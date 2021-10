More than 5 million men, women and children have fled Venezuela since 2014 because of violence, insecurity, and threats aggravated by lack of food, medicine and essential services – making it the world’s second largest refugee crisis, after Syria. The country’s healthcare, local-market, employment and food systems have collapsed. The situation has been further aggravated by political violence and hyperinflation over the past several months. High rates of poverty have left Venezuelans and indigenous populations struggling for a decent life, with an estimated 7 million people vulnerable to disease outbreaks and other emergencies and in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO