Elasto-Raman scattering: arsenic optical phonon as a probe of nematicity in BaFe$_2$As$_2$

By J.-C. Philippe, J. Faria, A. Forget, D. Colson, S. Houver, M. Cazayous, A. Sacuto, Y. Gallais
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

We report a Raman scattering study of nematic degrees of freedom in the iron-based superconductor parent compound BaFe$_2$As$_2$ under tunable uniaxial strain. We demonstrate that the polarization resolved arsenic (As) phonon intensity can be used to

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Topological phonons in an inhomogeneously strained silicon-5: Inhomogeneous magnetoelectronic effect in a conductor

The spatially inhomogeneity in a magnetic crystal give rise to electric polarization, which is known as inhomogeneous magnetoelectric effect. Similarly, an inhomogeneous magnetoelectronic effect in a conducting multiferroic material give rise to spatially inhomogeneous magnetic moment and spin distribution due to spatially inhomogeneity in the charge carrier concentration. In this study, we present experimental evidence of inhomogeneous magnetoelectronic effect in Py/p-Si layered structure. The Py/p-Si layered structure exhibit electronic multiferroicity due to superposition of flexoelectronic charge carrier doping and topological phonons. It gives rise to spatially modulations in the spin density and magnetic moment, which are discovered using the Hall effect measurement. The charge carrier density as well as type of the charge carrier are found to be a function of spatial coordinate as well as direction of magnetic field. The observed modulations can also be interpreted as incommensurate SDW with wavelength of ~142 um. The inhomogeneous magnetoelectronic effect also give rise to magnetocaloric effect, which is uncovered using thermal hysteresis in the magnetoresistance measurement. This is a first experimental evidence of inhomogeneous magnetoelectronic effect, which is electronic counterpart of the magnetoelectric effect.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Phonon-induced magnetoresistivity of Weyl semimetal nanowires

We study longitudinal magnetotransport in disorder-free cylindrical Weyl semimetal nanowires. Our theory includes a magnetic flux $\Phi$ piercing the nanowire and captures the finite curvature of the Fermi arc in the surface Brillouin zone through a boundary angle $\alpha$. Electron backscattering by acoustic phonons via the deformation potential causes a finite resistivity which we evaluate by means of the semiclassical Boltzmann approach. We find that low-energy transport is dominated by surface states, where transport observables are highly sensitive to the angle $\alpha$ and to Aharonov-Bohm phases due to $\Phi$. A generic subband dispersion relation allows for either one or two pairs of Fermi points. In the latter case, intra-node backscattering is possible and implies a parametrically larger resistivity than for a single Fermi point pair. As a consequence, large and abrupt resistivity changes take place across the transition points separating parameter regions with a different number of Fermi point pairs in a given subband.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Separation of interface and substrate carrier dynamics at a heterointerface based on coherent optical phonons

Kunie Ishioka, Ethan Angerhoffer, Christopher J. Stanton, Gerson Mette, Kerstin Volz, Wolfgang Stolz, Ulrich Höfer. Transient reflectivity spectroscopy is widely used to study ultrafast carrier- and phonon-dynamics in semiconductors. In their heterostructures, it is often not straightforward to distinguish contributions to the signal from the various layers. In this work, we perform transient reflectivity measurements on lattice-matched GaP/Si(001) using a near infrared pulse, to which GaP is transparent. The pump laser pulse can generate coherent longitudinal optical (LO) phonons both in the GaP overlayer as well as in the Si substrate which have distinct frequencies. This enables us to track the amplitude of the respective signal contributions as a function of GaP layer thickness $d$. The Si phonon amplitude in the signal exhibits an oscillatory behavior with increasing $d$. This can be quantitatively explained by the interference of the probe light reflected at the air/GaP/Si heterointerface. Based on this knowledge, we can then separate the interface- and the substrate-contributions in the carrier-induced non-oscillatory transient reflectivity signal. The obtained interface signal provides evidence for ultrafast carrier injection from the Si substrate into the GaP overlayer. This is also corroborated by examining the deviation of the polarization-dependence of the GaP coherent optical phonon signal from that of the bulk semiconductor.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Widely-tunable, doubly-resonant Raman scattering on diamond in an open microcavity

Raman lasers based on bulk diamond are a valuable resource for generating coherent light in wavelength regimes where no common laser diodes are available. Nevertheless, the widespread use of such lasers is limited by their high threshold power requirements on the order of several Watts. Using on-chip microresonators, a significant reduction of the lasing threshold by more than two orders of magnitude has been shown. However, these resonators lack a continuous tuning mechanism and, mainly due to fabrication limitations, their implementation in the visible remains elusive. Here, we propose a platform for a diamond Raman laser in the visible. The device is based on a miniaturized, open-access Fabry-Perot cavity. Our microcavity provides widely-tunable doubly-resonant enhancement of Raman scattering from high quality single-crystalline diamond. We demonstrate a $>$THz continuous tuning range of doubly-resonant Raman scattering, a range limited only by the reflective stopband of the mirrors. Based on the experimentally determined quality factors exceeding $300\,000$, our theoretical analysis suggests that, with realistic improvements, a sub-mW threshold is readily within reach. Our findings pave the way to the creation of a universal low-power frequency shifter, a potentially valuable addition to the nonlinear optics toolbox.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Scattering efficiencies measurements of soft protons at grazing incidence from an Athena Silicon Pore Optics sample

Soft protons are a potential threat for X-ray missions using grazing incidence optics, as once focused onto the detectors they can contribute to increase the background and possibly induce radiation damage as well. The assessment of these undesired effects is especially relevant for the future ESA X-ray mission Athena, due to its large collecting area. To prevent degradation of the instrumental performance, which ultimately could compromise some of the scientific goals of the mission, the adoption of ad-hoc magnetic diverters is envisaged. Dedicated laboratory measurements are fundamental to understand the mechanisms of proton forward scattering, validate the application of the existing physical models to the Athena case and support the design of the diverters. In this paper we report on scattering efficiency measurements of soft protons impinging at grazing incidence onto a Silicon Pore Optics sample, conducted in the framework of the EXACRAD project. Measurements were taken at two different energies, ~470 keV and ~170 keV, and at four different scattering angles between 0.6 deg and 1.2 deg. The results are generally consistent with previous measurements conducted on eROSITA mirror samples, and as expected the peak of the scattering efficiency is found around the angle of specular reflection.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Topological phonons in an inhomogeneously strained silicon-2: Evidence of spin-momentum locking

In this study, we report first experimental evidence of spin-momentum locking in the topological phonons in an inhomogeneously strained Si thin film. The spin-momentum locking in the topological phonons lead to a longitudinal spin texture or spatially inhomogeneous spin distribution in the freestanding sample structure. The spin texture was uncovered using location dependent Hall effect and planar Hall effect measurement. The charge carrier density and anomalous Hall resistance showed a linear behavior along the length of the sample. Similarly, the planar Hall resistance related with the spin dependent scattering was also found to be different at two different location along the length of the sample. The spin-momentum locking also gave rise to transverse thermal spin current and spin-Nernst magneto thermopower response, which was uncovered using angle dependent longitudinal second harmonic measurement. The magneto thermopower response was also a function of crystallography of the Si sample where the sign of the response was opposite for <110> and <100> aligned samples. The spin-momentum locking in topological phonons may give rise to large spin dependent response at and above room temperature, which can pave the way for energy efficient spintronics and spin-caloritronics devices.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Robust and tunable Weyl phases by coherent infrared phonons in ZrTe$_5$

Ultrafast optical control of the structural and electronic properties of various quantum materials has recently sparked great interest. In particular, photoinduced quantum phase transition between distinct topological phases has been considered as a promising route to realize ultrafast topological quantum computers. Here we use first-principles and effective Hamiltonian methods to show that in ZrTe$_5$, a layered topological material, lattice distortions corresponding to all three types of zone-center infrared optical phonon modes can drive the system from the strong or weak topological insulating phase to a Weyl semimetal by breaking the global inversion symmetry. Thus achieved Weyl phases are robust, highly tunable and one of the cleanest ones due to the proximity of the Weyl points to the Fermi level and a lack of other carriers. We further show that the amount of infrared-mode pumping necessary to induce such Weyl phases can be reduced if used in conjunction with an A$_g$ Raman-mode pumping that first drives the system to the Dirac semimetal state. We also find that Berry curvature dipole moment (BCDM), induced by the dynamical inversion symmetry breaking, gives rise to various nonlinear effects that oscillate with the amplitude of the phonon modes. These nonlinear effects present a novel switch for controlling the Weyltronics enabled quantum system.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Lattice dynamics with molecular Berry curvature: chiral optical phonons

Under the Born-Oppenheimer approximation, the adiabatically evolving electronic ground state accumulates geometrical phases characterized by the molecular Berry curvature. In this work, we study the effect of the molecular Berry curvature on the lattice dynamics in a system with broken time-reversal symmetry. The molecular Berry curvature is formulated based on the single-particle electronic Bloch states. It manifests as a non-local effective magnetic field in the equations of motion of the ions that are beyond the widely adopted Raman spin-lattice coupling model. We employ the Bogoliubov transformation to solve the quantized equations of motion and to obtain phonon polarization vectors. We apply our formula to the Haldane model on a honeycomb lattice and find a large molecular Berry curvature around the Brillouin zone center. As a result, the degeneracy of the optical branches at this point is lifted intrinsically. The lifted optical phonons show circular polarizations, possess large phonon Berry curvature, and have nearly quantized angular momentum that modifies the Einstein-de Haas effect.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The Persistence of Memory in Ionic Conduction Probed by Nonlinear Optics

Andrey D. Poletayev, Matthias C. Hoffmann, James A. Dawson, Samuel W. Teitelbaum, Mariano Trigo, M. Saiful Islam, Aaron M. Lindenberg. The rates of many temperature-activated transport processes, such as ionic diffusion in battery electrolytes, follow the Arrhenius relation. Predicting the practical rates and activation energies from atomistic descriptors enables the rational design of materials, devices, and processes. However, this is complicated by the often correlated mechanisms of transport[1-3], and by ambiguity even in the vibrational origin of translation, called the attempt frequency for ionic hopping[4,5]. Here we show that single-cycle terahertz pumps impulsively trigger the fundamental step of diffusion, ionic hopping, in battery solid electrolytes. This is visualized by an induced transient birefringence enabling direct probing of ionic hopping on the picosecond timescale. We show further that the relaxation of the transient signal measures the temporal decay of memory, and the production of entropy in diffusion. We extend experimental results with $\textit{in silico}$ transient birefringence to identify attempt frequencies for ion hopping. Our results demonstrate the potential of non-linear optical methods to probe the mechanisms of non-equilibrium transport phenomena.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Topological phonons in an inhomogeneously strained silicon-4: Large spin dependent thermoelectric response and thermal spin transfer torque due to topological electronic magnetism of phonons

The superposition of flexoelectronic doping and topological phonons give rise to topological electronic magnetism of phonon in an inhomogeneously strained Si in the bilayer structure with metal. In case of ferromagnetic metal and Si bilayer structure, the flexoelectronic doping will also give rise to larger spin current, which will lead to large spin to charge conversion due to topological electronic magnetism of phonon. By applying a temperature difference to ferromagnetic metal/Si bilayer structure under an applied strain gradient, a large thermoelectric response can be generated. In this experimental study, we report a large spin dependent thermoelectric response at Ni80Fe20/Si bilayer structure. The spin dependent response is found to be an order of magnitude larger than that in Pt thin films and similar to topological insulators surface states in spite of negligible intrinsic spin-orbit coupling of Si. This large response is attributed to the flexoelectronic doping and topological electronic magnetism of phonons, which was uncovered using topological Nernst effect measurement. This alternative and novel approach of using inhomogeneous strain engineering to address both spin current density and spin to charge conversion can open a new window to the realization of spintronics and spin-caloritronics devices using metal and doped-semiconductor layered materials.
PHYSICS
scitechdaily.com

Photon-Phonon Breakthrough: A New Way To Combine Two Different States of Matter

New research by a City College of New York team has uncovered a novel way to combine two different states of matter. For one of the first times, topological photons—light—has been combined with lattice vibrations, also known as phonons, to manipulate their propagation in a robust and controllable way. The...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Acousto-optically driven single-shot ultrafast optical imaging

Driven by many applications in a wide span of scientific fields, a myriad of advanced ultrafastimaging techniques have emerged in the last decade, featuring record-high imaging speeds abovea trillion-frame-per-second with long sequence depths. Although bringing remarkable insights invarious ultrafast phenomena, their application out of a laboratory environment is however limitedin most cases, either by the cost, complexity of operation or by an heavy data processing. We thenreport a flexible single-shot imaging technique combining sequentially-timed all-optical mappingphotography (STAMP) with acousto-optics programmable dispersive filtering. The full controlover the acquisition parameters is enabled via the spectro-temporal tailoring of the imaging pulsesin an electrically-driven spectral phase and amplitude shaper in which the pulse shaping in boththe temporal and spectral domains is controlled through the interaction of the light field with anacoustic wave. Here, contrary to most single-shot techniques, the frame rate, exposure time and frameintensities can be independently adjusted in a wide range of pulse durations and chirp values, makingthe system remarkably versatile and user-friendly. The imaging speed of the system as well as itsflexibility are validated by visualizing ultrashort events on both the picosecond and nanosecond timescales. With the perspective of real-world applications and to achieve the highest technical simplicity,we eventually demonstrate its lensless operation based on digital in-line holography. The virtues andlimitations as well as the potential improvements of this on-demand ultrafast imaging method arecritically discussed.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Non-Hermitian optical atomic mirror

Explorations of symmetry and topology have led to important breakthroughs in quantum optics, but much richer behaviour arise from the non-Hermitian nature of interactions of light with matter. Recently an optical mirror has been realized by using subwavelength arrays of atomic reflectors, which display the cooperative optical effects resulting from the photon-mediated dipole-dipole interactions. The loss processes associated with free space emission intrinsically endow the optical mirror with capability of carrying and creating a new non-Hermitian platform with unique symmetry and topology. Here we show that exceptional points and bulk Fermi arcs develop from a nondefective degeneracy by lowering the crystal symmetry of a two-dimensional square array of neutral atoms. We find, although the dipole-dipole interaction is reciprocal, the geometry-dependent non-Hermitian skin effect emerges. This phenomenon can be understood as resulting from the interplay of non-Hermiticity and low crystalline symmetry. Furthermore, long-range interactions lead to the anomalous size-dependent skin modes which are localized at a boundary. The long-rang interacting optical mirror provides a genuine paradigm that bridges two of the most active fields, non-Hermitian and topological physics, and opens the door to the observation of a wide range of outstanding phenomena that would be challenging in condensed matter.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Probing electron-phonon interactions away from the Fermi level with resonant inelastic x-ray scattering

Interactions between electrons and lattice vibrations are responsible for a wide range of material properties and applications. Recently, there has been considerable interest in the development of resonant inelastic x-ray scattering (RIXS) as a tool for measuring electron-phonon (e-ph) interactions. Here, we demonstrate the ability of RIXS to probe the interaction between phonons and specific electronic states both near to, and away from, the Fermi level. We performed carbon $K$-edge RIXS measurements on graphite, tuning the incident x-ray energy to separately probe the interactions of the $\pi^*$ and $\sigma^*$ electronic states. Our high-resolution data reveals detailed structure in the multi-phonon RIXS features that directly encodes the momentum dependence of the e-ph interaction strength. We develop a Green's-function method to model this structure, which naturally accounts for the phonon and interaction-strength dispersions, as well as the mixing of phonon momenta in the intermediate state. This model shows that the differences between the spectra can be fully explained by contrasting trends of the e-ph interaction through the Brillouin zone, being concentrated at the $\Gamma$ and $K$ points for the $\pi^*$ states, while being significant at all momenta for the $\sigma^*$ states. Our results advance the interpretation of phonon excitations in RIXS, and extend its applicability as a probe of e-ph interactions to a new range of out-of-equilibrium situations.
PHYSICS
technologynetworks.com

Raman Scattering Used To Study Breakdown of Optical Fibers

Kazan Federal University and OFS found a mechanism of degradation of carbon coating under extreme conditions. The publications was part of a project titled ‘Synthesis and study of a new class of nanocomposite ceramics with a degenerate dielectric constant for optoplasmonic applications’ (supported by Russian Science Foundation); the project lead is Professor Sergey Kharintsev.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Heat conduction theory including phonon coherence

Understanding and quantifying the fundamental physical property of coherence of thermal excitations is a long-standing and general problem in physics. The conventional theory, i.e. the phonon gas model, fails to describe coherence and its impact on thermal transport. In this letter, we propose a general heat conduction formalism supported by theoretical arguments and direct atomic simulations, which takes into account both the conventional phonon gas model and the wave nature of thermal phonons. By naturally introducing wavepackets in the heat flux from fundamental concepts, we derive an original thermal conductivity expression including coherence times and lifetimes. Our theory and simulations reveal two distinct types of coherence, i.e., intrinsic and mutual, appearing in two different temperature ranges. This contribution establishes a fundamental frame for understanding and quantifying the coherence of thermal phonons, which should have a general impact on the estimation of the thermal properties of solids.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Spectral asymmetry of phonon sideband luminescence in monolayer and bilayer WSe2

Victor Funk, Koloman Wagner, Edith Wietek, Jonas D. Ziegler, Jonathan Förste, Jessica Lindlau, Michael Förg, Kenji Watanabe, Takashi Taniguchi, Alexey Chernikov, Alexander Högele. We report an experimental study of temperature-dependent spectral lineshapes of phonon side-band emission stemming from dark excitons in monolayer and bilayer WSe$_{2}$. Using photoluminescence spectroscopy in the...
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

The effect of magnetic impurity scattering on transport in topological insulators

Charge transport in topological insulators is primarily characterised by so-called topologically projected helical edge states, where charge carriers are correlated in spin and momentum. In principle, dissipation-less current can be carried by these edge states as backscattering from impurities and defects is suppressed as long as time-reversal symmetry is not broken. However, applied magnetic fields or underlying nuclear spin-defects in the substrate can break this time reversal symmetry. In particular, magnetic impurities lead to back-scattering by spin-flip processes. We have investigated the effects of point-wise magnetic impurities on the transport properties of helical edge states in the BHZ model using the Non-Equilibrium Green's Function formalism and compared the results to a semi-analytic approach. Using these techniques we study the influence of impurity strength and spin impurity polarization. We observe a secondary effect of defect-defect interaction that depends on the underlying material parameters which introduces a non-monotonic response of the conductance to defect density. This in turn suggests a qualitative difference in magneto-transport signatures in the dilute and high density spin impurity limits.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Ideal Mixing of Paraelectric and Ferroelectric Nematic Phases in Liquid Crystals of Distinct Molecular Species

Xi Chen, Zhecong Zhu, Mitchell J. Magrini, Eva Korblova, Cheol S. Park, Matthew A. Glaser, Joseph E. Maclennan, David M. Walba, Noel A. Clark. The organic mesogens RM734 and DIO are members of separate molecular families featuring distinct molecular structures. These families, at the present time, are the only ones known to exhibit a ferroelectric nematic liquid crystal (LC) phase. Here we present an experimental investigation of the phase diagram and electro-optics of binary mixtures of RM734 and DIO. We observe paraelectric nematic (N) and ferroelectric nematic (NF) phases in both materials, each of which exhibits complete miscibility across the phase diagram, showing that the paraelectric and ferroelectric are the same phases in RM734 as in DIO. Remarkably, these molecules form ideal mixtures with respect to both the paraelectric-ferroelectric nematic phase behavior and the ferroelectric polarization density of the mixtures, the principal order parameter of the transition. Ideal mixing is also manifested in the orientational viscosity, and the onset of glassy dynamics at low temperature. This behavior is attributable in part to the similarity of their overall molecular shape and net longitudinal dipole moment (~ 11 Debye), and to a common tendency for head-to-tail molecular association. In contrast, the significant difference in molecular structures leads to poor solubility in the crystal phases, enhancing the stability of the ferroelectric nematic phase at low temperature in the mixtures and making possible room temperature electro-optic effects. In the mixtures with excess DIO, an intermediate phase appears via an ultraweak, first-order transition from the N phase, in a narrow temperature range between the paraelectric and ferroelectric nematics.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Repulsive Casimir-Polder potentials of low-lying excited states of a multilevel alkali-metal atom near an optical nanofiber

We study the Casimir-Polder potential of a multilevel alkali-metal atom near an optical nanofiber. We calculate the mean potential of the atom in a fine-structure level. We perform numerical calculations for the Casimir-Polder potentials of the ground state and a few low-lying excited states of a rubidium atom. We show that, unlike the potential of the ground state, which is negative and attractive, the potential of a low-lying excited state may take positive values, oscillate around the zero value with a decaying amplitude, and become repulsive in some regions of atom-to-surface distances. We observe that, for a nanofiber with a radius of 200 nm, the potential for the state $8S_{1/2}$ of a rubidium atom achieves a positive peak value of about 17 $\mu$K at a distance of about 150 nm from the fiber surface, and becomes rather strongly repulsive in the region of distances from 150 to 400 nm. We also calculate the nanofiber-induced shifts of the transition frequencies of the atomic rubidium $D_2$ and $D_1$ lines. We find that the shifts are negative in the region of short distances, become positive, and oscillate around the zero value with a decaying amplitude in the region of large distances.
PHYSICS

