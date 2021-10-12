CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Synthesizing quasi-bound states in the continuum in epsilon-near-zero layered materials

By Giuseppe Castaldi, Massimo Moccia, Vincenzo Galdi
 10 days ago

Bound states in the continuum (BIC) are highly confined, nonradiative modes that can exist in open structures, despite their potential compatibility and coupling with the radiation spectrum, and may give rise to resonances with

ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Traces of Anisotropic Quasi-Regular Structure in the SDSS Data

The aim of this study is to search for quasi-periodical structures at moderate cosmological redshifts $z \la 0.5 $. We mainly use the SDSS DR7 data on the luminous red galaxies (LRGs) with redshifts $0.16 \leq z \leq 0.47$. At first, we analyze features (peaks) in the power spectra of radial (shell-like) distributions using separate angular sectors in the sky and calculate the power spectra within each sector. As a result, we found some signs of a large-scale anisotropic quasi-periodic structure detectable through 6 sectors out of a total of 144 sectors. These sectors are distinguished by large amplitudes of dominant peaks in their radial power spectra at wavenumbers $k$ within a narrow interval of $0.05 < k < 0.07$~h~Mpc$^{-1}$. Then, passing from a spherical coordinate system to a Cartesian one, we found a special direction such that the total distribution of LRG projections on it contains a significant ($\ga$5$\sigma$) quasi-periodical component. We assume that we are dealing with a signature of a quasi-regular structure with a characteristic scale $116 \pm 10$~h$^{-1}$~Mpc. Our assumption is confirmed by a preliminary analysis of the SDSS DR12 data.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Quasi-probabilities of work and heat in an open quantum system

We discuss an approach to determine averages of the work, dissipated heat and variation of internal energy of an open quantum system driven by an external classical field. These quantities are measured by coupling the quantum system to a quantum detector at different times. This approach allows us to preserve the full quantum features of the evolution. From the measured phase, we are able to obtain a quasi-characteristic function and a quasi-probability density function for the corresponding observables. Despite the fact that these quasi-probability density functions are not the results of direct measurements, they reproduce the expected value of the physical quantities. Analogously to the Wigner function, the negative regions of these quasi-probability density functions are directly related to pure quantum processes which are not interpretable in classical terms. We use this feature to show that in the limit of strong dissipation, the quantum features vanish and interpret this as the emergence of the classical limit of the energy exchange process. Our analysis explains and confirms the behavior observed in recent experiments performed on IBMQ devices [1]. The possibility to discriminate between classical and quantum features makes the proposed approach an excellent tool to determine if, and in which conditions, quantum effects can be exploited to increase the efficiency in an energy exchange process at the quantum level.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Lyman Continuum Galaxy Candidates in COSMOS

Laura J. Prichard, Marc Rafelski, Jeff Cooke, Uros Mestric, Robert Bassett, Emma V. Ryan-Weber, Ben Sunnquist, Anahita Alavi, Nimish Hathi, Xin Wang, Mitchell Revalski, Varun Bajaj, John M. O'Meara, Lee Spitler. Star-forming galaxies are the sources likely to have reionized the universe. As we cannot observe them directly due to...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Distillation of a Bound Entangled State Under the Influence of Different Interactions

In this article, the dynamics of an open quantum system is investigated for one of the bound entangled states proposed by Bennett et al. under the influence of Heisenberg interaction, bi-linear bi-quadratic interaction, and Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya (DM) interaction. During the study, one qutrit of the selected two qutrit bound entangled state has interacted with an auxiliary qutrit through different interactions. It is observed that, although the auxiliary qutrit plays a significant role during the interaction, the probability amplitude of the qutrit does not affect the open quantum system. In the present work, the computable cross-norm or realignment (CCNR) criterion has been used to detect the bound entanglement of the state and the negativity has been applied to measure the free entanglement. In this three-fold study, it is found that the bi-linear bi-quadratic interaction performs better to free the bound entanglement.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Synergetic ferroelectricity and superconductivity in zero-density Dirac semimetals near quantum criticality

We study superconductivity in a three-dimensional zero-density Dirac semimetal in the proximity of a ferroelectric quantum critical point. We find that the interplay of criticality, inversion-symmetry breaking, and Dirac dispersion gives rise to a robust superconducting state at the charge-neutrality point, where no Fermi surface is present. Using Eliashberg theory, we show that the ferroelectric quantum critical point is unstable against the formation of a ferroelectric density wave (FDW), whose fluctuations, in turn, lead to a first-order superconducting transition. Surprisingly, long-range superconducting and FDW orders are found to cooperate with each other, in contrast to the more usual scenario of phase competition. Therefore, we suggest that driving charge neutral Dirac materials, e.g. Pb$_x$Sn$_{1-x}$Te, through a ferroelectric quantum critical point may lead to superconductivity intertwined with FDW order.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Highly directional and coherent emission from dark excitons enabled by bound states in the continuum

Xuezhi Ma, Kaushik Kudtarkar, Yixin Chen, Preston Cunha, Yuan Ma, Kenji Watanabe, Takashi Taniguchi, Xiaofeng Qian, M. Cynthia Hipwell, Zi Jing Wong, Shoufeng Lan. A double-edged sword in two-dimensional material science and technology is an optically forbidden dark exciton. On the one hand, it is fascinating for condensed matter physics, quantum information processing, and optoelectronics due to its long lifetime. On the other hand, it is notorious for being optically inaccessible from both excitation and detection standpoints. Here, we provide an efficient and low-loss solution to the dilemma by reintroducing photonics bound states in the continuum (BICs) to manipulate dark excitons in the momentum space. In a monolayer tungsten diselenide under normal incidence, we observed a giant enhancement with an enhancement factor of ~3,100 for dark excitons enabled by transverse magnetic BICs with intrinsic out-of-plane electric fields. By further employing widely tunable Friedrich-Wintgen BICs, we demonstrated highly directional emission from the dark excitons with a divergence angle of merely 7 degrees. We found that the directional emission is coherent at room temperature, unambiguously shown in polarization analyses and interference measurements. Therefore, the BICs reintroduced as a momentum-space photonic environment could be an intriguing platform to reshape and redefine light-matter interactions in nearby quantum materials, such as low-dimensional materials, otherwise challenging or even impossible to achieve.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Discovery of two families of VSb-based compounds with V-kagome lattice

Yuxin Yang, Wenhui Fan, Qinghua Zhang, Zhaoxu Chen, Tianping Ying, Xianxin Wu, Fanqi Meng, Gang Li, Tian Qian, Andreas P. Schnyder, Jian-gang Guo, Xiaolong Chen. Recently V-based kagome lattice AV3Sb5 (A=K, Rb, Cs), exhibiting topological characters, exotic charge density wave and superconductivity, have been attracting enormous attention in condensed matter physics. The origin of charge density wave and superconductivity remains elusive so far. This motives us to explore other families of VSb-based compounds containing V-kagome lattice, which is helpful to understand the relationship between structure and physical property. In this manuscript, we report the structure and physical property of two newly-discovered VSb-compounds CsV8Sb12 and CsV6Sb6 with C2 (space group: Cmmm) and C3 (space group: R-3m) symmetry, in which both compounds consist of the basic V-kagome unit. In CsV8Sb12, a rectangle V2Sb2 layer is sandwiched between two V3Sb5 layers, slightly distorting the V-kagome lattice and the structure turning to be orthorhombic type. In the latter one, a more complex slab consisted of two half-V3Sb5 layer is the basic unit that are intercalated by the Cs cations along the c-axis. Transport property measurements demonstrate that both compounds are metallic with carrier density around 1021 cm-3 and paramagnetic with small effective moment. No superconductivity has been observed in CsV8Sb12 above 2 K under in-situ pressure up to 51.1 GPa. Theoretical calculations and experimental measurements reveal a quasi-two-dimensional electronic structure with C2 symmetry in CsV8Sb12 without van Hove singularities near the Fermi level, distinct from CsV3Sb5. Our study will stimulate more research about exploring new V-based kagome quantum materials.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Two-Fermion Bound and Scattering States in a Finite Volume including QED in P-Wave and Beyond

Introducing a short range force coupling the spinless fermions to one unit of angular momentum in the framework of pionless EFT, we first report the two-body scattering amplitudes with Coulomb corrections, extended to two fermions of opposite charge in refs. [1,2]. Motivated by the growing interest in lattice approaches, we immerse the system into a cubic box with periodic boundary conditions and display the finite-volume corrections to the energy of the lowest bound and unbound $T_1^{-}$ eigenstates. The latter turn out to consist of power law terms proportional to the fine-structure constant. In the calculations, quadratic and higher order contributions in $\alpha$ are discarded, on the grounds that the gapped nature of the momentum operator in the finite-volume environment allows for a perturbative treatment of the QED interactions. An outlook on the extension of the analysis to D-wave short-range interactions is eventually given.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Repulsive Casimir-Polder potentials of low-lying excited states of a multilevel alkali-metal atom near an optical nanofiber

We study the Casimir-Polder potential of a multilevel alkali-metal atom near an optical nanofiber. We calculate the mean potential of the atom in a fine-structure level. We perform numerical calculations for the Casimir-Polder potentials of the ground state and a few low-lying excited states of a rubidium atom. We show that, unlike the potential of the ground state, which is negative and attractive, the potential of a low-lying excited state may take positive values, oscillate around the zero value with a decaying amplitude, and become repulsive in some regions of atom-to-surface distances. We observe that, for a nanofiber with a radius of 200 nm, the potential for the state $8S_{1/2}$ of a rubidium atom achieves a positive peak value of about 17 $\mu$K at a distance of about 150 nm from the fiber surface, and becomes rather strongly repulsive in the region of distances from 150 to 400 nm. We also calculate the nanofiber-induced shifts of the transition frequencies of the atomic rubidium $D_2$ and $D_1$ lines. We find that the shifts are negative in the region of short distances, become positive, and oscillate around the zero value with a decaying amplitude in the region of large distances.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Variable Ion Compositions of Solar Energetic Particle Events in the Inner Heliosphere: A Field-line Braiding Model with Compound Injections

Fan Guo, Lulu Zhao, Christina M. S. Cohen, Joe Giacalone, R. A. Leske, M. E. Wiedenbeck, S. W. Kahler, Xiaocan Li, Qile Zhang, George C. Ho, Mihir I. Desai. We propose a model for interpreting highly variable ion composition ratios in solar energetic particles (SEP) events recently observed by Parker Solar Probe (PSP) at $0.3 - 0.45$ astronomical unit. We use numerical simulations to calculate SEP propagation in a turbulent interplanetary magnetic field with a Kolmogorov power spectrum from large scale down to the gyration scale of energetic particles. We show that when the source regions of different species are offset by a distance comparable to the size of the source regions, the observed energetic particle composition He/H can be strongly variable over more than two orders of magnitude, even if the source ratio is at the nominal value. Assuming a $^3$He/$^4$He source ratio of $10 \%$ in impulsive $^3$He-rich events and the same spatial offset of the source regions, the $^3$He/$^4$He ratio at observation sites also vary considerably. The variability of the ion composition ratios depends on the radial distance, which can be tested by observations made at different radial locations. We discuss the implication of these results on the variability of ion composition of impulsive events and on further PSP and Solar Orbiter observations close to the Sun.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Real-space visualization of quasiparticle dephasing near the Planckian limit in the Dirac line node material ZrSiS

Dirac line node (DLN) materials are topological semimetals wherein a set of symmetry protected crossing points forms a one-dimensional (1D) line in reciprocal space. Not only are the linearly dispersing bands expected to give rise to exceptional electronic properties, but the weak screening of the Coulomb interaction near the line node may enhance electronic correlations, produce new many-body ground states, or influence the quasiparticle lifetime. We investigate the quasiparticle dynamics in the DLN material ZrSiS via spectroscopic imaging scanning tunneling microscopy (SI-STM). By studying the spatial decay of quasiparticle interference patterns (QPI) from point scatterers, we were able to directly and selectively extract the phase coherence length $l_{\textrm{QPI}}$ and lifetime $\tau_{\textrm{QPI}}$ for the bulk DLN excitations, which are dominated by inelastic electron-electron scattering. We find that the experimental $\tau_{\textrm{QPI}}(E)$ values below $-$40 meV are very short, likely due to the stronger Coulomb interactions, and lie at the Planckian limit $\hbar/|E|$. Our results corroborate a growing body of experimental reports demonstrating unusual electronic correlation effects near a DLN.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Micromagnetic simulations of clusters of nanoparticles with internal structure: Application to magnetic hyperthermia

Micromagnetic simulation results on dynamic hysteresis loops of clusters of iron oxide nanoparticles (NPs) with internal structure composed of nanorods are compared with the widely used macrospin approximation. Such calculations allowing for nanorod-composed NPs is facilitated by a previously developed coarse-graining method based on the renormalization group approach. With a focus on applications to magnetic hyperthermia, we show that magnetostatic interactions improve the heating performance of NPs in chains and triangles, and reduce heating performance in fcc arrangements. Hysteresis loops of triangular and fcc systems of complex NPs are not recovered within the macrospin approximation, especially at smaller interparticle distances. For triangular arrangements, the macrospin approximation predicts that magnetostatic interactions reduce loop area, in contrast to the complex NP case. An investigation of the local hysteresis loops of individual NPs and macrospins in clusters reveals the impact of the geometry of their neighbours on individual versus collective magnetic response, inhomogenous heating within clusters, and further differences between simulating NPs with internal structure and the use of the macrospin approximation. Capturing the internal physical and magnetic structure of NPs is thus important for some applications.
CHEMISTRY
Newswise

Scott Chambers Searches for New Materials, One Atomic Layer at a Time

Newswise — Scott Chambers grew up in San Diego, but he was destined for the Pacific Northwest. Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) helped determine where he’d set down roots. His youthful search for a graduate degree program in chemistry, however, had a lot to do with setting the course. With...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Cavity Quantum Electrodynamics Effects with Nitrogen Vacancy Center Spins in Diamond and Microwave Resonators at Room Temperature

