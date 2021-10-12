High-mobility field-effect transistor using 2-dimensional electron gas at the LaScO3/BaSnO3 interface

Yulin Yang, Tong Yang, Tingting Song, Jun Zhou, Jianwei Chai, Lai Mun Wong, Hongyi Zhang, Wenzhang Zhu, Shijie Wang, Ming Yang. The integration of high-k dielectrics with two-dimensional (2D) semiconductors is a critical step towards high-performance nanoelectronics, which however remains challenging due to high density of interface states and the damage to the monolayer 2D semiconductors. In this study, we propose a selective hydrogenation strategy to improve the interface properties while do not affect the 2D semiconductors. Using the interface of monolayer MoS2 and silicon nitride as an example, we show substantially improved interface properties for electronic applications after the interfacial hydrogenation, as evidenced by reduced inhomogeneous charge redistribution, increased band offset, and untouched electronic properties of MoS2. Interestingly, this hydrogenation process selectively occurs only at the silicon nitride surface and is compatible with the current semiconductor fabrication process. We further show that this strategy is general and applicable to other interfaces between high-k dielectrics and 2D semiconductors such as HfO2 on the monolayer MoS2. Our results demonstrate a simple yet viable way to improve the interfacial properties for integrating many high-k dielectrics on a broad range of two-dimensional transition metal disulfide semiconductors.
