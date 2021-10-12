CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Dopesick Creator Danny Strong: 'This Is a Crime Story'

By Whitney Friedlander
Rottentomatoes.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve all heard statistics: That opioid use has contributed to more American deaths than the Vietnam conflict. That it’s particularly ransacked rural America. That middle-aged women have frequently abused, and overdosed from, the drug. But how did something like the opioid drug OxyContin proliferate so quickly into our society

editorial.rottentomatoes.com

Comments / 0

Related
theface.com

Will Poulter on Dopesick’s strong medicine

Will Poulter is a real smoothie. “I know THE FACE well because, in one of my favourite songs ever, P’s and Q’s by Kano, he mentions the magazine. Ever since he did that, I’ve always wanted to be in THE FACE. So I feel very honoured and thrilled to be speaking to you.”
CELEBRITIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

Review: ‘Dopesick’

For years the Sackler family have operated Purdue Pharma, the company responsible for creating and marketing the opioid, Oxycontin. Hulu’s Dopesick brings the once anonymous family business to the forefront while also highlighting the doctors, patients, pharmaceutical reps, and government officials on the frontlines of the opioid epidemic. Based on...
ENTERTAINMENT
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Hulu's Dopesick, Netflix's You Season 3

TV is looking pretty October-y lately. You've got a mysterious death in The Sinner Season 4, murder in Only Murders in the Building, a killer on the loose in I Know What You Did Last Summer, a killer on the loose in You, and a killer on the loose in Succession, if you think about it. The new Day of the Dead series has zombies, Chucky has Chucky, and Hulu's Dopesick is riveting but certainly not cheerful. At least The Baby-Sitters Club is still a wholesome good time.
NFL
Reuters

Mini-series 'Dopesick' tells stories from all sides of the opioid epidemic

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - New television series “Dopesick” aims to tell stories from the opioid epidemic still ravaging the rural United States, weaving together accounts from Purdue Pharma board members, prescription drugs salespeople, victims and government officials. Based on the book by Beth Macy, the semi-fictional mini-series is produced by...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phillipa Soo
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Danny Strong
Person
Rosario Dawson
Person
Kaitlyn Dever
Person
Peter Sarsgaard
Person
Michael Stuhlbarg
Person
Jake Mcdorman
boisestatepublicradio.org

Hulu's 'Dopesick' tells the chilling story of America's opioid crisis

In Hulu's Dopesick, Michael Keaton plays Sam Finnix as the kind of family doctor anyone would want taking care of them. Folksy and smart, he cares enough to stop by an elderly patient's home after work to make sure she's taken her medication. He's still treating adults he delivered as babies in a small Virginia mining town.
TV & VIDEOS
Kankakee Daily Journal

Hulu launches 'Dopesick'

Michael Keaton (“Batman”) both stars and executive produces “Dopesick,” streaming today on Hulu. Adapted from a bestselling book of the same name by Beth Macy, it relates the harrowing tale of how one company, Purdue Pharma, introduced OxyContin in the most deceptive fashion, hooking thousands on a powerful painkiller that turned many into addicts and sending many to their graves.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Hulu's Dopesick is a muddled telling of an urgent story

"It’s important enough to understand the origins and realities of America’s opioid epidemic that I’m hesitant to wholly dismiss Hulu’s occasionally informative, less frequently entertaining new limited series Dopesick," says Daniel Fienberg of the eight-episode limited series created by Danny Strong based on Beth Macy's 2018 bestselling book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company That Addicted America. "Not everybody has the time to read books on the epidemic or watch in-depth documentaries like Alex Gibney’s The Crime of the Century or even to watch the myriad condemnations of Big Pharma on every comedy-news hybrid program now airing," he adds. "So if the presence of cinema’s best Batman in a scripted series is what it’s going to take to open some eyes to a national crisis, then so be it. Still, despite powerful performances from Michael Keaton and several of his top-tier co-stars, Dopesick is a frustrating selection of questionable narrative choices and bizarrely bad performances from typically unimpeachable actors. It’s a muddled telling of an urgent story." Fienberg adds: "It’s a tough structure to translate to the screen. In its best moments, Dopesick does a good job of following the money in a trickle-down manner, implicating sales, marketing and corporate leaders, and sometimes unscrupulous doctors, in creating a drug, fabricating the conditions and terminology for which it becomes the only cure, and then manipulating the establishment through loopholes, indirect payoffs and all manner of grift. These moments are the parts of Dopesick that feel like you’re reading a book — uncinematic but lucid — rather than watching a television show that stretches incoherently across several states and two decades."
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Gal Gadot Is ‘So Happy’ to Have Catwoman Zoë Kravitz as a Female ‘Comrade’ in DC Universe (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Wonder Woman approves of Robert Pattinson as the new Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman! “Rob looks amazing,” Gal Gadot told me last night at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event at the Academy Museum when I asked if she had seen the new “The Batman” trailer. “I love his voice and I love the whole tone of everything. “And I love Zoë. She looks incredible. She’s a sweetheart. She’s a talented woman,” she continued. “And I’m so happy to have another female as a comrade.” So when does Gadot think we’ll see an all-female superhero movie with...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue Pharma#Dea Agent#American#Hulu#Rotten Tomatoes#Oxycontin
Decider

How Many Episodes Are in ‘Dopesick’? ‘Dopesick’ Release Schedule

It was only a matter of time before the opioid epidemic received the prestige TV treatment. This week marks the premiere of Dopesick, Hulu’s star-studded drama about the origins and effects of one of the biggest drug epidemics in American history. If you weren’t already suspicious of the pharmaceutical industry, that’s about to change.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Michael Keaton on ‘Dopesick’ and Why This Was an Important Story to Tell

From creator Danny Strong and inspired by the best-selling book of the same name, the limited Hulu series Dopesick delves into how Purdue Pharma created the worst drug epidemic in American history when they pushed their opioid while lying about how addictive it truly is. Threading stories about Big Pharma, a small mining community, and the DEA, the villains become clear while the ordinary people try to struggle through each day just to make it to the next.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Vietnam
TheWrap

‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Story Possibilities Teased by Creator

Warning: This post contains spoilers for “Squid Game.”. The world is officially obsessed with “Squid Game,” but there could be more to come in a potential Season 2. The South Korean survival drama series just became the most popular show in Netflix’s history, exploding in popularity after its Sept. 17 worldwide launch, and now show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk admits he’s not closing the door on continuing the story.
TV SERIES
Variety

Hulu’s ‘Dopesick’ Is the Latest in a Series of Shows Tackling the Opioid Crisis

Countless American lives have been touched by opioid addiction or lost to it. And this crisis, more and more, is getting covered by TV. High-profile projects in which opioids play a part include HBO’s “Mare of Easttown,” with Kate Winslet’s title character in slow-motion grief over the loss of her son to drugs, and Showtime’s “American Rust,” featuring Jeff Daniels as a cop in a town governed by its need for pills — who is himself addicted. But Hulu’s “Dopesick,” currently streaming, targets the source of the problem, depicting corporate malfeasance and ineffective government oversight while displaying empathy for those...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TVLine Items: To All the Boys Spinoff Series a Go, The Great Trailer and More

Netflix is expanding its To All the Boys franchise with a series order for the YA spinoff XO, Kitty. Anna Cathcart reprises her movie role as Lara Jean Covey’s younger sister, Kitty Song Covey, who “thinks she knows everything there is to know about love” as a teen matchmaker, per the official synopsis. “But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.” To All the Boys author Jenny Han and Sascha Rothchild (The Baby-Sitters Club) will serve as co-showrunners...
TV SERIES
Variety

Betty Gilpin to Star in Series ‘Blood Sugar’ in Development at HBO

Betty Gilpin is set to star in the series “Blood Sugar” that is currently in development at HBO, Variety has learned. In the series, when the Sharks of “Shark Tank” laugh the delightful Margot Schultz (Gilpin) and her frozen food business off stage, little do they know they’re setting in motion one of the bloodiest and wildest rises to fame and fortune this country has ever seen. The project is co-written by Duke Merriman (“So Good to See You,” “Monos”) and Preston Thompson (“Kids in Love,” “Pixies”), both of whom also executive produce. Gilpin will executive produce in addition to starring. Claire...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy