamellar phases.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Periods of the Long-Term Variability of the Blazar 0716+714 and Their Inter-Correlations in a Helical Jet Model

Various quasi-periods for the long-term variability of the radio emission, optical emission, and structural position angle of the inner part of the parsec-scale jet in the blazar 0716+714 have been detected. The relationships between these quasi-periods are interpreted assuming that the variability arises due to a helical structure of the jet, which is preserved from regions near the jet base to at least 1 milliarcsecond from the core observed in radio interferometric observations. The radiating jet components should display radial motions with Lorentz factors of $\approx3$, and decelerate with distance from the jet base. The best agreement with the data is given in the case of non-radial motions of these components with a constant physical speed. It is also shown that the helical shape of the jet strongly influences correlations both between fluxes observed in different spectral ranges and between the flux and position angle of the inner part of the parsec-scale jet.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Large spectral gap and impurity-induced states in a two-dimensional Abrikosov vortex

We study the subgap spectrum of a 2D Abrikosov vortex in an s-wave superconductor in the absence and presence of a point impurity. By solving the Eilenberger equations without impurity for two models of the vortex (including a self-consistent one), we find multiple subgap spectral branches. The number of these branches may be arbitrary large provided that the magnetic field screening length is large enough. The quasiclassical spectrum of the vortex has a local gap with a width of the order of the bulk gap and a spatial extent of several coherence lengths. The existence of such gap is the prerequisite for the appearance of discrete impurity-induced states. Within the Gor'kov equations formalism, we find that a single impurity induces up to four discrete quasiparticle states in the vortex. The energies and wavefunctions of the impurity states are calculated for different parameters. We claim that most of the predicted spectral features can be observed in scanning tunnel spectroscopy experiments.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Two-Fermion Bound and Scattering States in a Finite Volume including QED in P-Wave and Beyond

Introducing a short range force coupling the spinless fermions to one unit of angular momentum in the framework of pionless EFT, we first report the two-body scattering amplitudes with Coulomb corrections, extended to two fermions of opposite charge in refs. [1,2]. Motivated by the growing interest in lattice approaches, we immerse the system into a cubic box with periodic boundary conditions and display the finite-volume corrections to the energy of the lowest bound and unbound $T_1^{-}$ eigenstates. The latter turn out to consist of power law terms proportional to the fine-structure constant. In the calculations, quadratic and higher order contributions in $\alpha$ are discarded, on the grounds that the gapped nature of the momentum operator in the finite-volume environment allows for a perturbative treatment of the QED interactions. An outlook on the extension of the analysis to D-wave short-range interactions is eventually given.
SCIENCE
Science
arxiv.org

Diffusion limit of the Vlasov equation in the weak turbulent regime

In this paper we study the Hamiltonian dynamics of charged particles subject to a non-self-consistent stochastic electric field, when the plasma is in the so-called weak turbulent regime. We show that the asymptotic limit of the Vlasov equation is a diffusion equation in the velocity space, but homogeneous in the physical space. We obtain a diffusion matrix, quadratic with respect to the electric field, which can be related to the diffusion matrix of the resonance broadening theory and of the quasilinear theory, depending on whether the typical autocorrelation time of particles is finite or not. In the self-consistent deterministic case, we show that the asymptotic distribution function is homogenized in the space variables, while the electric field converges weakly to zero. We also show that the lack of compactness in time for the electric field is necessary to obtain a genuine diffusion limit. By contrast, the time compactness property leads to a "cheap" version of the Landau damping: the electric field converges strongly to zero, implying the vanishing of the diffusion matrix, while the distribution function relaxes, in a weak topology, towards a spatially homogeneous stationary solution of the Vlasov-Poisson system.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Observation of Exchange Bias in Antiferromagnetic Cr$_{0.79}$Se due to the Coexistence of Itinerant Weak Ferromagnetism at Low-temperatures

We report on the structural, electrical transport, and magnetic properties of antiferromagnetic transition-metal monochalcogenide Cr$_{0.79}$Se. Different from the existing off-stoichiometric compositions, Cr$_{0.79}$Se is found to be synthesised into the same NiAs-type hexagonal crystal structure of CrSe. Resistivity data suggest Cr$_{0.79}$Se to be a Fermi-liquid-type metal at low temperatures, while at intermediate temperatures the resistivity depends sublinearly on the temperature. Eventually, at the elevated temperatures the rate of change of resistivity rapidly decreases with increasing temperature. Magnetic measurements suggest a transition from paramagnetic phase to an antiferromagnetic phase at a N$\acute{e}$el temperature of 225 K. Further reduction of the sample temperature results into coexistance of weak ferromagnetism along with the antiferromagnetic phase below 100 K. As a result, below 100 K, we identify significant exchange bias due to the interaction between the ferro- and antiferromagnetic phases. In addition, from the temperature dependent X-ray diffraction measurements we observe that the NiAs-type structure is stable up to as high as 600$^o$C.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Effects of lattice-continuum mixing on superfluidity of atomic Fermi gases in a two-dimensional optical lattice

