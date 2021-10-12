CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High-mobility field-effect transistor using 2-dimensional electron gas at the LaScO3/BaSnO3 interface

By Hyeongmin Cho, Dowon Song, Youjung Kim, Bongju Kim, Kookrin Char
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

A novel 2-dimensional electron gas (2DEG) system with high-mobility was discovered at the interface of two perovskite oxides, a polar orthorhombic perovskite LaScO3 (LSO) and a nonpolar cubic perovskite BaSnO3 (BSO). Upon depositing the LSO film

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Trigonal Symmetry Breaking and its Electronic Effects in Two-Dimensional Dihalides and Trihalides

We study the consequences of the approximately trigonal ($D_{3d}$) point symmetry of the transition metal (M) site in two-dimensional van der Waals MX$_2$ dihalides and MX$_3$ trihalides. The trigonal symmetry leads to a 2-2-1 orbital splitting of the transition metal $d$ shell, which may be tuned by the interlayer distance, and changes in the ligand-ligand bond lengths. Orbital order coupled to various lower symmetry lattice modes may lift the remaining orbital degeneracies, and we explain how these may support unique electronic states using ZrI$_2$ and CuCl$_2$ as examples, and offer a brief overview of possible electronic configurations in this class of materials. By building and analysing Wannier models adapted to the appropriate symmetry we examine how the interplay among trigonal symmetry, electronic correlation effects, and $p$-$d$ orbital charge transfer leads to insulating, orbitally polarized magnetic and/or orbital-selective Mott states. Our work establishes a rigorous framework to understand, control, and tune the electronic states in low-dimensional correlated halides. Our analysis shows that trigonal symmetry and its breaking is a key feature of the 2D halides that needs to be accounted for in search of novel electronic states in materials ranging from CrI$_3$ to $\alpha$-RuCl$_3$.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Photothermal behavior for two-dimensional nanoparticle ensembles: optical coupling and thermal accumulation effects

Light-assisted micro-nanoscale temperature control in complex nanoparticle network attracts lots of research interests. Many efforts have been put on the optical properties of the nanoparticle networks and only a few investigation on its light-induced thermal behavior was reported. We consider two-dimensional (2D) square-lattice nanoparticle ensemble made of typical metal Ag with radius of 5 nm. The effect of complex optical coupling and thermal accumulation on the light-induced thermal behavior at plasmonic resonance frequency (around 383 nm) is analyzed by means of the Green's function approach. Similar to the three-dimensional random nanoparticle ensemble reported in literature [V. Siahpoush, S. Ahmadi-kandjani, and A. Nikniazi, Opt. Commun. 420, 52 (2018).], optical coupling in 2D square-lattice nanoparticle ensemble can also inhibit temperature increase $\Delta T$ of nanoparticles. A dimensionless parameter $\varphi$ is defined as the ratio of full temperature increase to that without considering optical coupling or thermal accumulation to quantify the optical coupling and thermal accumulation effects on photothermal behavior. The more compact the nanoparticle ensemble is, the stronger the optical coupling on thermal behavior is. When the lattice spacing increases to 10 times of nanoparticle radius, the optical coupling becomes no significant. When $\varphi \approx 1$ (lattice spacing increases to 30 times of nanoparticle radius), the thermal accumulation effects are weak and can be neglected safely. The polarization-dependent distribution of temperature increase of nanoparticle is observed only in the compact nanoparticle ensemble, while for dilute ensemble, such polarization-dependent temperature increase distribution can not be observed anymore. This work may help for the understanding of the photon-induced thermal transport in the 2D particle ensemble.
CHEMISTRY
#Field Effect Transistor#Materials Science#Electron#Pseudocubic#Lio#Poisson Schrodinger#Lso Bso Heterointerface#Applied Physics
arxiv.org

Relativistic elastic scattering of an electron by a muon in the field of a circularly polarized electromagnetic wave

Within the framework of quantum electrodynamics, the scattering of an electron by a muon in the presence of a circularly polarized monochromatic laser field is investigated theoretically in the first Born approximation. The expressions for the amplitude and the differential cross section are derived analytically by adopting the Furry picture approach in which the calculations are carried out using exact relativistic Dirac-Volkov functions. We begin by studying the process taking into account the relativistic dressing of only the electron without muon. Then, in order to reveal the effect of the muon dressing, we fully consider the relativistic dressing of the electron and muon together in the initial and final states. As a result, the differential cross section is significantly reduced by the laser field. We find that the effect of laser-dressing of muon becomes noticeable at laser field strengths greater than or equal to $10^{9}~\text{V cm}^{-1}$ and therefore must be taken into account. The influence of the laser field strength and frequency on the differential cross section and multiphoton process is revealed. An insightful comparison with the laser-free results is also included.17.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Origin of interface limitation in CuInS$_2$ based solar cells

Mohit Sood, Jakob Bombsch, Alberto Lomuscio, Sudhanshu Shukla, Alberto Lomuscio, Claudia Hartmann, Johannes Frisch, Wolfgang Bremsteller, Shigenori Ueda, Regan G. Wilks, Marcus Bär, Susanne Siebentritt. Copper indium disulfide (CuInS$_2$) grown under Cu-rich conditions exhibits high optical quality but suffers predominantly from charge carrier interface recombination resulting in poor solar cell...
INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

The Terminating-Knockoff Filter: Fast High-Dimensional Variable Selection with False Discovery Rate Control

We propose the Terminating-Knockoff (T-Knock) filter, a fast variable selection method for high-dimensional data. The T-Knock filter controls a user-defined target false discovery rate (FDR) while maximizing the number of selected true positives. This is achieved by fusing the solutions of multiple early terminated random experiments. The experiments are conducted on a combination of the original data and multiple sets of randomly generated knockoff variables. A finite sample proof based on martingale theory for the FDR control property is provided. Numerical simulations show that the FDR is controlled at the target level while allowing for a high power. We prove under mild conditions that the knockoffs can be sampled from any univariate distribution. The computational complexity of the proposed method is derived and it is demonstrated via numerical simulations that the sequential computation time is multiple orders of magnitude lower than that of the strongest benchmark methods in sparse high-dimensional settings. The T-Knock filter outperforms state-of-the-art methods for FDR control on a simulated genome-wide association study (GWAS), while its computation time is more than two orders of magnitude lower than that of the strongest benchmark methods.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Effects of lattice-continuum mixing on superfluidity of atomic Fermi gases in a two-dimensional optical lattice

We study the superfluid behavior of ultracold atomic Fermi gases with a short range attractive interaction in a two-dimensional optical lattice (2DOL) using a pairing fluctuation theory, within the context of BCS-BEC crossover. We find that the mixing of lattice and continuum dimensions leads to exotic phenomena. For relatively large lattice constant $d$ and small hopping integral $t$, the superfluid transition temperature $T_c$ exhibits a remarkable reentrant behavior as a function of the interaction strength, and leads to a pair density wave ground state, where $T_c$ vanishes, for a range of intermediate coupling strength. In the unitary and BCS regimes, hole-like pairing emerges, with an unexpected nonmonotonic dependence of the chemical potential on the pairing strength. The BEC asymptotic behaviors exhibit distinct power law dependencies on the interaction strength compared to cases of pure 3D lattice, 3D continuum, and 1DOL.
PHYSICS
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Selective hydrogenation improves interface properties of high-k dielectrics on 2D semiconductors

Yulin Yang, Tong Yang, Tingting Song, Jun Zhou, Jianwei Chai, Lai Mun Wong, Hongyi Zhang, Wenzhang Zhu, Shijie Wang, Ming Yang. The integration of high-k dielectrics with two-dimensional (2D) semiconductors is a critical step towards high-performance nanoelectronics, which however remains challenging due to high density of interface states and the damage to the monolayer 2D semiconductors. In this study, we propose a selective hydrogenation strategy to improve the interface properties while do not affect the 2D semiconductors. Using the interface of monolayer MoS2 and silicon nitride as an example, we show substantially improved interface properties for electronic applications after the interfacial hydrogenation, as evidenced by reduced inhomogeneous charge redistribution, increased band offset, and untouched electronic properties of MoS2. Interestingly, this hydrogenation process selectively occurs only at the silicon nitride surface and is compatible with the current semiconductor fabrication process. We further show that this strategy is general and applicable to other interfaces between high-k dielectrics and 2D semiconductors such as HfO2 on the monolayer MoS2. Our results demonstrate a simple yet viable way to improve the interfacial properties for integrating many high-k dielectrics on a broad range of two-dimensional transition metal disulfide semiconductors.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

High-Dimensional Entanglement of Photonic Angular Qudits

We propose a method for generation of entangled photonic states in high dimensions, the so-called qudits, by exploiting quantum correlations of Orbital Angular Momentum (OAM) entangled photons, produced via Spontaneous Parametric Down Conversion. Diffraction masks containing $N$ angular slits placed in the path of twin photons define a qudit space of dimension $N^2$, spanned by the alternative pathways of OAM-entangled photons. We quantify the high-dimensional entanglement of path-entangled photons by the Concurrence, using an analytic expression valid for pure states. We report numerical results for the Concurrence as a function of the angular aperture size for the case of high-dimensional OAM entanglement and for the case of high-dimensional path entanglement, produced by $N \times M$ angular slits. Our results provide additional means for preparation and characterization of entangled quantum states in high-dimensions, a fundamental resource for quantum simulation and quantum information protocols.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Scalable transparent conductive thin films with electronically passive interfaces for direct chemical vapor deposition of 2D materials

Theresa Grünleitner, Alex Henning, Michele Bissolo, Armin Kleibert, Carlos A.F. Vaz, Andreas V. Stier, Jonathan J. Finley, Ian D. Sharp. We present a novel transparent conductive support structure for two-dimensional (2D) materials that provides an electronically passive 2D/3D interface while also enabling facile interfacial charge transport. This structure, which comprises an evaporated nanocrystalline carbon (nc-C) film beneath an atomic layer deposited alumina (ALD AlOx) layer, is thermally stable and allows direct chemical vapor deposition (CVD) of 2D materials onto the surface. When the nc-C/AlOx is deposited onto a 270 nm SiO2 layer on Si, strong optical contrast for monolayer flakes is retained. Raman spectroscopy reveals good crystal quality for MoS2 and we observe a ten-fold photoluminescence intensity enhancement compared to flakes on conventional Si/SiO2. Tunneling across the ultrathin AlOx enables interfacial charge injection, which we demonstrate by artifact-free scanning electron microscopy and photoemission electron microscopy. Thus, this combination of scalable fabrication and electronic conductivity across a weakly interacting 2D/3D interface opens up new application and characterization opportunities for 2D materials.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

A revisit of the density gradient theory and the mean field theory for the vapor-liquid interface system

In this work we define a mean-field crossover generated by the Maxwell construction as the dividing interface for the vapor-liquid interface area. A highly accurate density-profile equation is thus derived, which is physically favorable and leads to reliable predictions of interfacial properties. By using the density gradient theory and a mean-field equation of sate for the Lennard-Jones fluid, we are able to extensively explore the interface system in terms of the Gibbs free energy, the Helmholtz free energy and heat capacity. The results show that the mean-field dividing interface is the natural extension of the Widom line into the coexistence region. Hence the entire phase space is coherently divided into liquid-like and gas-like regions in all three (temperature-pressure-volume) planes. Some unconventional behaviors are observed for the intrinsic heat capacity, being positive in low temperature region while negative in high temperature region. Finally, a complete picture of the mean-field equation of state is unfolded: all three solutions to a vapor-liquid equilibrium problem have their respective significances.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Valley polarization transition in a two-dimensional electron gas

We theoretically study transport signatures associated with a spontaneous 2-valley to 1-valley quantum phase transition in a two-dimensional electron gas (2DEG) tuned by decreasing the 2D carrier density, as claimed in a recent experiment [Phys. Rev. Lett. 127, 116601 (2021)]. The key issue we focus on is whether the experimentally measured 2D resistivity as a function of carrier density is consistent (or not) with an underlying spontaneous valley-polarization transition as assumed uncritically in the experimental report. Our theoretical analysis is particularly germane since the experiment does not directly measure the change in the Fermi surface resulting from the valley polarization transition, but infers such a transition indirectly through transport measurements. We validate the experimental claim, showing that indeed the observed sudden change in the 2D resistivity is quantitatively consistent with a sudden change in the valley polarization from 2 to 1 at the critical density.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Free electron gas and electron-positron pair equilibrium in magnetic field

The thermodynamic properties of electron gas under the extreme conditions of high temperature, high matter density, and/or a strong magnetic field largely determine the behaviour of matter in upper layers of neutron stars and accretion columns of magnetized neutron stars in binary systems. A strong magnetic field in these objects makes the motion of electrons across the field essentially quantum. The possible electron degeneracy and relativism of electrons are also important. When studying accretion onto a magnetar in a binary system, the intensive generation of electron-positron pairs in the quantizing magnetic field should also be taken into account. We consider in detail the thermodynamic properties of a gas of free electrons in strong magnetic fields, taking into account their relativism and degeneracy, as well as the equilibrium creation of electron-positron pairs in a high-temperature plasma in the presence of a quantizing magnetic field.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Magnetic-field effect in high-order above-threshold ionization

Kang Lin, Simon Brennecke, Hongcheng Ni, Xiang Chen, Alexander Hartung, Daniel Trabert, Kilian Fehre, Jonas Rist, Xiao-Min Tong, Joachim Burgdörfer, Lothar. Ph. H. Schmidt, Markus S. Schöffler, Till Jahnke, Maksim Kunitski, Feng He, Manfred Lein, Sebastian Eckart, Reinhard Dörner. We experimentally and theoretically investigate the influence of the magnetic component...
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Viscoelastic Effects during Tangential Contact Analyzed by a Novel Finite Element Approach with Embedded Interface Profiles

A computational approach that is based on interface finite elements with eMbedded Profiles for Joint Roughness (MPJR) is exploited in order to study the viscoelastic contact problems with any complex shape of the indenting profiles. The MPJR finite elements, previously developed for partial slip contact problems, are herein further generalized in order to deal with finite sliding displacements. The approach is applied to a case study concerning a periodic contact problem between a sinusoidal profile and a viscoelastic layer of finite thickness. In particular, the effect of using three different rheological models that are based on Prony series (with one, two, or three arms) to approximate the viscoelastic behaviour of a real polymer is investigated. The method allows for predicting the whole transient regime during the normal contact problem and the subsequent sliding scenario from full stick to full slip, and then up to gross sliding. The effects of the viscoelastic model approximation and of the sliding velocities are carefully investigated. The proposed approach aims at tackling a class of problems that are difficult to address with other methods, which include the possibility of analysing indenters of generic profile, the capability of simulating partial slip and gross slip due to finite slidings, and, finally, the possibility of simultaneously investigating dissipative phenomena, like viscoelastic dissipation and energy losses due to interface friction.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

On Model Selection Consistency of Lasso for High-Dimensional Ising Models on Tree-like Graphs

We consider the problem of high-dimensional Ising model selection using neighborhood-based least absolute shrinkage and selection operator (Lasso). It is rigorously proved that under some mild coherence conditions on the population covariance matrix of the Ising model, consistent model selection can be achieved with sample sizes $n=\Omega{(d^3\log{p})}$ for any tree-like graph in the paramagnetic phase, where $p$ is the number of variables and $d$ is the maximum node degree. When the same conditions are imposed directly on the sample covariance matrices, it is shown that a reduced sample size $n=\Omega{(d^2\log{p})}$ suffices. The obtained sufficient conditions for consistent model selection with Lasso are the same in the scaling of the sample complexity as that of $\ell_1$-regularized logistic regression. Given the popularity and efficiency of Lasso, our rigorous analysis provides a theoretical backing for its practical use in Ising model selection.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

First principles design of 2 dimensional Nickel dichalcogenide Janus materials NiXY

In this work, we propose novel two-dimensional (2D) Janus Ni dichalcogenide materials and explore their feasibility, stability and evaluate their electronic and optical properties with ab-initio calculations. Three unique Janus materials, namely NiSSe, NiSTe and NiSeTe, based on the 2H hexagonal polytype of NiS2, NiSe2 and NiTe2 were proposed. Density functional theory (DFT) calculations, show that among the three proposed NiXY Janus 2D materials, NiSSe had the best energetic and dynamical stability. GGA PBE calculations showed NiSSe to have a semi-metallic bandstructure with the Ni-Se interaction having a dominant role in the band profile near the Fermi energy. Electron localization function (ELF) and total potential plots show a distinguishable asymmetry in terms of valence electron localization and distribution between the S and Se atoms in 2D NiSSe. The presence of large amount of electron gas like feature in the ELF around the chalcogen atoms also indicates their importance in the conduction properties. Optical properties calculated with random phase approximation (RPA) show the 2D NiSSe to have broad spectrum optical response with significant peaks lying in each of the infra-red, visible and the ultraviolet range of the spectra.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Hybrid density functional theory study on zinc blende GaN and diamond surfaces and interfaces: Effects of size, hydrogen passivation and dipole corrections

GaN based high electron mobility transistors show promise in numerous device applications which elicits the need for accurate models of bulk, surface, and interface electronic properties. We detail here a hybrid density functional theory study of zinc blende (zb) GaN and diamond bulk and surface properties, and zb GaN on diamond interfaces using slab supercell models. Details are provided on the dependence of electronic properties with respect to supercell size, the use of pseudo-hydrogen to passivate the bottom GaN layer, and dipole corrections. The large bulk modulus of diamond provides a templating structure for GaN to grow upon, where a large lattice mismatch is accounted for through the inclusion of a cationic Ga adlayer. Looking at both type I and II surfaces and interfaces of GaN shows the instability of zb GaN without an adlayer (type II), where increased size, pseudo-hydrogen passivation and dipole corrections do not remove the spurious interaction between the top and bottom layers in type II GaN. Layer dependent density of states, local potential differences, and charge density differences show that the type I interface (with a Ga adlayer) is stable with an adhesion energy of 0.704 eV/Å2 (4.346 J/m2); interestingly, the diamond charge density intercalates into the first layer of GaN, which was seen experimentally for wurtzite GaN grown over diamond. The type II interface is shown to be unstable which implies that, to form a stable, thin-film zb interface between GaN and diamond, the partial pressure of trimethylgallium must be controlled to ensure a Ga layer exists both on the top and bottom layer of the GaN thin film atop the diamond. We believe our results can shed light towards a better understanding of the GaN/diamond multifaceted interface present in the GaN overgrowth on diamond samples.
CHEMISTRY
towardsdatascience.com

Reduced-Rank Vector Autoregressive Model for High-Dimensional Time Series Forecasting

Nowadays, with the remarkable development of data collection/availability techniques, we have more opportunities to approach many kinds of time series data in a lot of scientific and industrial fields. There are many types of time series data, including univariate time series, multivariate time series, and multidimensional time series. For multivariate time series, the data has more than one time-dependent variable, and each variable has dependencies on other variables. Therefore, vector autoregressive (VAR) model is a classical approach for multivariate time series analysis mainly due to its ability for identifying co-evolution patterns of the time-dependent variables.
SCIENCE

