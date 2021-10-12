Vortex dynamics and second magnetization peak in the iron-pnictide superconductor Ca$_{0.82}$La$_{0.18}$Fe$_{0.96}$Ni$_{0.04}$As$_2$
By I F Llovo, D Sóñora, J Mosqueira, S Salem-Sugui Jr, Shyam Sundar, A D Alvarenga, T Xie, C Liu, S -L Li, H -Q Luo
10 days ago
I F Llovo, D Sóñora, J Mosqueira, S Salem-Sugui Jr, Shyam Sundar, A D Alvarenga, T Xie, C Liu, S -L Li, H -Q Luo. We report the studies of detailed magnetic relaxation and isothermal magnetization measurements in the vortex state of the 112-type
Spin ice materials are the model systems that have a zero-point entropy as \textit{T} $\rightarrow$ 0 K, owing to the frozen disordered states. Here, we chemically alter the well-known spin ice Ho$_{2}$Ti$_{2}$O$_{7}$ by replacing Ti sites with isovalent but larger Zr ion. Unlike the Ho$_{2}$Ti$_{2}$O$_{7}$ which is a pyrochlore material, Ho$_{2}$Zr$_{2}$O$_{7}$ crystallizes in disordered pyrochlore structure. We have performed detailed structural, ac magnetic susceptibility and heat capacity studies on Ho$_{2}$Zr$_{2}$O$_{7}$ to investigate the interplay of structural disorder and frustrated interactions. The zero-field ground state exhibits large magnetic susceptibility and remains dynamic down to 30 mK without showing Pauling's residual entropy. The dynamic state is suppressed continuously with the magnetic field and freezing transition evolves ($\sim$ 10 K) at a field of $\sim$ 10 kOe. These results suggest that the alteration of chemical order and local strain in Ho$_{2}$Ti$_{2}$O$_{7}$ prevents the development of spin ice state and provides a new material to study the geometrical frustration based on the structure.
$\textit{Ab initio}$ calculations were employed to investigate the effect of oxygen concentration dependent Ti vacancies formation on the core electron binding energy shifts in cubic titanium oxynitride (Ti$_{1-\delta}$O$_x$N$_{1-x}$). It was shown, that the presence of a Ti vacancy reduces the 1s core electron binding energy of the first N neighbors by $\sim$0.6 eV and that this effect is additive with respect to the number of vacancies. Hence it is predicted that the Ti vacancy concentration can be revealed from the intensity of the shifted components in the N 1s core spectra region. This notion was critically appraised by fitting the N 1s region obtained via X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS) measurements of Ti$_{1-\delta}$O$_x$N$_{1-x}$ thin films deposited by high power pulsed magnetron sputtering. A model to quantify the Ti vacancy concentration based on the intensity ratio between the N 1s signal components, corresponding to N atoms with locally different Ti vacancy concentration, was developed. Herein a random vacancy distribution was assumed and the influence of surface oxidation from atmospheric exposure after deposition was considered. The so estimated vacancy concentrations are consistent with a model calculating the vacancy concentration based on the O concentrations determined by elastic recoil detection analysis and text book oxidation states and hence electroneutrality. Thus, we have unequivocally established that the formation and population of Ti vacancies in cubic Ti$_{1-\delta}$O$_x$N$_{1-x}$ thin films can be quantified by XPS measurements from N 1s core electron binding energy shifts.
STAR Collaboration: M. S. Abdallah, B. E. Aboona, J. Adam, L. Adamczyk, J. R. Adams, J. K. Adkins, G. Agakishiev, I. Aggarwal, M. M. Aggarwal, Z. Ahammed, I. Alekseev, D. M. Anderson, A. Aparin, E. C. Aschenauer, M. U. Ashraf, F. G. Atetalla, A. Attri, G. S. Averichev, V. Bairathi, W. Baker, J. G. Ball Cap, K. Barish, A. Behera, R. Bellwied, P. Bhagat, A. Bhasin, J. Bielcik, J. Bielcikova, I. G. Bordyuzhin, J. D. Brandenburg, A. V. Brandin, I. Bunzarov, X. Z. Cai, H. Caines, M. Calderón de la Barca Sánchez, D. Cebra, I. Chakaberia, P. Chaloupka, B. K. Chan, F-H. Chang, Z. Chang, N. Chankova-Bunzarova, A. Chatterjee, S. Chattopadhyay, D. Chen, J. Chen, J. H. Chen, X. Chen, Z. Chen, J. Cheng, M. Chevalier, S. Choudhury, W. Christie, X. Chu, H. J. Crawford, M. Csanád, M. Daugherity, T. G. Dedovich, I. M. Deppner, A. A. Derevschikov, A. Dhamija, L. Di Carlo, L. Didenko, P. Dixit, X. Dong, J. L. Drachenberg, E. Duckworth, J. C. Dunlop, N. Elsey, J. Engelage, G. Eppley, S. Esumi, O. Evdokimov, A. Ewigleben, O. Eyser, R. Fatemi, F. M. Fawzi, S. Fazio, P. Federic, J. Fedorisin, C. J. Feng, Y. Feng, P. Filip, E. Finch, Y. Fisyak, A. Francisco, C. Fu, L. Fulek, C. A. Gagliardi, T. Galatyuk, F. Geurts, N. Ghimire, A. Gibson, K. Gopal, X. Gou, D. Grosnick, A. Gupta, W. Guryn, A. I. Hamad.
We have synthesized magnesium cage compounds $R$Ni$_{2}$Mg$_{20}$ ($R$ = Pr and Nd). We report the measurements of electrical resistivity $\rho$, magnetic susceptibility $\chi$, isothermal magnetization $M$, and specific heat $C$. Polycrystalline samples with $R$ = Pr and Nd were obtained by annealing, while the counterparts for $R$ = La, Ce, and Y were found to be absent. The ${\rho}(T)$ data for $R$ = Pr and Nd monotonically decrease on cooling from 300 K to 40 K and exhibit shoulders at around 13 K and 15 K, respectively. The Curie-Weiss behaviors of the ${\chi}(T)$ data indicate the trivalent states of both the Pr and Nd ions. For $R$ = Pr, the maximum in $C(T)$ at around 7 K is reproduced by a doublet-triplet two-level model with an energy gap of 14 K. The peak in $C(T)$ at 0.7 K is attributed to a short-range order of quadrupolar degrees of freedom in the non-Kramers ground doublet. On the other hand, for $R$ = Nd, a maximum in $C(T)$ at around 9 K is explained by thermal excitation from a ground state doublet to an excited quartet separated by 23 K. Upon further cooling, $C(T)$ shows a lambda-shaped peak at 1.5 K. By applying magnetic fields up to 2 T, the peak becomes broad and shifts to higher temperatures, which is a characteristic of a ferromagnetic order.
We investigate the possibility of studying the strange hidden-charm pentaquark state $P_{cs}(4459)$ by photon-induced reactions on a proton target in an effective Lagrangian approach. The production process is described by the $t-$channel $K^{-}$ exchange, the $u-$channel $\Lambda$ exchange, the contract term, and the $s-$ channel nucleon pole. Our theoretical approach is based on the assumption that $P_{cs}(4459)$ with $J^{P}=1/2^{-}$ or $J^{P}=3/2^{-}$ can be interpreted as a molecule composed of $\bar{D}^{*}\Xi_c$. Within the coupling constants of the $P^{J^P}_{cs}$ to $\gamma{}\Lambda$ and $K^{-}p$ channels obtained from molecule picture of the $P^{J^{P}}_{cs}(4459)$, the total cross-sections of the $\gamma{}p\to{}P^{J^P}_{cs}K^{+}$ is evaluated. Our calculation indicates that the cross-section for $\gamma{}p\to{}P^{1/2^{-}}_{cs}K^{+}$ and $\gamma{}p\to{}P^{3/2^{-}}_{cs}K^{+}$ reactions are of the order of 10.0 pb and 5.0 pb, respectively. Such results can measure in future experiments, such as the Electron-Ion Collider in China or the United States. And can be used to test the (molecular) nature of the $P_{cs}$.
We report here, the systematic field-cooled (FC) magnetisation of superconducting (V$_{0.6}$Ti$_{0.4}$)-Y alloys in presence of applied magnetic fields upto 7 T. Paramagnetic response is clearly observed just below the superconducting transition temperature (T$_{c}$) in low fields ($\leq$0.2 T). The lower T$_{c}$ of the Y-rich precipitates as compared to the bulk, is the origin of flux compression and this leads to paramagnetic response. It is also observed that the magnetisation obtained during field cooled (FC) cooling cycle is lower than that of FC warming, for all the alloys in the field range 0.02-7 T. In addition, paramagnetic relaxation of FC moment is observed. We identify that these features of Y containing alloys are related to the high field paramagnetic Meissner effect (HFPME). Our analysis shows that the large difference in pinning strength of the different pinning centres generated due to Y addition to V$_{0.6}$Ti$_{0.4}$ alloy, is responsible for the observed effect. We provide further evidence to our claim in the form of extension of range in temperature and magnetic fields over which HFPME is observed when samples are subjected to cold work.
In the nucleus $^{48}$Ti, whose structure is essential in evaluating the half-life of the neutrinoless double-$\beta$ decay ($0\nu\beta\beta$) of $^{48}$Ca, the existence of $\alpha$ cluster structure is shown for the first time. A unified description of scattering and structure is done for the $\alpha$+$^{44}$Ca system. By using a global potential, which reproduces experimental $\alpha$+$^{44}$Ca scattering over a wide range of incident energies, $E_\alpha$=18 - 100 MeV, it is shown that the observed $\alpha$+$^{44}$Ca fusion excitation function at $E_\alpha$=9 -18 MeV is described well. The bump at $E_\alpha$=10.2 MeV is found to be due to a resonance which is a $7^-$ state of the higher nodal band with the $\alpha$+$^{44}$Ca cluster structure in $^{48}$Ti. The local potential $\alpha$+$^{44}$Ca cluster model locates the ground band of $^{48}$Ti in agreement with experiment and reproduces the enhanced $B(E2)$ values in the ground band well. This shows that collectivity due to $\alpha$ clustering in $^{48}$Ti should be taken into account in the evaluation of the nuclear matrix element in the $0\nu\beta\beta$ double-$\beta$ decay of $^{48}$Ca.
M. Anas, Padmanabhan Balasubramanian, K. Vikram, Ankita Singh, C. M. N. Kumar, Andreas Hoser, Dariusz Rusinek, A.K. Sinha, V. Srihari, Ranjan K. Singh, Rinku Kumar, Mukul Gupta, T. Maitra, V. K. Malik. The mixed rare-earth orthochromite Nd$_{0.5}$Dy$_{0.5}$CrO$_{3}$ has a Néel temperature ($T_\mathrm{N}$) of ${\sim}$ 175\,K, resulting in the G-type antiferromagnetic...
M. O. Ajeesh, S. M. Thomas, S. K. Kushwaha, E. D. Bauer, F. Ronning, J. D. Thompson, N. Harrison, P. F. S. Rosa. Noncentrosymmetric Ce$_{3}$Bi$_{4}$Pd$_{3}$ has attracted a lot of attention as a candidate for strongly correlated topological material, yet its experimental ground state remains a matter of contention. Two conflicting scenarios have emerged from a comparison to prototypical Kondo insulator Ce$_{3}$Bi$_{4}$Pt$_{3}$: either Ce$_{3}$Bi$_{4}$Pd$_{3}$ is a spin-orbit-driven topological semimetal or a Kondo insulator with smaller Kondo coupling than its Pt counterpart. Here we determine the ground state of Ce$_{3}$Bi$_{4}$Pd$_{3}$ via electrical resistivity measurements under hydrostatic pressure, which is a clean symmetry-preserving tuning parameter that increases hybridization but virtually preserves spin-orbit coupling. Ce$_{3}$Bi$_{4}$Pd$_{3}$ becomes more insulating under pressure, which is a signature of Ce-based Kondo insulating materials. Its small zero-pressure gap increases quadratically with pressure, similar to the behavior observed in the series Ce$_{3}$Bi$_{4}$(Pt$_{1-x}$Pd$_{x}$)$_{3}$, which indicates that Pt substitution and applied pressure have a similar effect. Our result not only demonstrates that Kondo coupling, rather than spin-orbit coupling, is the main tuning parameter in this class of materials, but it also establishes that Ce$_{3}$Bi$_{4}$Pd$_{3}$ has a narrow-gap Kondo insulating ground state.
We investigate the scalar resonances in the processes of $D^{0} \rightarrow \pi^{0}\pi^{0}\pi^{0}, \pi^{0}\pi^{0}\eta, \pi^{0}\eta\eta$ decays based on the chiral unitary approach for the final state interaction. We start from singly Cabibbo-suppressed production diagrams which provide a primary quark pair to hadronize two pseudoscalar mesons in $D^{0}$ decays. The resonances $f_{0}(500)$, $f_{0}(980)$ and $a_{0}(980)$ are dynamically produced from the final state interactions of the meson pairs. In our results, the experimental data for the $\pi^{0}\eta$ invariant mass spectrum of the $D^{0} \rightarrow \pi^{0}\eta\eta$ decay can be described well. We also make the predictions for the $\pi^{0}\pi^{0}$ invariant mass spectrum of the $D^{0} \rightarrow \pi^{0}\pi^{0}\pi^{0}$, where the $f_{0}(980)$ can be found, and for the $\pi^{0}\pi^{0}$, $\pi^{0}\eta$ invariant mass spectrum of the $D^{0} \rightarrow \pi^{0}\pi^{0}\eta$, where the $f_{0}(500)$, $f_{0}(980)$ and $a_{0}(980)$ appear. Furthermore, the branching ratios of each decay channel are predicted. We expect more accurate measurements of these decays to better understand the nature of the states $f_{0}(500)$, $f_{0}(980)$ and $a_{0}(980)$.
Andrzej Ptok, Aksel Kobiałka, Małgorzata Sternik, Jan Łażewski, Paweł T. Jochym, Andrzej M. Oleś, Przemysław Piekarz. Systems containing the ideal kagome lattice can exhibit several distinct and novel exotic states of matter. One example of such systems is a recently discovered $A$V$_{3}$Sb$_{5}$ ($A$ = K, Rb, and Cs) family of compounds. Here, the coexistence of the charge density wave (CDW) and superconductivity is observed. In this paper, we study the dynamic properties of the $A$V$_{3}$Sb$_{5}$ systems in context of origin of the CDW phase. We show and discuss the structural phase transition from $P6/mmm$ to $C2/m$ symmetry that are induced by the presence of phonon soft modes. We conclude that the CDW observed in this family of compounds is a consequence of the atom displacement, from the high symmetry position of the kagome net, in low-temperature phase. Additionally, using the numerical {\it ab initio} methods, we discuss the charge distribution on the $A$V$_{3}$Sb$_{5}$ surface. We show that the observed experimental %$4\times 1$ stripe-like modulation of the surface, can be related to surface reconstruction and manifestation of the three dimensional $2 \times 2 \times 2$ bulk CDW. Finally, the consequence of realization of the $C2/m$ structure on the electronic properties are discussed. We show that the electronic band structure reconstruction and the accompanying modification of density of states correspond well to the experimental data.
We report the discovery of emerged tidal tails around open cluster IC 4756 ($\sim$ 1 Gyr) based on 644 members identified from {\it Gaia} EDR3. Three-dimensional spatial positions, two-dimensional tangential velocities $\left( x, y, z, \kappa \cdot \mu_{\alpha}^{*}/\varpi, \kappa \cdot \mu_{\delta}/\varpi \right)$ are utilized to determine the co-moving member candidates of IC 4756. Using a Bayesian method, we correct the distance for each cluster member. Two tidal tails extend up to 180 pc and display a S-shape in $X^{\prime}Y^{\prime}$ space (Cartesian coordinates focused on cluster center). A clean sequence of our members in Color-Absolute-Magnitude Diagram (CAMD) indicates the coeval population and matches perfectly with the PARSEC isochrone with age from Bossini et al. (2019). Mass segregation is detected in this cluster as well. Finally, we derive the tidal radius and core radius of IC 4756 about $12.13$ pc and $4.33 \pm 0.75$ pc, respectively.
We prove a general result that relates certain pushouts of $E_k$-algebras to relative tensors over $E_{k+1}$-algebras. Specializations include a number of established results on classifying spaces, resolutions of modules, and (co)homology theories for ring spectra. The main results apply when the category in question has centralizers. Among our applications, we...
The paper is devoted to highlighting several novel aspects of the moduli space of curves of genus 13, the first genus g where phenomena related to K3 surfaces no longer govern the birational geometry of M_g. We compute the class of the non-abelian Brill-Noether divisor on M_13 of curves that have a stable rank 2 vector bundle with many sections. This provides the first example of an effective divisor on M_g with slope less than 6+10/g. Earlier work on the Slope Conjecture suggested that such divisors may not exist. The main geometric application of our result is a proof that the Prym moduli space of genus 13 is of general type. Among other things, we also prove the Bertram-Feinberg-Mukai and the Strong Maximal Rank Conjectures on M_13.
Stacking variations in quasi-2D materials can have an important influence on material properties, such as changing the topology of the band structure. Unfortunately, the weakness of van der Waals interactions makes it difficult to compute the stacking dependence of properties, and even in a material as simple as graphite the stacking energetics remain unclear. Mo$_{1-x}$W$_{x}$Te$_{2}$ is a material in which three differently-stacked phases are conveniently accessible by temperature changes: $1T^{\prime}$, $T^*_d$, and the reported Weyl semimetal phase $T_d$. The transitions proceed via layer sliding, and the corresponding interlayer shear mode (ISM) is relevant not just for the stacking energetics, but for understanding the relationship between the Weyl physics and structural changes. However, the interlayer interactions of Mo$_{1-x}$W$_{x}$Te$_{2}$ are not well understood, with wide variation in computed properties. We report inelastic neutron scattering of the ISM in a Mo$_{0.91}$W$_{0.09}$Te$_{2}$ crystal. The ISM energies are generally consistent with the linear chain model (LCM), as expected given the weak interlayer interaction, though there are some discrepancies from predicted intensities. However, the interlayer force constants $K_x$ in the $T^*_d$ and $1T^{\prime}$ phases are substantially weaker than that of $T_d$, at 76(3)% and 83(3)%, respectively. Considering that the relative positioning of atoms in neighboring layers is approximately the same regardless of overall stacking, our results suggest that longer-range influences, such as stacking-induced band structure changes, may be responsible for the substantial change in the interlayer vibrational coupling. These findings should elucidate the stacking energetics of Mo$_{1-x}$W$_{x}$Te$_{2}$ and other van der Waals layered materials.
Yuzki M. Oey, Brenden R. Ortiz, Farnaz Kaboudvand, Jonathan Frassineti, Erick Garcia, Samuele Sanna, Vesna Mitrović, Ram Seshadri, Stephen D. Wilson. The recently reported AV$_3$Sb$_5$ (A = K, Rb, Cs) family of kagome metals are candidates for unconventional superconductivity and display chiral charge density wave (CDW) order; both are believed to arise from saddle points in the band structures being proximal to the Fermi energy. Van Hove singularities (vHs) arise from V orbitals comprising the kagome nets and are believed to support nesting-driven symmetry breaking. Here we use chemical substitution to control the relative position of these vHs and explore their relation to the intertwined CDW and superconducting states. We generate a phase diagram for CsV$_3$Sb$_{5-x}$Sn$_{x}$ that illustrates the impact of hole-doping the system and lifting the nearest vHs across $E_F$. Superconductivity exhibits a non-monotonic evolution with the introduction of holes though Sn incorporation resulting in two "domes" peaked at 3.6 K and 4.1 K, concurrently suppressing the CDW transition. The competition between CDW and superconducting order is discussed in light of the evolution of the electronic band structure of CsV$_3$Sb$_{5-x}$Sn$_x$.
Brandon Wilfong, Vaibhav Sharma, Jared Naphy, Omar Bishop, Steven P. Bennett, Joseph Prestigiacomo, Radhika Barua, Michelle E. Jamer. The effects of post-synthesis annealing temperature on arc-melted samples of Fe$_{3}$Ga$_{4}$ has been studied to investigate changes in crystallographic and magnetic properties induced by annealing. Results show a significant trend in the evolution of the (incommensurate spin density wave) ISDW-FM (ferromagnetic) transition temperature as a function of the refined unit cell volume in annealed samples. Strikingly, this trend allowed for the tuning of the transition temperature down to room-temperature (300 K) whilst maintaining a sharp transition in temperature, opening the door to the use of Fe$_{3}$Ga$_{4}$ in functional devices. Crystallographic analysis through Rietveld refinement of high-resolution x-ray diffraction data has showed that arc-melted stoichiometric Fe$_{3}$Ga$_{4}$ is multi-phase regardless of annealing temperature with a minor phase of FeGa$_{3}$ decreasing in phase fraction at higher annealing temperature. In order to validate the trend in ISDW-FM transition temperature with regard to unit cell volume, high pressure magnetometry was performed. This showed that the FM-ISDW ($\sim$ 68 K) and ISDW-FM ($\sim$ 360 K) transition temperatures could be tuned, increased and decreased respectively, linearly with external pressure. Thus, external pressure and the ensuing crystallographic changes minimize the temperature range of the stability of the ISDW pointing toward the importance of structural properties on the mechanism for the formation of the intermediate ISDW phase. These results show how this model system can be tuned as well as highlighting the need for future high-pressure crystallography and related single crystal measurements to understand the mechanism and nature of the intermediate ISDW phase to be exploited in future devices.
We consider non-Hermitian ${\cal PT}$-symmetric tight-binding chains where gain/loss optical potentials of equal magnitudes $\pm{\rm i}\gamma$ are arbitrarily distributed over all sites. The main focus is on the threshold $\gamma_c$ beyond which ${\cal PT}$-symmetry is broken. This threshold generically falls off as a power of the chain length, whose exponent depends on the configuration of optical potentials, ranging between 1 (for balanced periodic chains) and 2 (for unbalanced periodic chains, where each half of the chain experiences a non-zero mean potential). For random sequences of optical potentials with zero average and finite variance, the threshold is itself a random variable, whose mean value decays with exponent 3/2 and whose fluctuations have a universal distribution. The chains yielding the most robust ${\cal PT}$-symmetric phase, i.e., the highest threshold at fixed chain length, are obtained by exact enumeration up to 48 sites. This optimal threshold exhibits an irregular dependence on the chain length, presumably decaying asymptotically with exponent 1, up to logarithmic corrections.
The fragment-size distributions of raw carrot diced or crushed using a food mixer are studied experimentally. For the 5-mm-square raw carrot, the normal distribution shows a characteristic feature of food fragmentation statistics. This simple result indicates that most random errors contribute to fragment-size fluctuation. On the other hand, for the crushed raw carrot, the cumulative fragment size distribution follows the power law where the exponent $\alpha \simeq 1.62 > 1$. Furthermore, considering the cumulative fragment-size distribution as a function of length for comparison with geomaterials, such as fault rocks, the exponent $D \simeq 3.64$. Previous studies have shown that the power-law distribution observed in sequential fragmentation tends to have a large exponent value. As our experiment is also based on sequential fragmentation, the obtained large values of exponents $\alpha$ and $D$ are consistent with those obtained in previous studies on sequential fragmentation. On the basis of previous studies and our observations, we discuss the effect of the preferential fragmentation of particles as large as the mixer blades. We also discuss the existence of a lower limit beyond which further fragmentation is difficult, resulting in a power-law distribution tendency for raw carrot crushed with a food mixer.
