A Netflix engineer who was critical on social media about trans remarks Dave Chappelle made in his controversial The Closer has been suspended by the streamer, as Ted Sarandos declares the company “don’t believe” GLAAD slamned special crosses “the line on hate.”“You should also be aware that some talent may join third parties in asking us to remove the show in the coming days, which we are not going to do,” the steaming giant’s co-CEO added in the pronouncement in a memo that was sent to staff on October 8 following a top tier staff meeting (read the memo below).“I can only assume Ted did this for preemptive damage control if some big names call out the company and Chappelle,” said a well placed individual at the streamer. “It’s all about.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO