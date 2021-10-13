CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

10-13-21 walker, conservatives ask supreme court to take access case

radioplusinfo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative think tank and former Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a challenge to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ decision excluding the group’s writers from press briefings, which lower courts have said was legal. The John K. MacIver Institute for Public Policy filed the lawsuit in 2019 alleging that Evers violated its staffers’ constitutional rights to free speech, freedom of the press and equal access. A judge in 2020 rejected their arguments, saying MacIver can still report on what Evers does without being invited to his press briefings or being on his email distribution list.

www.radioplusinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
CBS News

900-year-old sword dating back to the Crusades found at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea

An Israeli amateur diver found a large, 900-year-old sword dating back to the Crusades at the bottom of Mediterranean Sea last week, Israeli researchers said on Monday. The diver, identified as Shlomi Katzin from Atlit, Israel, discovered the weapon on Saturday among other artifacts on the Mediterranean seabed, including ancient stone anchors, other anchors made of metal, and pottery fragments, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA). The sword has a blade over 39 inches long and a hilt measuring nearly 12 inches, and it likely once belonged to a crusading knight.
SCIENCE
The Hill

FDA proposes rule to offer over-the-counter hearing aids

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is proposing a rule to offer a new category of over-the-counter hearing aids in an attempt to boost accessibility and lower costs for the devices for Americans. The agency announced its proposal on Tuesday that would allow certain hearing aids to be sold directly...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy