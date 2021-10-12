CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The physics of higher-order interactions in complex systems

By Federico Battiston, Enrico Amico, Alain Barrat, Ginestra Bianconi, Guilherme Ferraz de Arruda, Benedetta Franceschiello, Iacopo Iacopini, Sonia Kéfi, Vito Latora, Yamir Moreno, Micah M. Murray, Tiago P. Peixoto, Francesco Vaccarino, Giovanni Petri
 10 days ago

Complex networks have become the main paradigm for modelling the dynamics of interacting systems. However, networks are intrinsically limited to describing pairwise interactions, whereas real-world systems are often characterized

Charge, bond, and pair density wave orders in a strongly correlated system

The coexistence of multiple quasi-degenerate orders is the hallmark of the strongly correlated materials. Experiments often reveal several spatially modulated orders in the underdoped cuprates. This has come to the forefront with the possible detection of the pair density wave states. However, microscopic calculations often struggle to stabilize such spatially modulating orders as the ground state in the strong correlation limit. This work uses the $t-t^\prime-J$-model with an additional nearest-neighbor repulsion to stabilize spatially oscillating charge, bond, and pairing orders in the underdoped regime. We employ the standard Gutzwiller approach while treating the inhomogeneity for the spatial orders using the self-consistent Hartree-Fock-Bogoliubov methodology. Our calculations reveal that unidirectional bond density states coexisting with charge and pairing modulations can have lower energy than the uniform superconducting state over an extensive doping range. These modulating states vanish monotonically as the modulation wavevector becomes shorter with increased dopings. The finite momentum orders melt upon increasing doping to a vestigial nematic state which breaks the rotational symmetry of the system. The spatial features of the ground state at each doping reveal multiple wavevectors, which potentially drives the incommensuration of charge orders. Interestingly, the spatially modulating states are absent when the strong correlations criteria are relaxed, suggesting that the removal of double occupancy aids the stabilization of density wave orders.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Parity Splitting and Polarized-Illumination Selection of Plasmonic Higher-Order Topological States

Yuanzhen Li, Su Xu, Zijian Zhang, Yumeng Yang, Xinrong Xie, Wenzheng Ye, Haoran Xue, Zuojia Wang, Qi-Dai Chen, Hong-Bo Sun, Erping Li, Hongsheng Chen, Fei Gao. Topological states, originated from interactions between internal degree of freedoms (like spin and orbital) in each site and crystalline symmetries, offer a new paradigm to manipulate electrons and classical waves. The accessibility of spin degree of freedom has motivated much attention on spin-related topological physics. However, intriguing topological physics related to atomic-orbital parity, another binary degree of freedom, have not been exploited since accessing approaches on atomic orbitals are not well developed. Here, we theoretically discover spectral splitting of atomic-orbital-parity-dependent second-order topological states on a designer-plasmonic Kagome metasurface, and experimentally demonstrate it by exploiting the easy controllability of metaatoms. Unlike previous demonstrations on Hermitian higher-order topological insulators, radiative non-Hermicity of the metasurface enables far-field access into metaatomic-orbital-parity-dependent topological states with polarized illuminations. The atomic-orbital parity degree of freedom may generate more intriguing topological physics by interacting with different crystalline symmetries, and promise applications in polarization-multiplexing topological lasing and quantum emitters.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Propagation of chaos and the higher order statistics in the wave kinetic theory

This manuscript continues and extends in various directions the result in arXiv:2104.11204, which gave a full derivation of the wave kinetic equation (WKE) from the nonlinear Schrödinger (NLS) equation in dimensions $d\geq 3$. The wave kinetic equation describes the effective dynamics of the second moments of the Fourier modes of the NLS solution at the kinetic timescale, and in the kinetic limit in which the size of the system diverges to infinity and the strength of the nonlinearity vanishes asymptotically according to a specified scaling law. Here, we investigate the behavior of the joint distribution of these Fourier modes and derive their effective limit dynamics at the kinetic timescale. In particular, we prove propagation of chaos in the wave setting: initially independent Fourier modes retain this independence in the kinetic limit. Such statements are central to the formal derivations of all kinetic theories, dating back to the work of Boltzmann (Stosszahlansatz). We obtain this by deriving the asymptotics of the higher Fourier moments, which are shown to be given by solutions of the so-called wave kinetic heirarchy (WKH) with factorized initial data, hence giving a rigorous justification of the latter system. We treat both Gaussian and non-Gaussian initial distributions. In the Gaussian setting, we prove propagation of Gaussianity as we show that the asymptotic distribution retains the Gaussianity of the initial data in the limit. In the non-Gaussian setting, we derive the limiting equations for the higher order moments, as well as for the density function (PDF) of the solution. Some of the results we prove were conjectured in the physics literature, others appear to be new. This gives a complete description of the statistics of the solutions in the kinetic limit.
SCIENCE
#Nature Physics#Complex Systems#Complex Networks#Complexes#Neural Networks
Hybrid balance theory: Heider balance under higher order interactions

Heider's Balance Theory in signed networks, which consists of friendship or enmity relationships, is a model that relates the type of relationship between two people to the third person. In this model, there is an assumption of the independence of triadic relations, which means that the balance or imbalance of one triangle does not affect another and the energy only depends on the number of each type of triangle. There is evidence that in real network data, in addition to third-order interactions (Heider Balance), higher-order interactions also play a role. One step beyond the Heider Balance, the effect of Quartic Balance has been studied by removing the assumption of triangular independence. Application of quartic balance results in the influence of the balanced or imbalanced state of neighboring triangles on each specific one. Here, a question arises that how the Heider Balance is affected by the existence of Quartic Balance (fourth-order). The phase diagram obtained from the mean-field method shows there is a threshold for higher-order interaction strength, below which a third-order interaction dominates and there are no imbalance triangles in the network, and above this threshold, squares effectively determine the balance state in which the imbalance triangles can survive. The solution of the mean-field indicates that we have a first-order phase transition in terms of random behavior of agents (temperature) which is in accordance with the Monte Carlo simulation results.
SCIENCE
Stability of large complex systems with heterogeneous relaxation dynamics

We study the probability of stability of a large complex system of size $N$ within the framework of a generalized May model, which assumes a linear dynamics of each population size $n_i$ (with respect to its equilibrium value): $ \frac{\mathrm{d}\, n_i}{\mathrm{d}t} = - a_i n_i - \sqrt{T} \sum_{j} J_{ij} n_j $. The $a_i>0$'s are the intrinsic decay rates, $J_{ij}$ is a real symmetric $(N\times N)$ Gaussian random matrix and $\sqrt{T}$ measures the strength of pairwise interaction between different species. Unlike in May's original homogeneous model, each species has now an intrinsic damping $a_i$ that may differ from one another. As the interaction strength $T$ increases, the system undergoes a phase transition from a stable phase to an unstable phase at a critical value $T=T_c$. We reinterpret the probability of stability in terms of the hitting time of the level $b=0$ of an associated Dyson Brownian Motion (DBM), starting at the initial position $a_i$ and evolving in `time' $T$. In the large $N \to \infty$ limit, using this DBM picture, we are able to completely characterize $T_c$ for arbitrary density $\mu(a)$ of the $a_i$'s. For a specific flat configuration $a_i = 1 + \sigma \frac{i-1}{N}$, we obtain an explicit parametric solution for the limiting (as $N\to \infty$) spectral density for arbitrary $T$ and $\sigma$. For finite but large $N$, we also compute the large deviation properties of the probability of stability on the stable side $T < T_c$ using a Coulomb gas representation.
SCIENCE
Higher-order phosphatase"“substrate contacts terminate the integrated stress response

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology volumeÂ 28,Â pages 835"“846 (2021)Cite this article. Many regulatory PPP1R subunits join few catalytic PP1c subunits to mediate phosphoserine and phosphothreonine dephosphorylation in metazoans. Regulatory subunits engage the surface of PP1c, locally affecting flexible access of the phosphopeptide to the active site. However, catalytic efficiency of holophosphatases towards their phosphoprotein substrates remains unexplained. Here we present a cryo-EM structure of the tripartite PP1c"“PPP1R15A"“G-actin holophosphatase that terminates signaling in the mammalian integrated stress response (ISR) in the pre-dephosphorylation complex with its substrate, translation initiation factor 2Î± (eIF2Î±). G-actin, whose essential role in eIF2Î± dephosphorylation is supported crystallographically, biochemically and genetically, aligns the catalytic and regulatory subunits, creating a composite surface that engages the N-terminal domain of eIF2Î± to position the distant phosphoserine-51 at the active site. Substrate residues that mediate affinity for the holophosphatase also make critical contacts with eIF2Î± kinases. Thus, a convergent process of higher-order substrate recognition specifies functionally antagonistic phosphorylation and dephosphorylation in the ISR.
SCIENCE
Almost sure local wellposedness and scattering for the energy-critical cubic nonlinear Schrödinger equation with supercritical data

We study the cubic defocusing nonlinear Schrödinger equation on $\mathbb{R}^4$ with supercritical initial data. For randomized initial data in $H^s(\mathbb{R}^4)$, we prove almost sure local wellposedness for $\frac{1}{7} < s < 1$ and almost sure scattering for $\frac{11}{14} < s < 1$. The randomization is based on a unit-scale decomposition in frequency space, a decomposition in the angular variable, and - for the almost sure scattering result - an additional unit-scale decomposition in physical space. We employ new probabilistic estimates for the linear Schrödinger flow with randomized data, where we effectively combine the advantages of the different decompositions.
SCIENCE
A minimal coarse-grained model to study the gelation of multi-armed DNA nanostars

DNA is an astonishing material that can be used as a molecular building block to construct periodic arrays and devices with nanoscale accuracy and precision. Here, we present simple bead-spring model of DNA nanostars having three, four and five arms and study their self-assembly using molecular dynamics simulations. Our simulations show that the DNA nanostars form thermodynamically stable fully bonded gel phase from an unstructured liquid phase with the lowering of temperature. We characterize the phase transition by calculating several structural features such as radial distribution function and structure factor. The thermodynamics of gelation is quantified by the potential energy and translational pair-entropy of the system. The phase transition from the arrested gel phase to an unstructured liquid phase has been modelled using two-state theoretical model. We find that this transition is enthalpic driven and loss of configuration and translational entropy is counterpoised by enthalpic interaction of the DNA sticky-ends which is giving rise to gel phase at low temperature. The absolute rotational and translational entropy of the systems, measured using two-phase thermodynamic model, also substantiate the gel transition. The slowing down of the dynamics upon approaching the transition temperature from a high temperature, demonstrating the phase transition to the gel phase. The detailed numerical simulation study of the morphology, dynamics and thermodynamics of DNA gelation can provide guidance for future experiments, easily extensible to other polymeric systems, and has remarkable implications in the DNA nanotechnology field.
SCIENCE
General Circulation Model Errors are Variable across Exoclimate Parameter Spaces

General circulation models are often used to explore exoclimate parameter spaces and classify atmospheric circulation regimes. Models are tuned to give reasonable climate states for standard test cases, such as the Held-Suarez test, and then used to simulate diverse exoclimates by varying input parameters such as rotation rates, instellation, atmospheric optical properties, frictional timescales and so on. In such studies, there is an implicit assumption that the model which works reasonably well for the standard test case will be credible at all points in an arbitrarily wide parameter space. Here, we test this assumption using the open-source general circulation model THOR to simulate atmospheric circulation on tidally locked Earth-like planets with rotation periods of 0.1 to 100 days. We find that the model error, as quantified by the ratio between physical and spurious numerical contributions to the angular momentum balance, is extremely variable across this range of rotation periods with some cases where numerical errors are the dominant component. Increasing model grid resolution does improve errors but using a higher-order numerical diffusion scheme can sometimes magnify errors for finite-volume dynamical solvers. We further show that to minimize error and make the angular momentum balance more physical within our model, the surface friction timescale must be smaller than the rotational timescale.
SCIENCE
Reduced Order Dynamical Models For Complex Dynamics in Manufacturing and Natural Systems Using Machine Learning

Dynamical analysis of manufacturing and natural systems provides critical information about production of manufactured and natural resources respectively, thus playing an important role in assessing sustainability of these systems. However, current dynamic models for these systems exist as mechanistic models, simulation of which is computationally intensive and does not provide a simplified understanding of the mechanisms driving the overall dynamics. For such systems, lower-order models can prove useful to enable sustainability analysis through coupled dynamical analysis. There have been few attempts at finding low-order models of manufacturing and natural systems, with existing work focused on model development of individual mechanism level. This work seeks to fill this current gap in the literature of developing simplified dynamical models for these systems by developing reduced-order models using a machine learning (ML) approach. The approach is demonstrated on an entire soybean-oil to soybean-diesel process plant and a lake system. We use a grey-box ML method with a standard nonlinear optimization approach to identify relevant models of governing dynamics as ODEs using the data simulated from mechanistic models. Results show that the method identifies a high accuracy linear ODE models for the process plant, reflective of underlying linear stoichiometric mechanisms and mass balance driving the dynamics. For the natural systems, we modify the ML approach to include the effect of past dynamics, which gives non-linear ODE. While the modified approach provides a better match to dynamics of stream flow, it falls short of completely recreating the dynamics. We conclude that the proposed ML approach work well for systems where dynamics is smooth, such as in manufacturing plant whereas does not work perfectly well in case of chaotic dynamics such as water stream flow.
ENGINEERING
A dimension-oblivious domain decomposition method based on space-filling curves

In this paper we present an algebraic dimension-oblivious two-level domain decomposition solver for discretizations of elliptic partial differential equations. The proposed parallel solver is based on a space-filling curve partitioning approach that is applicable to any discretization, i.e. it directly operates on the assembled matrix equations. Moreover, it allows for the effective use of arbitrary processor numbers independent of the dimension of the underlying partial differential equation while maintaining optimal convergence behavior. This is the core property required to attain a sparse grid based combination method with extreme scalability which can utilize exascale parallel systems efficiently. Moreover, this approach provides a basis for the development of a fault-tolerant solver for the numerical treatment of high-dimensional problems. To achieve the required data redundancy we are therefore concerned with large overlaps of our domain decomposition which we construct via space-filling curves. In this paper, we propose our space-filling curve based domain decomposition solver and present its convergence properties and scaling behavior. The results of numerical experiments clearly show that our approach provides optimal convergence and scaling behavior in arbitrary dimension utilizing arbitrary processor numbers.
MATHEMATICS
A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
Nonlinearity-induced transition in nonlinear Su-Schrieffer-Heeger model and nonlinear higher-order topological system

We study the topological physics in nonlinear Schrödinger systems on lattices. We employ the quench dynamics to explore the phase diagram, where a pulse is given to a lattice point and we analyze its time evolution. There are two system parameters $\lambda $ and $\xi $, where $\lambda $ controls the hoppings between the neighboring links and $\xi $ controls the nonlinearity. The dynamics crucially depends on these system parameters. Based on analytical and numerical studies, we derive the phase diagram of the nonlinear Su-Schrieffer-Heeger (SSH) model in the ($\lambda ,\xi $) plane. It consists of four phases. The topological and trivial phases emerge when the nonlinearity $\xi $ is small. The nonlinearity-induced localization phase emerges when $\xi $ is large. We also find a dimer phase as a result of a cooperation between the hopping and nonlinear terms. A similar analysis is made of the nonlinear second-order topological system on the breathing Kagome lattice, where a trimer phase appears instead of the dimer phase.
SCIENCE
Physics-guided Deep Markov Models for Learning Nonlinear Dynamical Systems with Uncertainty

In this paper, we propose a probabilistic physics-guided framework, termed Physics-guided Deep Markov Model (PgDMM). The framework is especially targeted to the inference of the characteristics and latent structure of nonlinear dynamical systems from measurement data, where it is typically intractable to perform exact inference of latent variables. A recently surfaced option pertains to leveraging variational inference to perform approximate inference. In such a scheme, transition and emission functions of the system are parameterized via feed-forward neural networks (deep generative models). However, due to the generalized and highly versatile formulation of neural network functions, the learned latent space is often prone to lack physical interpretation and structured representation. To address this, we bridge physics-based state space models with Deep Markov Models, thus delivering a hybrid modeling framework for unsupervised learning and identification for nonlinear dynamical systems. Specifically, the transition process can be modeled as a physics-based model enhanced with an additive neural network component, which aims to learn the discrepancy between the physics-based model and the actual dynamical system being monitored. The proposed framework takes advantage of the expressive power of deep learning, while retaining the driving physics of the dynamical system by imposing physics-driven restrictions on the side of the latent space. We demonstrate the benefits of such a fusion in terms of achieving improved performance on illustrative simulation examples and experimental case studies of nonlinear systems. Our results indicate that the physics-based models involved in the employed transition and emission functions essentially enforce a more structured and physically interpretable latent space, which is essential to generalization and prediction capabilities.
SCIENCE
Complex, Lorentzian, and Euclidean simplicial quantum gravity: numerical methods and physical prospects

Evaluating gravitational path integrals in the Lorentzian has been a long-standing challenge due to the numerical sign problem. We show that this challenge can be overcome in simplicial quantum gravity. By deforming the integration contour into the complex, the sign fluctuations can be suppressed, for instance using the holomorphic gradient flow algorithm. Working through simple models, we show that this algorithm enables efficient Monte Carlo simulations for Lorentzian simplicial quantum gravity.
SCIENCE
What is chaos? A complex systems scientist explains

Chaos evokes images of the dinosaurs running wild in Jurassic Park, or my friend's toddler ravaging the living room. In a chaotic world, you never know what to expect. Stuff is happening all the time, driven by any kind of random impulse. But chaos has a deeper meaning in connection...
SCIENCE
Study of Drug Assimilation in Human System using Physics Informed Neural Networks

Differential equations play a pivotal role in modern world ranging from science, engineering, ecology, economics and finance where these can be used to model many physical systems and processes. In this paper, we study two mathematical models of a drug assimilation in the human system using Physics Informed Neural Networks (PINNs). In the first model, we consider the case of single dose of drug in the human system and in the second case, we consider the course of this drug taken at regular intervals. We have used the compartment diagram to model these cases. The resulting differential equations are solved using PINN, where we employ a feed forward multilayer perceptron as function approximator and the network parameters are tuned for minimum error. Further, the network is trained by finding the gradient of the error function with respect to the network parameters. We have employed DeepXDE, a python library for PINNs, to solve the simultaneous first order differential equations describing the two models of drug assimilation. The results show high degree of accuracy between the exact solution and the predicted solution as much as the resulting error reaches10^(-11) for the first model and 10^(-8) for the second model. This validates the use of PINN in solving any dynamical system.
SCIENCE
Strong surjections from two-complexes with odd order top-cohomology onto the projective plane

Given a finite and connected two-dimensional $CW$-complex $K$ with fundamental group $\Pi$ and second integer cohomology group $H^2(K;\mathbb{Z})$ finite of odd order, we prove that: (1) for each local integer coefficient system $\alpha:\Pi\to{\rm Aut}(\mathbb{Z})$ over $K$, the corresponding twisted cohomology group $H^2(K;_{\alpha}\!\mathbb{Z})$ is finite of odd order, we say order $\mathbb{C}^{\ast}(\alpha)$, and there exists a natural function -- which resemble that one defined by the twisted degree -- from the set $[K;\mathbb{R}P^2]_{\alpha}^{\ast}$ of the based homotopy classes of based maps inducing $\alpha$ on $\pi_1$ into $H^2(K;_{\alpha}\!\mathbb{Z})$, which is a bijection; (2) the set $[K;\mathbb{R}P^2]_{\alpha}$ of the (free) homotopy classes of based maps inducing $\alpha$ on $\pi_1$ is finite of order $\mathbb{C}(\alpha)=(\mathbb{C}^{\ast}(\alpha)+1)/2$; (3) all but one of the homotopy classes $[f]\in[K;\mathbb{R}P^2]_{\alpha}$ are strongly surjective, and they are characterized by the non-nullity of the induced homomorphism $f^{\ast}:H^2(\mathbb{R}P^2;_{\varrho}\!\mathbb{Z})\to H^2(K;_{\alpha}\!\mathbb{Z})$, where $\varrho$ is the nontrivial local integer coefficient system over the projective plane. Also some calculations of the groups $H^2(K;_{\alpha}\!\mathbb{Z})$ are provided for several two-complexes $K$ and actions $\alpha$, allowing to compare $H^2(K;\mathbb{Z})$ and $H^2(K;_{\alpha}\!\mathbb{Z})$ for nontrivial $\alpha$.
MATHEMATICS