We study the superfluid behavior of ultracold atomic Fermi gases with a short range attractive interaction in a two-dimensional optical lattice (2DOL) using a pairing fluctuation theory, within the context of BCS-BEC crossover. We find that the mixing of lattice and continuum dimensions leads to exotic phenomena. For relatively large lattice constant $d$ and small hopping integral $t$, the superfluid transition temperature $T_c$ exhibits a remarkable reentrant behavior as a function of the interaction strength, and leads to a pair density wave ground state, where $T_c$ vanishes, for a range of intermediate coupling strength. In the unitary and BCS regimes, hole-like pairing emerges, with an unexpected nonmonotonic dependence of the chemical potential on the pairing strength. The BEC asymptotic behaviors exhibit distinct power law dependencies on the interaction strength compared to cases of pure 3D lattice, 3D continuum, and 1DOL.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Asynchronous finite differences in most probable distribution with finite numbers of particles

For a discrete function $f\left( x\right) $ on a discrete set, the finite difference can be either forward and backward. If $f\left( x\right) $ is a sum of two such functions $f\left( x\right) =f_{1}\left( x\right) +f_{2}\left( x\right) $, the first order difference of $\Delta f\left( x\right) $ can be grouped into four possible combinations, in which two are the usual synchronous ones $\Delta ^{f}f_{1}\left( x\right) +\Delta ^{f}f_{2}\left( x\right) $ and $\Delta ^{b}f_{1}\left( x\right) +\Delta ^{b}f_{2}\left( x\right) $, and other two are asynchronous ones $\Delta ^{f}f_{1}\left( x\right) +\Delta ^{b}f_{2}\left( x\right) $ and $\Delta ^{b}f_{1}\left( x\right) +\Delta ^{f}f_{2}\left( x\right) $, where $\Delta ^{f}$ and $\Delta ^{b}$ denotes the forward and backward difference respectively. Thus, the first order variation equation $\Delta f\left( x\right) =0$ for this function $f\left( x\right) $ gives at most four different solutions which contain both true and false one. \emph{A formalism of the discrete calculus of variations is developed to single out the true one by means of comparison of the second order variations, in which the largest value in magnitude indicates the true solution, yielding the exact form of the distributions for Boltzmann, Bose and Fermi system without requiring the numbers of particle to be infinitely large}.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Long range order for random field Ising and Potts models

We present a new and simple proof for the classic results of Imbrie (1985) and Bricmont-Kupiainen (1988) that for the random field Ising model in dimension three and above there is long range order at low temperatures with presence of weak disorder. With the same method, we obtain a couple of new results: (1) we prove that long range order exists for the random field Potts model at low temperatures with presence of weak disorder in dimension three and above; (2) we obtain a lower bound on the correlation length for the random field Ising model at low temperatures in dimension two (which matches the upper bound in Ding-Wirth (2020)). Our proof is based on an extension of the Peierls argument with inputs from Chalker (1983), Fisher-Fröhlich-Spencer (1984), Ding-Wirth (2020) and Talagrand's majorizing measure theory (1980s) (and in particular, our proof does not involve the renormalization group theory).
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Epitaxial Growth of Bilayer Bi(110) on Two-dimensional Ferromagnetic Fe3GeTe2

Heterostructures of two-dimensional (2D) layered materials with selective compositions play an important role in creating novel functionalities. Effective interface coupling between 2D ferromagnet and electronic materials would enable the generation of exotic physical phenomena caused by intrinsic symmetry breaking and proximity effect at interfaces. Here, epitaxial growth of bilayer Bi(110) on 2D ferromagnetic Fe3GeTe2 (FGT) with large magnetic anisotropy has been reported. Bilayer Bi(110) islands are found to extend along fixed lattice directions of FGT. The six preferred orientations could be divided into two groups of three-fold symmetry axes with the difference approximately to 26°. Moreover, dI/dV measurements confirm the existence of interface coupling between bilayer Bi(100) and FGT. A variation of the energy gap at the edges of bilayer Bi(100) is also observed which is modulated by the interface coupling strengths associated with its buckled atomic structure. This system provides a good platform for further study of the exotic electronic properties of epitaxial Bi(110) on 2D ferromagnetic substrate and promotes potential applications in the field of spin devices.
CHEMISTRY
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Trigonal Symmetry Breaking and its Electronic Effects in Two-Dimensional Dihalides and Trihalides

We study the consequences of the approximately trigonal ($D_{3d}$) point symmetry of the transition metal (M) site in two-dimensional van der Waals MX$_2$ dihalides and MX$_3$ trihalides. The trigonal symmetry leads to a 2-2-1 orbital splitting of the transition metal $d$ shell, which may be tuned by the interlayer distance, and changes in the ligand-ligand bond lengths. Orbital order coupled to various lower symmetry lattice modes may lift the remaining orbital degeneracies, and we explain how these may support unique electronic states using ZrI$_2$ and CuCl$_2$ as examples, and offer a brief overview of possible electronic configurations in this class of materials. By building and analysing Wannier models adapted to the appropriate symmetry we examine how the interplay among trigonal symmetry, electronic correlation effects, and $p$-$d$ orbital charge transfer leads to insulating, orbitally polarized magnetic and/or orbital-selective Mott states. Our work establishes a rigorous framework to understand, control, and tune the electronic states in low-dimensional correlated halides. Our analysis shows that trigonal symmetry and its breaking is a key feature of the 2D halides that needs to be accounted for in search of novel electronic states in materials ranging from CrI$_3$ to $\alpha$-RuCl$_3$.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

PNJL model at zero temperature: three-flavor case

We propose a three-flavor version of the Polyakov-Nambu-Jona-Lasino (PNJL) model at zero temperature regime, by implementing a traced Polyakov loop ($\Phi$) dependence in the scalar, vector and 't Hooft channel strengths. We study the thermodynamics of this model, named as PNJL0, with special attention for the first order confinement/deconfinement phase transition for which $\Phi$ is the order parameter. For the symmetric quark matter case, an interesting feature observed is a strong reduction of the constituent strange quark mass ($M_s$) at the chemical potential related to point where deconfinement takes place. The emergence of $\Phi$ favors the restoration of chiral symmetry even for the strange quark. We also investigate the charge neutral system of quarks and leptons in weak equilibrium. As an application, we construct a hadron-quark phase transition with a density dependent hadronic model coupled to the SU(3) PNJL0 model. In this case, the quark side is composed by deconfined particles. This approach is used to determine mass-radius profiles compatible with recent data from the Neutron Star Interior Composition Explorer (NICER) mission.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Temperature Protocols to Guide Selective Self-Assembly of Competing Structures

Multi-component self-assembly mixtures offer the possibility of encoding multiple target structures with the same set of interacting components. Selective retrieval of one of the stored structures has been attempted by preparing an initial state that favours the assembly of the required target, through seeding, concentration patterning or specific choices of interaction strengths. This may not be possible in an experiment where on-the-fly reconfiguration of the building blocks to switch functionality may be required. In this paper, we explore principles of inverse design of a multi-component self-assembly mixture capable of encoding two competing structures that can be selected through simple temperature protocols. We design the target structures to realise the generic situation in which one of targets has the lower nucleation barrier while the other is globally more stable. We observe that to avoid the formation of spurious or chimeric aggregates, the number of neighbouring component pairs that occur in both structures should be minimal. Our design also requires the inclusion of components that are part only of one of the target structures, but we observe that to maximize the selectivity of retrieval, the component library itself should be maximally shared by the two targets. We demonstrate that temperature protocols can be designed which lead to the formation of either one of the target structures with high selectivity. We discuss the important role played by secondary aggregation products, which we term vestigial aggregates.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Nuclear Shell Structure in a Finite-Temperature Relativistic Framework

The shell evolution of neutron-rich nuclei with temperature is studied in a beyond-mean-field framework rooted in the meson-nucleon Lagrangian. The temperature-dependent Dyson equation with the dynamical kernel taking into account the particle-vibration coupling (PVC) is solved for the fermionic propagators in the basis of the thermal relativistic mean-field Dirac spinors. The calculations are performed for $^{68-78}$Ni in a broad range of temperatures $0 \leq T \leq 4$ MeV. The special focus is put on the fragmentation pattern of the single-particle states, which is further investigated within toy models in strongly truncated model spaces. Such models allow for quantifying the sensitivity of the fragmentation to the phonon frequencies, the PVC strength and to the mean-field level density. The model studies provide insights into the temperature evolution of the PVC mechanism in real nuclear systems under the conditions which may occur in astrophysical environments.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Non-equilibrium evolution of the optical conductivity of the weakly interacting Hubbard model: Drude response and $π$-ton type vertex corrections

The optical conductivity contains information about energy absorption and the underlying physical processes. In finite-dimensional systems, vertex corrections to the bare bubble need to be considered, which is a computationally challenging task. Recent numerical studies showed that in the weak coupling limit, near an ordering instability with wave vector $\pi$, $\pi$-tons (or Maki-Thompson diagrams) yield the most relevant vertex corrections. This provides a route for including vertex corrections into, for example, dynamical mean field theory estimates of the optical conductivity. By implementing calculations on the Kadanoff-Baym contour, we reveal the characteristic spectral signatures of the $\pi$-tons and their evolution under non-equilibrium conditions. We consider interaction quenches of the weakly-correlated Hubbard model near the antiferromagnetic phase boundary, and analyze the evolution of the Drude and $\pi$-ton features. While the bubble contribution to the optical conductivity is found to thermalize rapidly, after some oscillations with frequencies related to the local spectral function, the $\pi$-ton contribution exhibits a slower evolution. We link this observation to the prethermalization phenomenon which has been previously studied in weakly interacting, quenched Hubbard models.
SCIENCE

