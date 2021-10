Bloch oscillations are exotic phenomena describing the periodic motion of a wave packet subjected to the external force in a lattice, where the system possessing single- or multipleparticles could exhibit distinct oscillation behaviors. In particular, it has been pointed out that quantum statistics could dramatically affected the Bloch oscillation even in the absence of particle interactions, where the oscillation frequency of two pseudofermions with the anyonic statistical angle being pi becomes half of that for two bosons. However, these statisticdependent Bloch oscillations have never been observed in experiments up to now. Here, we report the first experimental simulation of anyonic Bloch oscillations using electric circuits. By mapping eigenstates of two anyons to modes of designed circuit simulators, the Bloch oscillation of two bosons and two pseudofermions are verified by measuring the voltage dynamics. It is found that the oscillation period in the two-boson simulator is almost twice of that in the two-pseudofermion simulator, which is consistent with the theoretical prediction. Our proposal provides a flexible platform to investigate and visualize many interesting phenomena related to particle statistics, and could have potential applications in the field of the novelty signal control.

