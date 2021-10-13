COVID-19 updates: 36 deaths, 4,466 new cases reported over holiday weekend

Coronavirus Outbreak

Updates from September 2021

Live updates for Tuesday, October 12

36 new deaths, 4,466 new cases reported over holiday weekend

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that there were 36 new deaths over the holiday weekend among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 18,394.

DPH also reported 4,466 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 772,932 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that 238,997 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 29,594,301 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Tuesday, 541 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 144 were in intensive care units and 92 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests increased to 1.88% Tuesday. That’s an increase from Friday’s rate of 1.80% and Thursday’s 1.84%.

State unveils latest data on breakthrough COVID-19 cases

The state’s Department of Public Health published new data Tuesday on the amount of breakthrough COVID-19 cases - defined as COVID-19 cases in people who were fully vaccinated more than 14 days ago - in Massachusetts.

Per Mass. DPH, there have been 44,498 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Saturday, October 9. That’s an increase of more than 4,000 cases from the 40,464 breakthrough cases reported in Massachusetts as of October 2. The most recent number of breakthrough cases in the commonwealth represents 0.95% of fully vaccinated individuals.

Of those cases, 1,428 resulted in hospitalizations while 345 people with breakthrough cases in the state died, DPH reported.

Friday, October 8

16 new deaths, 1,583 new cases reported

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Friday that there were 16 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 18,358. The average age of patients who died of COVID was 72. There was also 1 death reported of a person with a probable case of the virus.

DPH also reported 1,583 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 768,466 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Friday that 115,392 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 29,355,304 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Friday, 562 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 147 were in intensive care units and 93 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests decreased slightly to 1.80%, down from 1.84% Thursday.

Thursday, October 7

DESE says 1,918 students, 330 teachers reported COVID cases in last week

The state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reported Thursday that 1,918 students have reported positive cases of COVID-19 between Sept. 30 and Oct. 6. Additionally, DESE said that 330 teachers have reported positive cases of COVID-19 between those same dates.

“More than 2,200 public and private schools across the Commonwealth are participating in COVID testing of students and staff members being offered at no cost by the state, either rapid testing, pooled testing, test and stay, or a combination of all three,” DESE wrote. “This is more than double the number of schools that participated in testing last year.”

There are an estimated 920,000 students -- 185,000 more than were in school last spring -- and 140,000 teachers participating in in-person learning in MA public and private school buildings, meaning that 0.21% of students and 0.24% of teachers have reported COVID-19 cases.

22 new deaths, 1,532 new cases reported

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Thursday that there were 22 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 18,342. The average age of patients who died of COVID was 72.

DPH also reported 1,532 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 766,883 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Thursday that 102,065 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 29,239,912 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Thursday, 571 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 150 were in intensive care units and 92 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests increased slightly to 1.84% Thursday, up from 1.83% Wednesday.

Wednesday, October 6

27 new deaths, 1,492 new cases reported

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that there were 27 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 18,320. The average age of patients who died of COVID was 72.

DPH also reported 1,492 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 765,351 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that 101,368 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 29,137,847 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Wednesday, 589 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 156 were in intensive care units and 88 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests increased slightly to 1.83% Wednesday, up from 1.79% Tuesday.

Tuesday, October 5

21 new deaths, 1,184 new cases

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that there were 21 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 18,293. The average age of patients who died of COVID was 73.

DPH also reported 1,184 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 763,859 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that 54,597 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 29,036,479 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Tuesday, 584 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 166 were in intensive care units and 92 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests increased to 1.79% Tuesday, up from 1.69% Monday.

Monday, October 4

12 new deaths, 3,283 new cases reported over weekend

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Monday that there were 12 new deaths over the weekend among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 18,272.

DPH also reported 3,283 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 762,675 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Monday that 213,676 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 28,981,882 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Monday, 581 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 164 were in intensive care units and 99 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests dropped to 1.69% Monday. That’s a decrease from Friday’s rate of 1.96% and Thursday’s 1.94%.

Friday, October 1

20 new deaths, 1,543 new cases

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Friday that there were 20 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 18,260.

DPH also reported 1,543 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 759,392 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Friday that 105,020 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 28,768,206 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Friday, 602 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 158 were in intensive care units and 99 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests increased slightly to 1.96%, up from 1.94% Thursday.

The average age of patients who died of COVID was 73.

