Evolutionary Dynamics on Sequential Temporal Networks

A framework called EPICS predicts microbial community structures by estimating effective pairwise interactions in an efficient and scalable way. Different mathematical modeling approaches to describe microbiota and species interactions have been shown to improve the understanding and engineering of microbial communities4,5. These approaches include individual-based models4, ordinary differential equation (ODE) population models5,6, genome-scale metabolic models6, and data-driven machine learning models4,6. In particular, the widely used generalized Lotka"“Volterra (gLV) ODE model4, representing microbial growth, intra-species interactions and pairwise inter-species interactions, can be applied to describe the dynamics of interacting microbial populations under different settings. However, microbial species can also interact in higher-order combinations, that is, the interactions between species pairs can be modulated by other species, leading to the modified gLV models with high-order interactions. As microbial communities are generally complex and have many high-order interactions, this bottom-up modeling approach is, however, challenging due to the computational and experimental complexity.
