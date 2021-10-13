CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fond Du Lac, WI

10-13-21 nfdl school board candidates

The North Fond du Lac School Board will interview candidates for two board vacancies next week. Superintendent Aaron Sadoff says 14 people applied for the seats. Candidate interviews will be held Tuesday October 19. The candidates who are selected will be sworn into office at the October 25 meeting. Board members Shawn Pollack and Paula Stettbacher submitted their letters of resignation last month following a meeting over the District’s mask optional policy.

