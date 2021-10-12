Compaction behaviour of various flax fabric structures during composite manufacturing: mechanical characterisation and microstructural analysis

Yuxin Yang, Wenhui Fan, Qinghua Zhang, Zhaoxu Chen, Tianping Ying, Xianxin Wu, Fanqi Meng, Gang Li, Tian Qian, Andreas P. Schnyder, Jian-gang Guo, Xiaolong Chen. Recently V-based kagome lattice AV3Sb5 (A=K, Rb, Cs), exhibiting topological characters, exotic charge density wave and superconductivity, have been attracting enormous attention in condensed matter physics. The origin of charge density wave and superconductivity remains elusive so far. This motives us to explore other families of VSb-based compounds containing V-kagome lattice, which is helpful to understand the relationship between structure and physical property. In this manuscript, we report the structure and physical property of two newly-discovered VSb-compounds CsV8Sb12 and CsV6Sb6 with C2 (space group: Cmmm) and C3 (space group: R-3m) symmetry, in which both compounds consist of the basic V-kagome unit. In CsV8Sb12, a rectangle V2Sb2 layer is sandwiched between two V3Sb5 layers, slightly distorting the V-kagome lattice and the structure turning to be orthorhombic type. In the latter one, a more complex slab consisted of two half-V3Sb5 layer is the basic unit that are intercalated by the Cs cations along the c-axis. Transport property measurements demonstrate that both compounds are metallic with carrier density around 1021 cm-3 and paramagnetic with small effective moment. No superconductivity has been observed in CsV8Sb12 above 2 K under in-situ pressure up to 51.1 GPa. Theoretical calculations and experimental measurements reveal a quasi-two-dimensional electronic structure with C2 symmetry in CsV8Sb12 without van Hove singularities near the Fermi level, distinct from CsV3Sb5. Our study will stimulate more research about exploring new V-based kagome quantum materials.