Cavity quantum electrodynamics (C-QED) effects, such as Rabi splitting, Rabi oscillations and superradiance, have been demonstrated with nitrogen vacancy center spins in diamond in microwave resonators at cryogenic temperature. In this article we explore the possibility to realize strong collective coupling and the resulting C-QED effects with ensembles of spins at room temperature. Thermal excitation of the individual spins by the hot environment leads to population of collective Dicke states with low symmetry and a reduced collective spin-microwave field coupling. However, we show with simulations that the thermal excitation can be compensated by spin-cooling via optical pumping. The resulting population of Dicke states with higher symmetry implies strong coupling with currently available high-quality resonators and enables C-QED effects at room temperature with potential applications in quantum sensing and quantum information processing.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Deep Learning Inter-atomic Potential for Thermal and Phonon Behaviour of Silicon Carbide with Quantum Accuracy

Silicon carbide (SiC) is an essential material for next generation semiconductors and components for nuclear plants. It's applications are strongly dependent on its thermal conductivity, which is highly sensitive to microstructures. Molecular dynamics (MD) simulation is the most used methods to address thermal transportation mechanisms in devices or microstructures of nano-meters. However, the implementation of MD is limited in SiC because of lacking accurate inter-atomic potentials. In this work, using the Deep Potential (DP) methodology, we developed two inter-atomic potentials (DP-IAPs) for SiC based on two adaptively generated datasets within the density functional approximations at the local density and the generalized gradient levels. These two DP-IAPs manifest their speed with quantum accuracy in lattice dynamics simulations as well as scattering rate analysis of phonon transportation. Combining with molecular dynamics simulations, the thermal transport and mechanical properties were systematically investigated. The presented methodology and the inter-atomic potentials pave the way for a systematic approach to model heat transport in SiC related devices using multiscale modelling.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Scientists synthesize double perovskite nanocrystals with bright emission

(Nanowerk News) Different from the narrow band emission based on free excitons in lead-perovskite nanocrystals (NCs), the low electronic dimensionality in lead-free double perovskite NCs can lead to self-trapped excitons (STEs), generating a broadband emission. To date, how the singlet/triplet STEs influence the photoluminescence properties and whether triplet STEs can...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Formation of a Solar Filament by Magnetic Reconnection and Associated Chromospheric Evaporation and Subsequent Coronal Condensation

We present the first observation of a solar filament formed by magnetic reconnection and associated chromospheric evaporation and subsequent coronal condensation. Driven by shearing motion during flux emergence, a sequential tether-cutting reconnection processes occurred and resulted in an M1.3 confined flare accompany with the formation of a sigmoid structure. It is found that the flare had a conjugate compact footpoint brightenings, which correspond to the footpoints of the sigmoid. Furthermore, observational evidence of explosive evaporation is well diagnosed at the conjugate footpoint brightenings in the impulsive phase of the flare. After the flare, continuous cool condensations formed at about the middle section of the sigmoid and then moved in opposite directions along the sigmoid, eventually leading to the formation of the filament. These observations suggest that magnetic reconnection not only can form the magnetic field structure of the filament, but also heat their chromospheric footpoints during their formation and drive chromospheric evaporation. As a result, the heated chromospheric plasma may be evaporated into the magnetic field structure of the filament, where the accumulated hot plasma might suffer from thermal instability or thermal non-equilibrium, causing catastrophic cooling and coronal condensation to form the cool dense material of the filament. This observation lends strong support to the evaporative-condensation model and highlights the crucial role of magnetic reconnection in forming both the magnetic field structure and the cool dense material of filaments.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

High-resolution 'magic'-field spectroscopy on trapped polyatomic molecules

Rapid progress in cooling and trapping of molecules has enabled first experiments on high resolution spectroscopy of trapped diatomic molecules, promising unprecedented precision. Extending this work to polyatomic molecules provides unique opportunities due to more complex geometries and additional internal degrees of freedom. Here, this is achieved by combining a homogeneous-field microstructured electric trap, rotational transitions with minimal Stark broadening at a 'magic' offset electric field, and optoelectrical Sisyphus cooling of molecules to the low millikelvin temperature regime. We thereby reduce Stark broadening on the $J=5\leftarrow4$ ($K=3$) transition of formaldehyde at $364\,$GHz to well below $1\,$kHz, observe Doppler-limited linewidths down to $3.8\,$kHz, and determine the 'magic'-field line position with an uncertainty below $100\,$Hz. Our approach opens a multitude of possibilities for investigating diverse polyatomic molecule species.
CHEMISTRY

