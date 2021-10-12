The physics of higher-order interactions in complex systems

Yuanzhen Li, Su Xu, Zijian Zhang, Yumeng Yang, Xinrong Xie, Wenzheng Ye, Haoran Xue, Zuojia Wang, Qi-Dai Chen, Hong-Bo Sun, Erping Li, Hongsheng Chen, Fei Gao. Topological states, originated from interactions between internal degree of freedoms (like spin and orbital) in each site and crystalline symmetries, offer a new paradigm to manipulate electrons and classical waves. The accessibility of spin degree of freedom has motivated much attention on spin-related topological physics. However, intriguing topological physics related to atomic-orbital parity, another binary degree of freedom, have not been exploited since accessing approaches on atomic orbitals are not well developed. Here, we theoretically discover spectral splitting of atomic-orbital-parity-dependent second-order topological states on a designer-plasmonic Kagome metasurface, and experimentally demonstrate it by exploiting the easy controllability of metaatoms. Unlike previous demonstrations on Hermitian higher-order topological insulators, radiative non-Hermicity of the metasurface enables far-field access into metaatomic-orbital-parity-dependent topological states with polarized illuminations. The atomic-orbital parity degree of freedom may generate more intriguing topological physics by interacting with different crystalline symmetries, and promise applications in polarization-multiplexing topological lasing and quantum emitters.
