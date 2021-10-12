CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Evolutionary Dynamics on Sequential Temporal Networks

By Anzhi Sheng, Aming Li, Long Wang
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

Studies on the evolution of cooperation among a population of individuals are essential in evolutionary dynamics. Population structure is a key factor affecting the evolution of cooperation. Temporal networks with randomly active nodes and edges have been

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Neural Networks Enforcing Physical Symmetries in Nonlinear Dynamical Lattices: The Case Example of the Ablowitz-Ladik Model

In this work we introduce symmetry-preserving, physics-informed neural networks (S-PINNs) motivated by symmetries that are ubiquitous to solutions of nonlinear dynamical lattices. Although the use of PINNs have recently attracted much attention in data-driven discovery of solutions chiefly to partial differential equations, we demonstrate that they fail at enforcing important physical laws including symmetries of solutions and conservation laws. Through the correlation of parity symmetries in both space and time of solutions to differential equations with their group equivariant representation, we construct group-equivariant NNs which respect spatio-temporal parity symmetry. Moreover, we adapt the proposed architecture to enforce different types of periodicity (or localization) of solutions to nonlinear dynamical lattices. We do so by applying S-PINNs to the completely integrable Ablowitz-Ladik model, and performing numerical experiments with a special focus on waveforms that are related to rogue structures. These include the Kuznetsov-Ma soliton, and Akhmediev breather as well as the Peregrine soliton. Our numerical results demonstrate the superiority and robustness of the proposed architecture over standard PINNs.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Optimal Group-Sequential Tests with Groups of Random Size

We consider sequential hypothesis testing based on observations which are received in groups of random size. The observations are assumed to be independent both within and between the groups. We assume that the group sizes are independent and their distributions are known, and that the groups are formed independently of the observations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Dynamic Inference with Neural Interpreters

Nasim Rahaman, Muhammad Waleed Gondal, Shruti Joshi, Peter Gehler, Yoshua Bengio, Francesco Locatello, Bernhard Schölkopf. Modern neural network architectures can leverage large amounts of data to generalize well within the training distribution. However, they are less capable of systematic generalization to data drawn from unseen but related distributions, a feat that is hypothesized to require compositional reasoning and reuse of knowledge. In this work, we present Neural Interpreters, an architecture that factorizes inference in a self-attention network as a system of modules, which we call \emph{functions}. Inputs to the model are routed through a sequence of functions in a way that is end-to-end learned. The proposed architecture can flexibly compose computation along width and depth, and lends itself well to capacity extension after training. To demonstrate the versatility of Neural Interpreters, we evaluate it in two distinct settings: image classification and visual abstract reasoning on Raven Progressive Matrices. In the former, we show that Neural Interpreters perform on par with the vision transformer using fewer parameters, while being transferrable to a new task in a sample efficient manner. In the latter, we find that Neural Interpreters are competitive with respect to the state-of-the-art in terms of systematic generalization.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Learning Temporally Causal Latent Processes from General Temporal Data

Our goal is to recover time-delayed latent causal variables and identify their relations from measured temporal data. Estimating causally-related latent variables from observations is particularly challenging as the latent variables are not uniquely recoverable in the most general case. In this work, we consider both a nonparametric, nonstationary setting and a parametric setting for the latent processes and propose two provable conditions under which temporally causal latent processes can be identified from their nonlinear mixtures. We propose LEAP, a theoretically-grounded architecture that extends Variational Autoencoders (VAEs) by enforcing our conditions through proper constraints in causal process prior. Experimental results on various data sets demonstrate that temporally causal latent processes are reliably identified from observed variables under different dependency structures and that our approach considerably outperforms baselines that do not leverage history or nonstationarity information. This is one of the first works that successfully recover time-delayed latent processes from nonlinear mixtures without using sparsity or minimality assumptions.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evolutionary Dynamics#Sequential#Temporal#Arxiv#Physics And Society
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Evolutionary drivers, morphological evolution and diversity dynamics of a surviving mammal clade: cainotherioids at the Eocene--Oligocene transition

The Eocene--Oligocene transition (EOT) represents a period of global environmental changes particularly marked in Europe and coincides with a dramatic biotic turnover. Here, using an exceptional fossil preservation, we document and analyse the diversity dynamics of a mammal clade, Cainotherioidea (Artiodactyla), that survived the EOT and radiated rapidly immediately after. We infer their diversification history from Quercy Konzentrat--Lagerst{ä}tte (south-west France) at the species level using Bayesian birth--death models. We show that cainotherioid diversity fluctuated through time, with extinction events at the EOT and in the late Oligocene, and a major speciation burst in the early Oligocene. The latter is in line with our finding that cainotherioids had a high morphological adaptability following environmental changes throughout the EOT, which probably played a key role in the survival and evolutionary success of this clade in the aftermath. Speciation is positively associated with temperature and continental fragmentation in a time-continuous way, while extinction seems to synchronize with environmental change in a punctuated way. Within-clade interactions negatively affected the cainotherioid diversification, while inter-clade competition might explain their final decline during the late Oligocene. Our results provide a detailed dynamic picture of the evolutionary history of a mammal clade in a context of global change.
WILDLIFE
arxiv.org

Directed Percolation in Random Temporal Network Models with Heterogeneities

The event graph representation of temporal networks suggests that the connectivity of temporal structures can be mapped to a directed percolation problem. However, similar to percolation theory on static networks, this mapping is valid under the approximation that the structure and interaction dynamics of the temporal network are determined by its local properties, and otherwise, it is maximally random. We challenge these conditions and demonstrate the robustness of this mapping in case of more complicated systems. We systematically analyze random and regular network topologies and heterogeneous link-activation processes driven by bursty renewal or self-exciting processes using numerical simulation and finite-size scaling methods. We find that the critical percolation exponents characterizing the temporal network are not sensitive to many structural and dynamical network heterogeneities, while they recover known scaling exponents characterizing directed percolation on low dimensional lattices. While it is not possible to demonstrate the validity of this mapping for all temporal network models, our results establish the first batch of evidence supporting the robustness of the scaling relationships in the limited-time reachability of temporal networks.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

CasSeqGCN: Combining Network Structure and Temporal Sequence to Predict Information Cascades

One important task in the study of information cascade is to predict the future recipients of a message given its past spreading trajectory. While the network structure serves as the backbone of the spreading, an accurate prediction can hardly be made without the knowledge of the dynamics on the network. The temporal information in the spreading sequence captures many hidden features, but predictions based on sequence alone have their limitations. Recent efforts start to explore the possibility of combining both the network structure and the temporal feature for a more accurate prediction. Nevertheless, it is still a challenge to efficiently and optimally associate these two interdependent factors. Here, we propose a new end-to-end prediction method CasSeqGCN in which the structure and temporal feature are simultaneously taken into account. A cascade is divided into multiple snapshots which record the network topology and the state of nodes. The graph convolutional network (GCN) is used to learn the representation of a snapshot. The dynamic routing and the long short-term memory (LSTM) model are used to aggregate node representation and extract temporal information. CasSeqGCN predicts the future cascade size more accurately compared with other state-of-art baseline methods. The ablation study demonstrates that the improvement mainly comes from the design of the input and the GCN layer. Taken together, our method confirms the benefit of combining the structural and temporal features in cascade prediction, which not only brings new insights but can also serve as a useful baseline method for future studies.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Temporal Abstraction in Reinforcement Learning with the Successor Representation

Reasoning at multiple levels of temporal abstraction is one of the key attributes of intelligence. In reinforcement learning, this is often modeled through temporally extended courses of actions called options. Options allow agents to make predictions and to operate at different levels of abstraction within an environment. Nevertheless, approaches based on the options framework often start with the assumption that a reasonable set of options is known beforehand. When this is not the case, there are no definitive answers for which options one should consider. In this paper, we argue that the successor representation (SR), which encodes states based on the pattern of state visitation that follows them, can be seen as a natural substrate for the discovery and use of temporal abstractions. To support our claim, we take a big picture view of recent results, showing how the SR can be used to discover options that facilitate either temporally-extended exploration or planning. We cast these results as instantiations of a general framework for option discovery in which the agent's representation is used to identify useful options, which are then used to further improve its representation. This results in a virtuous, never-ending, cycle in which both the representation and the options are constantly refined based on each other. Beyond option discovery itself, we discuss how the SR allows us to augment a set of options into a combinatorially large counterpart without additional learning. This is achieved through the combination of previously learned options. Our empirical evaluation focuses on options discovered for temporally-extended exploration and on the use of the SR to combine them. The results of our experiments shed light on design decisions involved in the definition of options and demonstrate the synergy of different methods based on the SR, such as eigenoptions and the option keyboard.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

Microbial community dynamics revisited

A framework called EPICS predicts microbial community structures by estimating effective pairwise interactions in an efficient and scalable way. Different mathematical modeling approaches to describe microbiota and species interactions have been shown to improve the understanding and engineering of microbial communities4,5. These approaches include individual-based models4, ordinary differential equation (ODE) population models5,6, genome-scale metabolic models6, and data-driven machine learning models4,6. In particular, the widely used generalized Lotka"“Volterra (gLV) ODE model4, representing microbial growth, intra-species interactions and pairwise inter-species interactions, can be applied to describe the dynamics of interacting microbial populations under different settings. However, microbial species can also interact in higher-order combinations, that is, the interactions between species pairs can be modulated by other species, leading to the modified gLV models with high-order interactions. As microbial communities are generally complex and have many high-order interactions, this bottom-up modeling approach is, however, challenging due to the computational and experimental complexity.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

TAda! Temporally-Adaptive Convolutions for Video Understanding

Spatial convolutions are widely used in numerous deep video models. It fundamentally assumes spatio-temporal invariance, i.e., using shared weights for every location in different frames. This work presents Temporally-Adaptive Convolutions (TAdaConv) for video understanding, which shows that adaptive weight calibration along the temporal dimension is an efficient way to facilitate modelling complex temporal dynamics in videos. Specifically, TAdaConv empowers the spatial convolutions with temporal modelling abilities by calibrating the convolution weights for each frame according to its local and global temporal context. Compared to previous temporal modelling operations, TAdaConv is more efficient as it operates over the convolution kernels instead of the features, whose dimension is an order of magnitude smaller than the spatial resolutions. Further, the kernel calibration also brings an increased model capacity. We construct TAda2D networks by replacing the spatial convolutions in ResNet with TAdaConv, which leads to on par or better performance compared to state-of-the-art approaches on multiple video action recognition and localization benchmarks. We also demonstrate that as a readily plug-in operation with negligible computation overhead, TAdaConv can effectively improve many existing video models with a convincing margin. Codes and models will be made available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Discrimination of coherent and incoherent cathodoluminescence using temporal photon correlations

We present a method to separate coherent and incoherent contributions of cathodoluminescence (CL) by using a time-resolved coincidence detection scheme. For a proof-of-concept experiment, we generate CL by irradiating an optical multimode fiber with relativistic electrons in a transmission electron microscope. A temporal analysis of the CL reveals a large peak in coincidence counts for small time delays, also known as photon bunching. Additional measurements allow us to attribute the bunching peak to the temporal correlations of coherent CL (Cherenkov radiation) created by individual electrons. Thereby, we show that coincidence measurements can be employed to discriminate coherent from incoherent CL and to quantify their contribution to the detected CL signal. This method provides additional information for the correct interpretation of CL, which is essential for material characterization. Furthermore, it might facilitate the study of coherent electron-matter interaction.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Cubature Kalman Filter Based Training of Hybrid Differential Equation Recurrent Neural Network Physiological Dynamic Models

Ahmet Demirkaya, Tales Imbiriba, Kyle Lockwood, Sumientra Rampersad, Elie Alhajjar, Giovanna Guidoboni, Zachary Danziger, Deniz Erdogmus. Modeling biological dynamical systems is challenging due to the interdependence of different system components, some of which are not fully understood. To fill existing gaps in our ability to mechanistically model physiological systems, we propose to combine neural networks with physics-based models. Specifically, we demonstrate how we can approximate missing ordinary differential equations (ODEs) coupled with known ODEs using Bayesian filtering techniques to train the model parameters and simultaneously estimate dynamic state variables. As a study case we leverage a well-understood model for blood circulation in the human retina and replace one of its core ODEs with a neural network approximation, representing the case where we have incomplete knowledge of the physiological state dynamics. Results demonstrate that state dynamics corresponding to the missing ODEs can be approximated well using a neural network trained using a recursive Bayesian filtering approach in a fashion coupled with the known state dynamic differential equations. This demonstrates that dynamics and impact of missing state variables can be captured through joint state estimation and model parameter estimation within a recursive Bayesian state estimation (RBSE) framework. Results also indicate that this RBSE approach to training the NN parameters yields better outcomes (measurement/state estimation accuracy) than training the neural network with backpropagation through time in the same setting.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Enhanced Sequential Covariance Intersection Fusion

This paper is concerned with the sequential covariance intersection (CI) fusion problem that the fusion result is independent of fusion structure including the fusion order and the number of estimates fused in each sequential fusion. An enhanced sequential CI fusion is first developed to better meet the practical requirements as compared with the existing batch and sequential CI fusion. Meanwhile, it is proved that the enhanced sequential CI fusion ensures the fusion estimate and covariance are unbiased and consistent. Notice that the fusion structure of the enhanced sequential CI fusion is unpredictable in practice, which may have negative impacts on the fusion performance. To this end, a weighting fusion criterion with analytical form is further proposed, and can be depicted by different formulas when choosing different performance indexes. For this criterion, it is proved that the fusion results are not affected by the fusion structure, and thus the fusion performance can be guaranteed. Finally, simulation examples are utilized to demonstrate the effectiveness and advantages of the proposed methods.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Accuracy of a one-dimensional reduction of dynamical systems on networks

Resilience is an ability of a system with which the system can adjust its activity to maintain its functionality when it is perturbed. To study resilience of dynamics on networks, Gao {\it et al.} [Nature, {\bf{530}}, 307 (2016)] proposed a theoretical framework to reduce dynamical systems on networks, which are high-dimensional in general, to one-dimensional dynamical systems. The accuracy of this one-dimensional reduction relies on several assumptions in addition to that the network has a negligible degree correlation. In the present study, we analyze the accuracy of the one-dimensional reduction assuming networks without degree correlation. We do so mainly through examining the validity of the individual assumptions underlying the method. Across five dynamical system models, we find that the accuracy of the one-dimensional reduction hinges on the spread of the equilibrium value of the state variable across the nodes in most cases. Specifically, the one-dimensional reduction tends to be accurate when the dispersion of the node's state is small. We also find that the correlation between the node's state and the node's degree, which is common for various dynamical systems on networks, is unrelated to the accuracy of the one-dimensional reduction.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Survey of Evolutionary Multi-Objective Clustering Approaches

This article presents how the studies of the evolutionary multi-objective clustering have been evolving over the years, based on a mapping of the indexed articles in the ACM, IEEE, and Scopus. We present the most relevant approaches considering the high impact journals and conferences to provide an overview of this study field. We analyzed the algorithms based on the features and components presented in the proposed general architecture of the evolutionary multi-objective clustering. These algorithms were grouped considering common clustering strategies and applications. Furthermore, issues regarding the difficulty in defining appropriate clustering criteria applied to evolutionary multi-objective clustering and the importance of the evolutionary process evaluation to have a clear view of the optimization efficiency are discussed. It is essential to observe these aspects besides specific clustering properties when designing new approaches or selecting/using the existing ones. Finally, we present other potential subjects of future research, in which this article can contribute to newcomers or busy researchers who want to have a wide vision of the field.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Leveraging Spatial and Temporal Correlations in Sparsified Mean Estimation

