Heterogeneity-induced lane and band formation in self-driven particle systems

By Basma Khelfa, Raphael Korbmacher, Andreas Schadschneider, Antoine Tordeux
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

The collective motion of interacting self-driven particles describes many types of coordinated dynamics and self-organisation. Prominent examples are alignment or lane formation which can be observed alongside other ordered structures and nonuniform patterns. In this article, we investigate the effects

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Exploring the Statically Screened $G3W2$ Correction to the $GW$ Self-Energy: Charged Excitations and Total Energies of Finite Systems

Electron correlation in finite and extended systems is often described in an effective single-particle framework within the $GW$ approximation. Here, we use the statically screened second-order exchange contribution to the self-energy ($G3W2$) to calculate a perturbative correction to the $GW$ self-energy. We use this correction to calculate total correlation energies of atoms, relative energies, as well as charged excitations of a wide range of molecular systems. We show that the second-order correction improves correlation energies with respect to the RPA and also improves relative energies for many, but not all considered systems. While the full $G3W2$ contribution does not give consistent improvements over $GW$, taking the average of $GW$ and $GW + G3W2$ generally gives excellent results. Improvements over quasiparticle self-consistent $GW$, which we show to give very accurate charged excitations in small and medium molecules by itself, are only minor. $G_0W_0$ quasiparticle energies evaluated with eigenvalue and orbitals from range-separated hybrids, however, are tremendously improved upon: The second-order corrected $G_0W_0$ outperforms all existing $GW$ methods for the systems considered herein and also does not come with substantially increased computational cost compared to $G_0W_0$ for systems with up to 100 atoms.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Molecular Dynamic study of model two-dimensional systems involving Janus dumbbells and spherical particles

We have performed an extensive constant temperature Molecular Dynamics study of two-dimensional systems involving Janus dumbbells and spherical particles. Janus dumbbells have been modelled as two spheres, labeled 1 and 2, joined together via harmonic bonds. Sphere 1 of a selected Janus dumbbell attracts the spheres of the same kind on other Janus dumbbells, while the interactions between the pairs 1-1 and 1-2 were repulsive. On the other hand, the spherical particles are attracted by centers 2 and repelled by the centers 1 of Janus particles. We have shown that the structure of oriented phases that can be formed in the system depends on the bond length of Janus dumbbells and the ratio of the number of spherical particles to the number of Janus dumbbells in the system. The presence of spherical particles is necessary to develop oriented phases. For the assumed model, the formation of oriented phases in the system depends on the concentration of spherical particles. Equal numbers of Janus and spherical particles create optimal conditions for the formation of lamellar phases.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Self-adaptive Multi-task Particle Swarm Optimization

Multi-task optimization (MTO) studies how to simultaneously solve multiple optimization problems for the purpose of obtaining better performance on each problem. Over the past few years, evolutionary MTO (EMTO) was proposed to handle MTO problems via evolutionary algorithms. So far, many EMTO algorithms have been developed and demonstrated well performance on solving real-world problems. However, there remain many works to do in adapting knowledge transfer to task relatedness in EMTO. Different from the existing works, we develop a self-adaptive multi-task particle swarm optimization (SaMTPSO) through the developed knowledge transfer adaptation strategy, the focus search strategy and the knowledge incorporation strategy. In the knowledge transfer adaptation strategy, each task has a knowledge source pool that consists of all knowledge sources. Each source (task) outputs knowledge to the task. And knowledge transfer adapts to task relatedness via individuals' choice on different sources of a pool, where the chosen probabilities for different sources are computed respectively according to task's success rate in generating improved solutions via these sources. In the focus search strategy, if there is no knowledge source benefit the optimization of a task, then all knowledge sources in the task's pool are forbidden to be utilized except the task, which helps to improve the performance of the proposed algorithm. Note that the task itself is as a knowledge source of its own. In the knowledge incorporation strategy, two different forms are developed to help the SaMTPSO explore and exploit the transferred knowledge from a chosen source, each leading to a version of the SaMTPSO. Several experiments are conducted on two test suites. The results of the SaMTPSO are comparing to that of 3 popular EMTO algorithms and a particle swarm algorithm, which demonstrates the superiority of the SaMTPSO.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Investigation of Phase and Wavelength-induced Errors in Full-Wave Radar Tomography of High Contrast Domain: an Application to Small Solar System Bodies

This paper aims to reconstruct the internal structure of a two-dimensional test object via numerically simulated full-wave time domain radar tomography with the presence of carrier wave induced (carrier-induced) uncertainty, following from a complex domain structure, and short wavelength of the signal as compared to the target object diameter. In particular, we consider an application in planetary scientific studies of reconstructing the interior structure of an arbitrary high contrast small Solar System Body (SSSB), i.e., an asteroid, with a probing signal of small wavelength following from the instrument and mission payload limitations. Our uncertainty reduction model is devised from the statistical viewpoint by finding the reconstruction via multiple datasets assuming that the carrier-induced deviations in the reconstruction correspond to random deviations, which are independent and identically distributed (IID) for each dataset. A spatial and frequency-based error marginalisation is implemented, thus inspecting the relationship between the signal baseband frequency and the phase discrepancy of the modelling accuracy, determined by the signal and domain parameters. The numerical experiments are performed for 20 and 60 MHz center frequencies proposed for CubeSat-based radars. Of these, the latter matches the center frequency of the Juventas Radar which will be aboard HERA mission to investigate the interior structure of asteroid Dimorphos, the asteroid moon of the binary system 65803 Didymos.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Phase Separation in Systems of Interacting Active Brownian Particles

The aim of this paper is to discuss the mathematical modelling of Brownian active particle systems, a recently popular paradigmatic system for self-propelled particles. We present four microscopic models with different types of repulsive interactions between particles and their associated macroscopic models, which are formally obtained using different coarse-graining methods. The macroscopic limits are integro-differential equations for the density in phase space (positions and orientations) of the particles and may include nonlinearities in both the diffusive and advective components. In contrast to passive particles, systems of active particles can undergo phase separation without any attractive interactions, a mechanism known as motility-induced phase separation (MIPS). We explore the onset of such a transition for each model in the parameter space of occupied volume fraction and Péclet number via a linear stability analysis and numerical simulations at both the microscopic and macroscopic levels. We establish that one of the models, namely the mean-field model which assumes long-range repulsive interactions, cannot explain the emergence of MIPS. In contrast, MIPS is observed for the remaining three models that assume short-range interactions that localise the interaction terms in space.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Convergence of regularized particle filters for stochastic reaction networks

Filtering for stochastic reaction networks (SRNs) is an important problem in systems/synthetic biology aiming to estimate the state of unobserved chemical species. A good solution to it can provide scientists valuable information about the hidden dynamic state and enable optimal feedback control. Usually, the model parameters need to be inferred simultaneously with state variables, and a conventional particle filter can fail to solve this problem accurately due to sample degeneracy. In this case, the regularized particle filter (RPF) is preferred to the conventional ones, as the RPF can mitigate sample degeneracy by perturbing particles with artificial noise. However, the artificial noise introduces an additional bias to the estimate, and, thus, it is questionable whether the RPF can provide reliable results for SRNs. In this paper, we aim to identify conditions under which the RPF converges to the exact filter in the filtering problem determined by a bimolecular network. First, we establish computationally efficient RPFs for SRNs on different scales using different dynamical models, including the continuous-time Markov process, tau-leaping model, and piecewise deterministic process. Then, by parameter sensitivity analyses, we show that the established RPFs converge to the exact filters if all reactions leading to an increase of the molecular population have linearly growing propensities and some other mild conditions are satisfied simultaneously. This ensures the performance of the RPF for a large class of SRNs, and several numerical examples are presented to illustrate our results.
CHEMISTRY
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Have Found the Smallest Particle in the Universe

Baikal Gigaton volume detector (Baikal-GVD)Acumen IAS. Scientists still believe that finding an answer to the meaning of life stands within the material that all things are made which are small particles. Despite how big the Universe may be, it is conceptualized by an almost infinite number of particles, and like all things, they come in different sizes. Since the 20th century, scientists believed that the smallest particle is the foundation of everything that is around us and especially all organisms on our planet.
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Stability of large complex systems with heterogeneous relaxation dynamics

We study the probability of stability of a large complex system of size $N$ within the framework of a generalized May model, which assumes a linear dynamics of each population size $n_i$ (with respect to its equilibrium value): $ \frac{\mathrm{d}\, n_i}{\mathrm{d}t} = - a_i n_i - \sqrt{T} \sum_{j} J_{ij} n_j $. The $a_i>0$'s are the intrinsic decay rates, $J_{ij}$ is a real symmetric $(N\times N)$ Gaussian random matrix and $\sqrt{T}$ measures the strength of pairwise interaction between different species. Unlike in May's original homogeneous model, each species has now an intrinsic damping $a_i$ that may differ from one another. As the interaction strength $T$ increases, the system undergoes a phase transition from a stable phase to an unstable phase at a critical value $T=T_c$. We reinterpret the probability of stability in terms of the hitting time of the level $b=0$ of an associated Dyson Brownian Motion (DBM), starting at the initial position $a_i$ and evolving in `time' $T$. In the large $N \to \infty$ limit, using this DBM picture, we are able to completely characterize $T_c$ for arbitrary density $\mu(a)$ of the $a_i$'s. For a specific flat configuration $a_i = 1 + \sigma \frac{i-1}{N}$, we obtain an explicit parametric solution for the limiting (as $N\to \infty$) spectral density for arbitrary $T$ and $\sigma$. For finite but large $N$, we also compute the large deviation properties of the probability of stability on the stable side $T < T_c$ using a Coulomb gas representation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On the Ultimate Boundedness of Solutions of a Multi-Particle System satisfying a Generalized Lienard Equation

In this paper, we study the boundedness of the solutions of the system $\ddot x_k = -\mathbb F_k(x_k)\cdot \dot x_k -\sum_{m} a_{k,m}x_m$, $k=1,\ldots,n$, where $x_k\in\mathbb R^d$, $A = \{a_{i,j}\}$ is a positive semidefinite symmetric matrix, and $\mathbb F_k(x) = \nabla F_k(x)$ with $F_k: \mathbb R^d\rightarrow \mathbb R^d$ given by $F_k(x) = p_k(|x|)x$ with a continuously differentiable function $p_k(z)$ satisfying $p_k(z)z\to\infty$ as $z\to\infty$. The phase space of the system splits into a family of invariant manifolds determined by the kernel of the matrix $A$. By constructing a Lyapunov function for the system, we establish that this system is dissipative (or ultimately bounded) within each of these invariant manifolds. As a corollary, we obtain that the velocity and acceleration of solutions of the self-propelled swarming system $\ddot r_k = -p_k(|\dot r_k|)\dot r_k - \sum_{m}a_{k,m}r_m$, $r_k\in \mathbb R^d$, with the potential function determined by the matrix $A$, are ultimately bounded by some universal constant. We also include the proof of ultimate boundedness of velocities and accelerations for systems with bounded coupling such as in the Morse potential. The paper is motivated by applications to multi-particle/swarm dynamics.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

How Droplets Move on Surfaces with Directional Chemical Heterogeneities

The nature of adhesion of droplets to surfaces is a long pending scientific question. With the evolution of complex surfaces, quantification and prediction of these forces become intricate. Nevertheless, understanding these forces is highly relevant for explaining liquid transport in nature and establishing design guidelines for manmade interfaces. Here, it is shown that the adhesion of droplets is highly sensitive to the directionality of chemical heterogeneities. Asymmetric biphilic surfaces, with hydrophilic triangular patches and superhydrophobic surrounding, impose direction-dependent adhesion. This dependency is quantified by bending beam experiments, in which a droplet is dragged on the surface in two opposite directions. In addition, force calculation derived from droplet roll-off experiments reveal accordant trends. The lower the aspect ratio, the higher the difference of adhesion forces between the two directions. The shape of the fluid contact line on the biphilic surfaces elucidates the origin of the direction-dependent adhesion. Namely, the droplet receding part pins to a higher number of patches when moving toward to apex in comparison to the opposite direction. When the triangular patches are more slender, this asymmetry cancels. These findings improve the understanding of droplet adhesion to biphilic surfaces particularly, and surfaces with wetting heterogeneities in general.
CHEMISTRY
Wired

‘Impossible’ Particle Adds a Piece to the Strong Force Puzzle

This spring, at a meeting of Syracuse University’s quark physics group, Ivan Polyakov announced that he had uncovered the fingerprints of a semi-mythical particle. “We said, ‘This is impossible. What mistake are you making?’” recalled Sheldon Stone, the group’s leader. Polyakov went away and double-checked his analysis of data from...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Directed Percolation in Random Temporal Network Models with Heterogeneities

The event graph representation of temporal networks suggests that the connectivity of temporal structures can be mapped to a directed percolation problem. However, similar to percolation theory on static networks, this mapping is valid under the approximation that the structure and interaction dynamics of the temporal network are determined by its local properties, and otherwise, it is maximally random. We challenge these conditions and demonstrate the robustness of this mapping in case of more complicated systems. We systematically analyze random and regular network topologies and heterogeneous link-activation processes driven by bursty renewal or self-exciting processes using numerical simulation and finite-size scaling methods. We find that the critical percolation exponents characterizing the temporal network are not sensitive to many structural and dynamical network heterogeneities, while they recover known scaling exponents characterizing directed percolation on low dimensional lattices. While it is not possible to demonstrate the validity of this mapping for all temporal network models, our results establish the first batch of evidence supporting the robustness of the scaling relationships in the limited-time reachability of temporal networks.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Collisions of the supercritical Keller-Segel particle system

We study a particle system naturally associated to the $2$-dimensional Keller-Segel equation. It consists of $N$ Brownian particles in the plane, interacting through a binary attraction in $\theta/(Nr)$, where $r$ stands for the distance between two particles. When the intensity $\theta$ of this attraction is greater than $2$, this particle system explodes in finite time. We assume that $N>3\theta$ and study in details what happens near explosion. There are two slightly different scenarios, depending on the values of $N$ and $\theta$, here is one: at explosion, a cluster consisting of precisely $k_0$ particles emerges, for some deterministic $k_0\geq 7$ depending on $N$ and $\theta$. Just before explosion, there are infinitely many $(k_0-1)$-ary collisions. There are also infinitely many $(k_0-2)$-ary collisions before each $(k_0-1)$-ary collision. And there are infinitely many binary collisions before each $(k_0-2)$-ary collision. Finally, collisions of subsets of $3,\dots,k_0-3$ particles never occur. The other scenario is similar except that there are no $(k_0-2)$-ary collisions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single atom catalysts push the boundaries of heterogeneous catalysis

Single atom catalysts hold the potential to significantly impact the chemical and energy industrial sectors. This editorial introduces the state of the field along with a collection of Articles and Comments that encapsulate the ongoing efforts of the research community in this field. The catalysis community has long utilized inorganic...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Control of diffusion-driven pattern formation behind a wave of competency

In certain biological contexts, such as the plumage patterns of birds and stripes on certain species of fishes, pattern formation takes place behind a so-called ``wave of competency". Currently, the effects of a wave of competency on the patterning outcome is not well-understood. In this study, we use Turing's diffusion-driven instability model to study pattern formation behind a wave of competency, under a range of wave speeds. Numerical simulations show that in one spatial dimension a slower wave speed drives a sequence of peak splittings in the pattern, whereas a higher wave speed leads to peak insertions. In two spatial dimensions, we observe stripes that are either perpendicular or parallel to the moving boundary under slow or fast wave speeds, respectively. We argue that there is a correspondence between the one- and two-dimensional phenomena, and that pattern formation behind a wave of competency can account for the pattern organization observed in many biological systems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Self-regeneration of supported transition metals by a high entropy-driven principle

The sintering of Supported Transition Metal Catalysts (STMCs) is a core issue during high temperature catalysis. Perovskite oxides as host matrix for STMCs are proven to be sintering-resistance, leading to a family of self-regenerative materials. However, none other design principles for self-regenerative catalysts were put forward since 2002, which cannot satisfy diverse catalytic processes. Herein, inspired by the principle of high entropy-stabilized structure, a concept whether entropy driving force could promote the self-regeneration process is proposed. To verify it, a high entropy cubic Zr0.5(NiFeCuMnCo)0.5Ox is constructed as a host model, and interestingly in situ reversible exsolution-dissolution of supported metallic species are observed in multi redox cycles. Notably, in situ exsolved transition metals from high entropy Zr0.5(NiFeCuMnCo)0.5Ox support, whose entropic contribution (TÎ”Sconfig"‰="‰Tâ‹†12.7"‰J"‰molâˆ’1"‰Kâˆ’1) is predominant in âˆ†G, affording ultrahigh thermal stability in long-term CO2 hydrogenation (400"‰Â°C, >500"‰h). Current theory may inspire more STWCs with excellent sintering-resistance performance.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Effective two-level approximation of a multi-level system driven by coherent and incoherent fields

The numerical simulation of multiple scattering in dense ensembles is the mostly adopted solution to predict their complex optical response. While the scalar and vectorial light mediated interactions are accurately taken into account, the computational complexity still limits current simulations to the low saturation regime and ignores the internal structure of atoms. Here, we propose to go beyond these restrictions, at constant computational cost, by describing a multi-level system (MLS) by an effective two-level system (TLS) that best reproduces the coherent and total scattering properties in any saturation regime. The correspondence of our model is evaluated for different experimentally realistic conditions such as the modification of the driving field polarization, the presence of stray magnetic fields or an incoherent resonant electromagnetic field background. The trust interval of the model is quantified for the D2-line of 87Rb atoms but it could be generalized to any closed transition of a multi-level quantum system.
MLS
arxiv.org

Applying quantum approximate optimization to the heterogeneous vehicle routing problem

Quantum computing offers new heuristics for combinatorial problems. With small- and intermediate-scale quantum devices becoming available, it is possible to implement and test these heuristics on small-size problems. A candidate for such combinatorial problems is the heterogeneous vehicle routing problem (HVRP): the problem of finding the optimal set of routes, given a heterogeneous fleet of vehicles with varying loading capacities, to deliver goods to a given set of customers. In this work, we investigate the potential use of a quantum computer to find approximate solutions to the HVRP using the quantum approximate optimization algorithm (QAOA). For this purpose we formulate a mapping of the HVRP to an Ising Hamiltonian and simulate the algorithm on problem instances of up to 21 qubits. We find that the number of qubits needed for this mapping scales quadratically with the number of customers. We compare the performance of different classical optimizers in the QAOA for varying problem size of the HVRP, finding a trade-off between optimizer performance and runtime.
TECHNOLOGY

