Compaction behaviour of various flax fabric structures during composite manufacturing: mechanical characterisation and microstructural analysis

By R. Rayyaan, Z. Yousaf, W. R. Kennon, P. Potluri
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

Flax fibre reinforced composites are becoming popular in the automotive and civil industries due to their environmentally friendly nature in terms of production and recycling and for their good specific strength. Textile structures undergo transverse compaction during composite manufacturing which changes the fabric thickness

arxiv.org

concreteproducts.com

Structural carbon FRP fabric

The CSS-CUCF44F carbon FRP fabric—the heaviest code-listed grade—has joined company’s Composite Strengthening Systems for concrete or masonry structures. Upgraded with new, flat-weave fiber technology, the 44-oz. fabric now saturates as easily and quickly as lighter fabrics, significantly reducing installation time. Fiber-reinforced polymer systems, engineers note, are created by combining carbon...
arxiv.org

Data driven analysis of thermal simulations, microstructure and mechanical properties of Inconel 718 thin walls deposited by metal additive manufacturing

The extreme and repeated temperature variation during additive manufacturing of metal parts has a large effect on the resulting material microstructure and properties. The ability to accurately predict this temperature field in detail, and relate it quantitatively to structure and properties, is a key step in predicting part performance and optimizing process design. In this work, a finite element simulation of the Directed Energy Deposition (DED) process is used to predict the space- and time-dependent temperature field during the multi-layer build process for Inconel 718 walls. The thermal model is validated using the dynamic infrared (IR) images captured in situ during the DED builds, showing good agreement with experimental measurements. The relationship between predicted cooling rate, microstructural features, and mechanical properties is examined, and cooling rate alone is found to be insufficient in giving quantitative property predictions. Because machine learning offers an efficient way to identify important features from series data, we apply a 1D convolutional neural network (CNN) data-driven framework to automatically extract the dominant predictive features from simulated temperature history. The relationship between the CNN-extracted features and the mechanical properties is studied. To interpret how CNN performs in intermediate layers, we visualize the extracted features produced on each convolutional layer by a trained CNN. Our results show that the results predicted by the CNN agree well with experimental measurements and give insights into physical mechanisms of microstructure evolution and mechanical properties.
SCIENCE
plasticstoday.com

Follow PET Plastic Bottles as They’re Manufactured into Audi A3 Seat Fabric

As a synthetic fiber, polyester is proving particularly suitable for reuse in applications where the recycled material is indistinguishable from material made using virgin petroleum products. The seat fabric in the Audi A3 is an example where material recovered from polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic bottles is used to make the car’s upholstery.
ENVIRONMENT
arxiv.org

Exploring causal physical mechanisms via non-gaussian linear models and deep kernel learning: applications for ferroelectric domain structures

Rapid emergence of the multimodal imaging in scanning probe, electron, and optical microscopies have brought forth the challenge of understanding the information contained in these complex data sets, targeting both the intrinsic correlations between different channels and further exploring the underpinning causal physical mechanisms. Here, we develop such analysis framework for the Piezoresponse Force Microscopy. We argue that under certain conditions, we can bootstrap experimental observations with the prior knowledge of materials structure to get information on certain non-observed properties, and demonstrate linear causal analysis for PFM observables. We further demonstrate that this approach can be extended to complex descriptors using the deep kernel learning (DKL) model. In this DKL analysis, we use the prior information on domain structure within the image to predict the physical properties. This analysis demonstrates the correlative relationships between morphology, piezoresponse, elastic property, etc. at nanoscale. The prediction of morphology and other physical parameters illustrates a mutual interaction between surface condition and physical properties in ferroelectric materials. This analysis is universal and can be extended to explore the correlative relationships of other multi-channel datasets.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A new class of $α$-transformations for the spatial analysis of Compositional Data

Georeferenced compositional data are prominent in many scientific fields and in spatial statistics. This work addresses the problem of proposing models and methods to analyze and predict, through kriging, this type of data. To this purpose, a novel class of transformations, named the Isometric $\alpha$-transformation ($\alpha$-IT), is proposed, which encompasses the traditional Isometric Log-Ratio (ILR) transformation. It is shown that the ILR is the limit case of the $\alpha$-IT as $\alpha$ tends to 0 and that $\alpha=1$ corresponds to a linear transformation of the data. Unlike the ILR, the proposed transformation accepts 0s in the compositions when $\alpha>0$. Maximum likelihood estimation of the parameter $\alpha$ is established. Prediction using kriging on $\alpha$-IT transformed data is validated on synthetic spatial compositional data, using prediction scores computed either in the geometry induced by the $\alpha$-IT, or in the simplex. Application to land cover data shows that the relative superiority of the various approaches w.r.t. a prediction objective depends on whether the compositions contained any zero component. When all components are positive, the limit cases (ILR or linear transformations) are optimal for none of the considered metrics. An intermediate geometry, corresponding to the $\alpha$-IT with maximum likelihood estimate, better describes the dataset in a geostatistical setting. When the amount of compositions with 0s is not negligible, some side-effects of the transformation gets amplified as $\alpha$ decreases, entailing poor kriging performances both within the $\alpha$-IT geometry and for metrics in the simplex.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Microscale characterisation of the time-dependent mechanical behaviour of brain white matter

Brain mechanics is a topic of deep interest because of the significant role of mechanical cues in both brain function and form. Specifically, capturing the heterogeneous and anisotropic behaviour of cerebral white matter (WM) is extremely challenging and yet the data on WM at a spatial resolution relevant to tissue components are sparse. To investigate the time-dependent mechanical behaviour of WM, and its dependence on local microstructural features when subjected to small deformations, we conducted atomic force microscopy (AFM) stress relaxation experiments on corpus callosum (CC), corona radiata (CR) and fornix (FO) of fresh ovine brain. Our experimental results show a dependency of the tissue mechanical response on axons orientation, with e.g. the stiffness of perpendicular and parallel samples is different in all three regions of WM whereas the relaxation behaviour is different for the CC and FO regions. An inverse modelling approach was adopted to extract Prony series parameters of the tissue components, i.e. axons and extra cellular matrix with its accessory cells, from experimental data. Using a bottom-up approach, we developed analytical and FEA estimates that are in good agreement with our experimental results. Our systematic characterisation of sheep brain WM using a combination of AFM experiments and micromechanical models provide a significant contribution for predicting localised time-dependent mechanics of brain tissue. This information can lead to more accurate computational simulations, therefore aiding the development of surgical robotic solutions for drug delivery and accurate tissue mimics, as well as the determination of criteria for tissue injury and predict brain development and disease progression.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Discovery of two families of VSb-based compounds with V-kagome lattice

Yuxin Yang, Wenhui Fan, Qinghua Zhang, Zhaoxu Chen, Tianping Ying, Xianxin Wu, Fanqi Meng, Gang Li, Tian Qian, Andreas P. Schnyder, Jian-gang Guo, Xiaolong Chen. Recently V-based kagome lattice AV3Sb5 (A=K, Rb, Cs), exhibiting topological characters, exotic charge density wave and superconductivity, have been attracting enormous attention in condensed matter physics. The origin of charge density wave and superconductivity remains elusive so far. This motives us to explore other families of VSb-based compounds containing V-kagome lattice, which is helpful to understand the relationship between structure and physical property. In this manuscript, we report the structure and physical property of two newly-discovered VSb-compounds CsV8Sb12 and CsV6Sb6 with C2 (space group: Cmmm) and C3 (space group: R-3m) symmetry, in which both compounds consist of the basic V-kagome unit. In CsV8Sb12, a rectangle V2Sb2 layer is sandwiched between two V3Sb5 layers, slightly distorting the V-kagome lattice and the structure turning to be orthorhombic type. In the latter one, a more complex slab consisted of two half-V3Sb5 layer is the basic unit that are intercalated by the Cs cations along the c-axis. Transport property measurements demonstrate that both compounds are metallic with carrier density around 1021 cm-3 and paramagnetic with small effective moment. No superconductivity has been observed in CsV8Sb12 above 2 K under in-situ pressure up to 51.1 GPa. Theoretical calculations and experimental measurements reveal a quasi-two-dimensional electronic structure with C2 symmetry in CsV8Sb12 without van Hove singularities near the Fermi level, distinct from CsV3Sb5. Our study will stimulate more research about exploring new V-based kagome quantum materials.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quantum correlations of localized atomic excitations in a disordered atomic chain

Atom-waveguide interface mediates significant and long-range light-matter interactions through the guided modes. In this one-dimensional system, we theoretically investigate the excitation localization of multiple atomic excitations under strong position disorders. Deep in the localization side, we obtain the time evolutions of quantum correlations via Kubo cumulant expansions, which arise initially and become finite and leveled afterward, overtaking the ones without disorders. This indicates two distinct regimes in time: before the onset of excitation localization, the disorders engage the disturbance of quantum correlations, which is followed by disorder-assisted build-up of quantum correlations that maintain at a later stage owing to the absence of excitations diffusion. The crossing of distinct regimes is pushed further in time for longer-range correlations, which indicates a characteristic timescale needed for disorders to sustain them. We also explore the effect of directionality of couplings and resonant dipole-dipole interactions, which can drive the system toward the delocalized side when it is under chiral couplings or large dipole-dipole interaction strengths. The time-evolved quantum correlations can give insights to the studies of few-body localization phenomenon and nonequilibrium dynamics in open quantum systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Intrinsic doping limitations in inorganic lead halide perovskites

Inorganic Halide perovskites (HP's) of the CsPbX3 (X=I, Br, Cl) type have reached prominence in photovoltaic solar cell efficiencies. Peculiarly, they have shown, however, an asymmetry in their ability to be doped by holes rather than by electrons. Indeed, both structural defect-induced doping as well as extrinsic impurity-induced doping strangely result in a unipolar doping (dominantly p-type) with low free carriers concentration. This raises the question whether such doping limitations presents just a temporary setback due to insufficient optimization of the doping process, or perhaps this represents an intrinsic, physically-mandated bottleneck. In this paper we study three fundamental Design Principles (DP's) for ideal doping, applying them via density functional doping theory to these HP's, thus identifying the violated DP that explains the doping limitations and asymmetry in these HP's. Here, the target DP are: (i) requires that the thermodynamic transition level induced by the dopants must ideally be energetically shallow both for donors (n-type) or acceptors (p-type); DP-(ii) requires that the 'Fermi level pinning energies' for electrons and holes (being the limiting values of the Fermi level before a structural defect that compensate the doping forms spontaneously) should ideally be located inside the conduction band for n-type doping and inside the valence band for p-type doping. DP-(iii) requires that the doping-induced equilibrium Fermi energy shifts towards the conduction band for n-type doping (shift towards the valence band, for p-type doping) to be sufficiently large. We find that, even though in HP's based on Br and Cl there are numerous shallow level dopants that satisfy DP-(i), in contrast DP-(ii) is satisfied only for holes and DP-(iii) fail for both holes and electrons, being the ultimate bottleneck for the n-type doping in Iodine HP's.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Valley and spin accumulation in ballistic and hydrodynamic channels

A theory of the valley and spin Hall effects and resulting accumulation of the valley and spin polarization is developed for ultraclean channels made of two-dimensional semiconductors where the electron mean free path due to the residual disorder or phonons exceeds the channel width. Both ballistic and hydrodynamic regimes of the electron transport are studied. The polarization accumulation is determined by interplay of the anomalous velocity, side-jump and skew scattering effects. In the hydrodynamic regime, where the electron-electron scattering is dominant, the valley and spin current generation and dissipation by the electron-electron collisions are taken into account. The accumulated polarization magnitude and its spatial distribution depend strongly on the transport regime. The polarization is much larger in the hydrodynamic regime as compared to the ballistic one. Significant valley and spin polarization arises in the immediate vicinity of the channel edges due to the side-jump and skew scattering mechanisms.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Self-doping and the Mott-Kondo scenario for infinite-layer nickelate superconductors

We give a brief review of the Mott-Kondo scenario and its consequence in the recently-discovered infinite-layer nickelate superconductors. We argue that the parent state is a self-doped Mott insulator and propose an effective $t$-$J$-$K$ model to account for its low-energy properties. At small doping, the model describes a low carrier density Kondo system with incoherent Kondo scattering at finite temperatures, in good agreement with experimental observation of the logarithmic temperature dependence of electric resistivity. Upon increasing Sr doping, the model predicts a breakdown of the Kondo effect, which provides a potential explanation of the non-Fermi liquid behavior of the electric resistivity with a power law scaling over a wide range of the temperature. Unconventional superconductivity is shown to undergo a transition from nodeless $(d+is)$-wave to nodal $d$-wave near the critical doping due to competition of the Kondo and Heisenberg superexchange interactions. The presence of different pairing symmetry may be supported by recent tunneling measurements.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Deep Learning Inter-atomic Potential for Thermal and Phonon Behaviour of Silicon Carbide with Quantum Accuracy

Silicon carbide (SiC) is an essential material for next generation semiconductors and components for nuclear plants. It's applications are strongly dependent on its thermal conductivity, which is highly sensitive to microstructures. Molecular dynamics (MD) simulation is the most used methods to address thermal transportation mechanisms in devices or microstructures of nano-meters. However, the implementation of MD is limited in SiC because of lacking accurate inter-atomic potentials. In this work, using the Deep Potential (DP) methodology, we developed two inter-atomic potentials (DP-IAPs) for SiC based on two adaptively generated datasets within the density functional approximations at the local density and the generalized gradient levels. These two DP-IAPs manifest their speed with quantum accuracy in lattice dynamics simulations as well as scattering rate analysis of phonon transportation. Combining with molecular dynamics simulations, the thermal transport and mechanical properties were systematically investigated. The presented methodology and the inter-atomic potentials pave the way for a systematic approach to model heat transport in SiC related devices using multiscale modelling.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Ballistic-like Regimes of Space-charge-limited Currents in Halide Perovskites at Room Temperature

The emergence of halide perovskites in photovoltaics has diversified the research on this material family and extended their application towards several fields in the optoelectronics, such as photo- and ionizing-radiation-detectors. One of the most basic characterization protocols consist on measuring the dark current-voltage (J-V) curve of symmetrically contacted samples for identifying the different regimes of space-charge-limited current (SCLC). Customarily, J=C*V^n curves indicate the Mott-Gurney law when n=2, or the Child-Langmuir ballistic regime of SCLC when n=3/2. The latter can be often found in perovskite samples. In this work, we start by discussing the interpretation of currents proportional to V^3/2 in relation to the masking effect of the dual electronic-ionic conductivity in halide perovskites. However, we do not discard the actual occurrence of SCLC transport with ballistic-like trends. For those cases, we introduce the models of: quasi-ballistic velocity-dependent dissipation (QvD) and the ballistic-like voltage-dependent mobility (BVM) regime of SCLC. The QvD model is based on a drift velocity dependent dissipation mechanism and is shown to better describe electronic kinetics. The BVM model contemplates a voltage-dependent mobility and is revealed as suitable for describing electronic or ionic kinetics in halide perovskites.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Micromagnetic simulations of clusters of nanoparticles with internal structure: Application to magnetic hyperthermia

Micromagnetic simulation results on dynamic hysteresis loops of clusters of iron oxide nanoparticles (NPs) with internal structure composed of nanorods are compared with the widely used macrospin approximation. Such calculations allowing for nanorod-composed NPs is facilitated by a previously developed coarse-graining method based on the renormalization group approach. With a focus on applications to magnetic hyperthermia, we show that magnetostatic interactions improve the heating performance of NPs in chains and triangles, and reduce heating performance in fcc arrangements. Hysteresis loops of triangular and fcc systems of complex NPs are not recovered within the macrospin approximation, especially at smaller interparticle distances. For triangular arrangements, the macrospin approximation predicts that magnetostatic interactions reduce loop area, in contrast to the complex NP case. An investigation of the local hysteresis loops of individual NPs and macrospins in clusters reveals the impact of the geometry of their neighbours on individual versus collective magnetic response, inhomogenous heating within clusters, and further differences between simulating NPs with internal structure and the use of the macrospin approximation. Capturing the internal physical and magnetic structure of NPs is thus important for some applications.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Real-space visualization of quasiparticle dephasing near the Planckian limit in the Dirac line node material ZrSiS

Dirac line node (DLN) materials are topological semimetals wherein a set of symmetry protected crossing points forms a one-dimensional (1D) line in reciprocal space. Not only are the linearly dispersing bands expected to give rise to exceptional electronic properties, but the weak screening of the Coulomb interaction near the line node may enhance electronic correlations, produce new many-body ground states, or influence the quasiparticle lifetime. We investigate the quasiparticle dynamics in the DLN material ZrSiS via spectroscopic imaging scanning tunneling microscopy (SI-STM). By studying the spatial decay of quasiparticle interference patterns (QPI) from point scatterers, we were able to directly and selectively extract the phase coherence length $l_{\textrm{QPI}}$ and lifetime $\tau_{\textrm{QPI}}$ for the bulk DLN excitations, which are dominated by inelastic electron-electron scattering. We find that the experimental $\tau_{\textrm{QPI}}(E)$ values below $-$40 meV are very short, likely due to the stronger Coulomb interactions, and lie at the Planckian limit $\hbar/|E|$. Our results corroborate a growing body of experimental reports demonstrating unusual electronic correlation effects near a DLN.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The effect of magnetic impurity scattering on transport in topological insulators

Charge transport in topological insulators is primarily characterised by so-called topologically projected helical edge states, where charge carriers are correlated in spin and momentum. In principle, dissipation-less current can be carried by these edge states as backscattering from impurities and defects is suppressed as long as time-reversal symmetry is not broken. However, applied magnetic fields or underlying nuclear spin-defects in the substrate can break this time reversal symmetry. In particular, magnetic impurities lead to back-scattering by spin-flip processes. We have investigated the effects of point-wise magnetic impurities on the transport properties of helical edge states in the BHZ model using the Non-Equilibrium Green's Function formalism and compared the results to a semi-analytic approach. Using these techniques we study the influence of impurity strength and spin impurity polarization. We observe a secondary effect of defect-defect interaction that depends on the underlying material parameters which introduces a non-monotonic response of the conductance to defect density. This in turn suggests a qualitative difference in magneto-transport signatures in the dilute and high density spin impurity limits.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A dimension-oblivious domain decomposition method based on space-filling curves

In this paper we present an algebraic dimension-oblivious two-level domain decomposition solver for discretizations of elliptic partial differential equations. The proposed parallel solver is based on a space-filling curve partitioning approach that is applicable to any discretization, i.e. it directly operates on the assembled matrix equations. Moreover, it allows for the effective use of arbitrary processor numbers independent of the dimension of the underlying partial differential equation while maintaining optimal convergence behavior. This is the core property required to attain a sparse grid based combination method with extreme scalability which can utilize exascale parallel systems efficiently. Moreover, this approach provides a basis for the development of a fault-tolerant solver for the numerical treatment of high-dimensional problems. To achieve the required data redundancy we are therefore concerned with large overlaps of our domain decomposition which we construct via space-filling curves. In this paper, we propose our space-filling curve based domain decomposition solver and present its convergence properties and scaling behavior. The results of numerical experiments clearly show that our approach provides optimal convergence and scaling behavior in arbitrary dimension utilizing arbitrary processor numbers.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Multi-component DHOST analysis in galaxy clusters

Extended Theories of Gravity with additional scalar degrees of freedom have recently acquired increasing interest due to the presence of a screening mechanism that allows suppressing at small scales (e.g., the Solar System scale) every modification restoring General Relativity. In this work, we consider a second-order Extended Theory of Gravity belonging to the family of Degenerate High Order Scalar Tensor theories (DHOST) characterized by a partial breaking of the Vainshtein screening mechanism. We study this model in two different scenarios as a description of dark energy only and as a description of both dark matter and dark energy. Such scenarios have been tested here by analysing a sample of 16 high-mass galaxy clusters targeted by the Cluster Lensing and Supernova survey with Hubble (CLASH) program using two complementary probes, namely X-ray and strong-and-weak gravitational lensing observations. In mass modelling, we adopt a multi-component approach including hot gas and galactic stellar contributions. For the majority of the clusters in our sample, results show mild Bayesian evidence in favour of the DHOST model as a description of dark energy over General Relativity. This model also appears to alleviate the discrepancy present in General Relativity between X-ray hydrostatic and lensing mass estimates. For the second scenario where gravity acts as both dark energy and dark matter due to the partial breaking of the Vainshtein screening mechanism at cluster scales, the model is statistically disfavoured compared to General Relativity.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Origin of giant valley splitting in silicon quantum wells induced by superlattice barriers

Enhancing valley splitting in SiGe heterostructures is a crucial task for developing silicon spin qubits. Complex SiGe heterostructures, sharing a common feature of four-monolayer (4ML) Ge layer next to the silicon quantum well (QW), have been computationally designed to have giant valley splitting approaching 9 meV. However, none of them has been fabricated may due to their complexity. Here, we remarkably simplify the original designed complex SiGe heterostructures by laying out the Si QW directly on the Ge substrate followed by capping a (Ge4Si4)n superlattice(SL) barrier with a small sacrifice on VS as it is reduced from a maximum of 8.7 meV to 5.2 meV. Even the smallest number of periods (n = 1) will also give a sizable VS of 1.6 meV, which is large enough for developing stable spin qubits. We also develop an effective Hamiltonian model to reveal the underlying microscopic physics of enhanced valley splitting by (Ge4Si4)n SL barriers. We find that the presence of the SL barrier will reduce the VS instead of enhancing it. Only the (Ge4Si4)n SL barriers with an extremely strong coupling with Si QW valley states provide a remarkable enhancement in VS. These findings lay a solid theoretical foundation for the realization of sufficiently large VS for Si qubits.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Temperature Protocols to Guide Selective Self-Assembly of Competing Structures

Multi-component self-assembly mixtures offer the possibility of encoding multiple target structures with the same set of interacting components. Selective retrieval of one of the stored structures has been attempted by preparing an initial state that favours the assembly of the required target, through seeding, concentration patterning or specific choices of interaction strengths. This may not be possible in an experiment where on-the-fly reconfiguration of the building blocks to switch functionality may be required. In this paper, we explore principles of inverse design of a multi-component self-assembly mixture capable of encoding two competing structures that can be selected through simple temperature protocols. We design the target structures to realise the generic situation in which one of targets has the lower nucleation barrier while the other is globally more stable. We observe that to avoid the formation of spurious or chimeric aggregates, the number of neighbouring component pairs that occur in both structures should be minimal. Our design also requires the inclusion of components that are part only of one of the target structures, but we observe that to maximize the selectivity of retrieval, the component library itself should be maximally shared by the two targets. We demonstrate that temperature protocols can be designed which lead to the formation of either one of the target structures with high selectivity. We discuss the important role played by secondary aggregation products, which we term vestigial aggregates.
SCIENCE