We study the problem of estimating at a central server the mean of a set of vectors distributed across several nodes (one vector per node). When the vectors are high-dimensional, the communication cost of sending entire vectors may be prohibitive, and it may be imperative for them to use sparsification techniques. While most existing work on sparsified mean estimation is agnostic to the characteristics of the data vectors, in many practical applications such as federated learning, there may be spatial correlations (similarities in the vectors sent by different nodes) or temporal correlations (similarities in the data sent by a single node over different iterations of the algorithm) in the data vectors. We leverage these correlations by simply modifying the decoding method used by the server to estimate the mean. We provide an analysis of the resulting estimation error as well as experiments for PCA, K-Means and Logistic Regression, which show that our estimators consistently outperform more sophisticated and expensive sparsification methods.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Contrastive Learning for Representation Degeneration Problem in Sequential Recommendation

Recent advancements of sequential deep learning models such as Transformer and BERT have significantly facilitated the sequential recommendation. However, according to our study, the distribution of item embeddings generated by these models tends to degenerate into an anisotropic shape, which may result in high semantic similarities among embeddings. In this paper, both empirical and theoretical investigations of this representation degeneration problem are first provided, based on which a novel recommender model DuoRec is proposed to improve the item embeddings distribution. Specifically, in light of the uniformity property of contrastive learning, a contrastive regularization is designed for DuoRec to reshape the distribution of sequence representations. Given the convention that the recommendation task is performed by measuring the similarity between sequence representations and item embeddings in the same space via dot product, the regularization can be implicitly applied to the item embedding distribution. Existing contrastive learning methods mainly rely on data level augmentation for user-item interaction sequences through item cropping, masking, or reordering and can hardly provide semantically consistent augmentation samples. In DuoRec, a model-level augmentation is proposed based on Dropout to enable better semantic preserving. Furthermore, a novel sampling strategy is developed, where sequences having the same target item are chosen hard positive samples. Extensive experiments conducted on five datasets demonstrate the superior performance of the proposed DuoRec model compared with baseline methods. Visualization results of the learned representations validate that DuoRec can largely alleviate the representation degeneration problem.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Influence of time-delayed feedback on the dynamics of temporal localized structures in passively mode-locked semiconductor lasers

In this paper, we analyze the effect of optical feedback on the dynamics of a passively mode-locked ring laser operating in the regime of temporal localized structures. This laser system is modeled by a system of delay differential equations, which include delay terms associated with the laser cavity and the feedback loop. Using a combination of direct numerical simulations and path-continuation techniques, we show that the feedback loop creates echos of the main pulse whose position and size strongly depend on the feedback parameters. We demonstrate that in the long-cavity regime, these echos can successively replace the main pulses, which defines their lifetime. This pulse instability mechanism originates from a global bifurcation of the saddle-node infinite-period type. In addition, we show that, under the influence of noise, the stable pulses exhibit forms of behavior characteristic of excitable systems. Furthermore, for the harmonic solutions consisting of multiple equispaced pulses per round-trip we show that if the location of the pulses coincide with the echo of another, the range of stability of these solutions is increased. Finally, it is shown that around these resonances, branches of different solutions are connected by period doubling bifurcations.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists pinpoint evolutionary genes that allow lizards to give birth like mammals

Scientists studying the evolution of birth in lizards, from egg-laying to live births, have pinpointed the evolutionary genes from which the species is evolving to 'build' a new mode of reproduction. The study—led by the University of Glasgow and published in Nature Ecology and Evolution—found that a significantly similar amount...
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy