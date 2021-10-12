CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Jordan, UT

Charges: Women chased, shot at, by ex-boyfriend; 1 injured

By Charges: Women chased, shot at, by ex-boyfriend; 1 injured
ksl.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH JORDAN — Two men accused of chasing two women in a car and firing multiple rounds at them, striking one woman twice, have been charged. Mohamed Dahir Zubeir, 29, of West Valley City, and Paul Robert Nieves, 28, of Salt Lake City, were each charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court by the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office with discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, a first-degree felony; discharge of a firearm causing injury, a second-degree felony; and two additional counts of illegally shooting a gun, a third-degree felony.

www.ksl.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Jordan, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
South Jordan, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of new ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea test-fired a new, smaller ballistic missile from a submarine, state media confirmed on Wednesday, a move that analysts said could be aimed at more quickly fielding an operational missile submarine. The statement from state media came a day after South Korea's military reported...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Drug Possession#Domestic Violence#Firearms#Deseret News#3rd District Court
Reuters

Biden, Democrats aim for deal on spending package in coming days

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers are edging toward a deal on the scope of their cornerstone economic revival package and hope to reach a compromise as soon as this week, people briefed on the negotiations said on Tuesday. Scrambling to broker an agreement,...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy