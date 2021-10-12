Heterogeneity-induced lane and band formation in self-driven particle systems

Multi-task optimization (MTO) studies how to simultaneously solve multiple optimization problems for the purpose of obtaining better performance on each problem. Over the past few years, evolutionary MTO (EMTO) was proposed to handle MTO problems via evolutionary algorithms. So far, many EMTO algorithms have been developed and demonstrated well performance on solving real-world problems. However, there remain many works to do in adapting knowledge transfer to task relatedness in EMTO. Different from the existing works, we develop a self-adaptive multi-task particle swarm optimization (SaMTPSO) through the developed knowledge transfer adaptation strategy, the focus search strategy and the knowledge incorporation strategy. In the knowledge transfer adaptation strategy, each task has a knowledge source pool that consists of all knowledge sources. Each source (task) outputs knowledge to the task. And knowledge transfer adapts to task relatedness via individuals' choice on different sources of a pool, where the chosen probabilities for different sources are computed respectively according to task's success rate in generating improved solutions via these sources. In the focus search strategy, if there is no knowledge source benefit the optimization of a task, then all knowledge sources in the task's pool are forbidden to be utilized except the task, which helps to improve the performance of the proposed algorithm. Note that the task itself is as a knowledge source of its own. In the knowledge incorporation strategy, two different forms are developed to help the SaMTPSO explore and exploit the transferred knowledge from a chosen source, each leading to a version of the SaMTPSO. Several experiments are conducted on two test suites. The results of the SaMTPSO are comparing to that of 3 popular EMTO algorithms and a particle swarm algorithm, which demonstrates the superiority of the SaMTPSO.

