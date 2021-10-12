Charges: Women chased, shot at, by ex-boyfriend; 1 injured

SOUTH JORDAN — Two men accused of chasing two women in a car and firing multiple rounds at them, striking one woman twice, have been charged. Mohamed Dahir Zubeir, 29, of West Valley City, and Paul Robert Nieves, 28, of Salt Lake City, were each charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court by the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office with discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, a first-degree felony; discharge of a firearm causing injury, a second-degree felony; and two additional counts of illegally shooting a gun, a third-degree felony.