Total angular momentum representation for state-to-state quantum scattering of cold molecules in a magnetic field

By Suyesh Koyu, Rebekah Hermsmeier, Timur V. Tscherbul
 10 days ago

We show that the integral cross sections for state-to-state quantum scattering of cold molecules in a magnetic field can be efficiently computed using the total angular momentum representation despite the presence of unphysical Zeeman states in the eigenspectrum of the asymptotic Hamiltonian. We demonstrate that the unphysical states arise due to

Analytical Ground- and Excited-State Gradients for Molecular Electronic Structure Theory from Hybrid Quantum/Classical Methods

We develop analytical gradients of ground- and excited-state energies with respect to system parameters including the nuclear coordinates for the hybrid quantum/classical multistate contracted variational quantum eigensolver (MC-VQE) applied to fermionic systems. We show how the resulting response contributions to the gradient can be evaluated with a quantum effort similar to that of obtaining the VQE energy and independent of the total number of derivative parameters (e.g. number of nuclear coordinates) by adopting a Lagrangian formalism for the evaluation of the total derivative. We also demonstrate that large-step-size finite-difference treatment of directional derivatives in concert with the parameter shift rule can significantly mitigate the complexity of dealing with the quantum parameter Hessian when solving the quantum response equations. This enables the computation of analytical derivative properties of systems with hundreds of atoms, while solving an active space of their most strongly correlated orbitals on a quantum computer. We numerically demonstrate the exactness the analytical gradients and discuss the magnitude of the quantum response contributions.
CHEMISTRY
Quantum state preparation, tomography, and entanglement of mechanical oscillators

E. Alex Wollack, Agnetta Y. Cleland, Rachel G. Gruenke, Zhaoyou Wang, Patricio Arrangoiz-Arriola, Amir H. Safavi-Naeini. Precisely engineered mechanical oscillators keep time, filter signals, and sense motion, making them an indispensable part of today's technological landscape. These unique capabilities motivate bringing mechanical devices into the quantum domain by interfacing them with engineered quantum circuits. Proposals to combine microwave-frequency mechanical resonators with superconducting devices suggest the possibility of powerful quantum acoustic processors. Meanwhile, experiments in several mechanical systems have demonstrated quantum state control and readout, phonon number resolution, and phonon-mediated qubit-qubit interactions. Currently, these acoustic platforms lack processors capable of controlling multiple mechanical oscillators' quantum states with a single qubit, and the rapid quantum non-demolition measurements of mechanical states needed for error correction. Here we use a superconducting qubit to control and read out the quantum state of a pair of nanomechanical resonators. Our device is capable of fast qubit-mechanics swap operations, which we use to deterministically manipulate the mechanical states. By placing the qubit into the strong dispersive regime with both mechanical resonators simultaneously, we determine the resonators' phonon number distributions via Ramsey measurements. Finally, we present quantum tomography of the prepared nonclassical and entangled mechanical states. Our result represents a concrete step toward feedback-based operation of a quantum acoustic processor.
SCIENCE
Temperature Protocols to Guide Selective Self-Assembly of Competing Structures

Multi-component self-assembly mixtures offer the possibility of encoding multiple target structures with the same set of interacting components. Selective retrieval of one of the stored structures has been attempted by preparing an initial state that favours the assembly of the required target, through seeding, concentration patterning or specific choices of interaction strengths. This may not be possible in an experiment where on-the-fly reconfiguration of the building blocks to switch functionality may be required. In this paper, we explore principles of inverse design of a multi-component self-assembly mixture capable of encoding two competing structures that can be selected through simple temperature protocols. We design the target structures to realise the generic situation in which one of targets has the lower nucleation barrier while the other is globally more stable. We observe that to avoid the formation of spurious or chimeric aggregates, the number of neighbouring component pairs that occur in both structures should be minimal. Our design also requires the inclusion of components that are part only of one of the target structures, but we observe that to maximize the selectivity of retrieval, the component library itself should be maximally shared by the two targets. We demonstrate that temperature protocols can be designed which lead to the formation of either one of the target structures with high selectivity. We discuss the important role played by secondary aggregation products, which we term vestigial aggregates.
SCIENCE
The current state and future directions of modeling thermosphere density enhancements during extreme magnetic storms

Denny M. Oliveira, Eftyhia Zesta, Piyush M. Mehta, Richard J. Licata, Marcin D. Pilinski, W. Kent Tobiska, Hisashi Hayakawa. Satellites, crewed spacecraft and stations in low-Earth orbit (LEO) are very sensitive to atmospheric drag. A satellite's lifetime and orbital tracking become increasingly inaccurate or uncertain during magnetic storms. Given the planned increase of government and private satellite presence in LEO, the need for accurate density predictions for collision avoidance and lifetime optimization, particularly during extreme events, has become an urgent matter and requires comprehensive international collaboration. Additionally, long-term solar activity models and historical data suggest that solar activity will significantly increase in the following years and decades. In this article, we briefly summarize the main achievements in the research of thermosphere response to extreme magnetic storms occurring particularly after the launching of many satellites with state-of-the-art accelerometers from which high-accuracy density can be determined. We find that the performance of an empirical model with data assimilation is higher than its performance without data assimilation during all extreme storm phases. We discuss how forecasting models can be improved by looking into two directions: first, to the past, by adapting historical extreme storm datasets for density predictions, and second, to the future, by facilitating the assimilation of large-scale thermosphere data sets that will be collected in future events. Therefore, this topic is relevant to the scientific community, government agencies that operate satellites, and the private sector with assets operating in LEO.
SCIENCE
#Quantum Physics#Molecules#Angular Momentum#Magnetic Field#Hamiltonian#Frac Lcb#Chemical Physics
Pure helicity vortex and spin-state-dependent quantum coherence in twisted light

The topological charge of a photonic vortex is the essential quantity in singular optics and the critical parameter to characterize the vorticity of twisted light. However, the definition of the photonic topological charge remains elusive. Here, we put forth a theoretical formalism to provide a comprehensive treatment of photonic vortices. We introduce quantum operators for the photon current density and helicity current density based on the continuity equations from the paraxial Helmholtz equation. Our formalism allows us to introduce flow velocity and circulation for photonic currents in parallel to their counterparts in superfluids. The quantized circulation of the photonic currents conserves on propagation and it gives an explicit definition of the photonic topological charge as the winding number of a photonic vortex. In particular, we predict helicity current generated pure helicity vortices, in which the photon current vanishes. Finally, we show an interesting effect that the quantum statistics of twisted photon pairs are essentially determined by their spin states.
PHYSICS
Quantum Rényi divergences and the strong converse exponent of state discrimination in operator algebras

The sandwiched Rényi $\alpha$-divergences of two finite-dimensional quantum states play a distinguished role among the many quantum versions of Rényi divergences as the tight quantifiers of the trade-off between the two error probabilities in the strong converse domain of state discrimination. In this paper we show the same for the sandwiched Rényi divergences of two normal states on an injective von Neumann algebra, thereby establishing the operational significance of these quantities. Moreover, we show that in this setting, again similarly to the finite-dimensional case, the sandwiched Rényi divergences coincide with the regularized measured Rényi divergences, another distinctive feature of the former quantities. Our main tool is an approximation theorem (martingale convergence) for the sandwiched Rényi divergences, which may be used for the extension of various further results from the finite-dimensional to the von Neumann algebra setting.
PHYSICS
Alternation of Singlet and Triplet States in Carbon-Based Chain Molecules and Its Astrochemical Implications. Results of an Extensive Theoretical Study

A variety of homologous carbon chains (HCnH, HCnN, CnS, CnO, and OCnO) are found to exhibit an appealing even-odd effect. Chains containing a number of carbon atoms of a certain parity possess singlet ground states, while members of opposite parity have triplet ground states. From a general perspective, it is important that this even-odd effect confounds straightforward chemical intuition. Whether the most stable form is a triplet or a singlet is neither simply related to the fact that the species in question is a normal (closed-shell, nonradical) molecule nor a (di)radical or to the (e.g., cumulene-type) C-C bond succession across the chain. From a computational perspective, the present results are important also because they demonstrate that electron correlations in carbon-based chains are extremely strong. Whether the gold-standard CCSD(T) (coupled-cluster expansions with single and double excitations and triple excitations corrections) framework suffices to describe such strongly correlated systems remains an open question that calls for further clarification. Most importantly for astrochemistry, the present results may explain why certain members are not astronomically observed although larger members of the same homologous series are detected; the missing species are exactly those for which the present calculations predict triplet ground states.
PHYSICS
Revealing room temperature ferromagnetism in exfoliated Fe5GeTe2 flakes with quantum magnetic imaging

Hang Chen, Shahidul Asif, Matthew Whalen, Jeyson Tamara-Isaza1, Brennan Luetke, Yang Wang, Xinhao Wang, Millicent Ayako, Andrew F. May, Michael A. McGuire, Chitraleema Chakraborty, John Q. Xiao, Mark J.H. Ku. Van der Waals material Fe5GeTe2, with its long-range ferromagnetic ordering near room temperature, has significant potential to become an enabling...
PHYSICS
Science
Estimating Dimensions of the Nucleus of Great September Comet of 1882 from Motions of Its Fragments

Data on perihelion fragmentation of the Great September Comet of 1882 (C/1882 R1), a prominent member of the Kreutz sungrazer system, are employed to estimate the size of the nucleus along the radius vector at the time of splitting. The prolate-spheroidal nucleus is assumed to fragment tidally at perihelion along planes normal to this direction. The relative velocities, derived by Sekanina & Chodas (2007) from revised positional-separation data on six fragments collected originally by Kreutz (1888) are interpreted as measures of the Sun's differential gravitational acceleration on the centers of mass of adjacent fragments at the time of breakup and therefore a function of heliocentric distance. Their total of 7.8 m/s is equivalent to nearly 38 km in the sum of distances of the centers of mass along the radius vector and to the nuclear size of about 60 km. The observed sheath of diffuse material, the remains of the crumbling part of the nucleus that ended up enveloping the train of the six fragments, included a population of less massive fragments. They are expected to feed, over centuries in a distant future, an influx of dwarf sungrazers reminiscent of the current stream of SOHO Kreutz comets. It is speculated that the parent comet of C/1882 R1 experienced similar fragmentation in the early 12th century and one of its major fragments -- a bright sungrazer -- may return in the mid-21st century.
ASTRONOMY
Fast emulation of quantum three-body scattering

We develop a class of emulators for solving quantum three-body scattering problems. They are based on combining the variational method for scattering observables and the recently proposed eigenvector continuation concept. The emulators are first trained by the exact scattering solutions of the governing Hamiltonian at a small number of points in its parameter space, and then employed to make interpolations and extrapolations in that space. Through a schematic nuclear-physics model with finite-range two and three-body interactions, we demonstrate the emulators to be extremely accurate and efficient. The computing time for emulation is on the scale of milliseconds (on a laptop), with relative errors ranging from $10^{-13}$ to $10^{-4}$ depending on the case. The emulators also require little memory. We argue that these emulators can be generalized to even more challenging scattering problems. Furthermore, this general strategy may be applicable for building the same type of emulators in other fields, wherever variational methods can be developed for evaluating physical models.
SCIENCE
The rationality about the assumption that the signal and decoy states are indistinguishable in decoy-state quantum key distribution

Decoy-state quantum key distribution (QKD) has become the most efficient method to resist the photon-number-splitting (PNS) attack and estimate the secure key rate. The decoy-state method has many assumptions, among which a critical one is that an eavesdropper (Eve) cannot distinguish between the signal and decoy states. However, a rigorous proof of the rationality about this assumption is not yet available so far. In fact, due to the difference of photon-number probability distribution between the signal and decoy states, Eve is able to distinguish the two states with a certain probability. In this work, we adopt the Bayesian decision to distinguish the signal and decoy states in one-decoy-state QKD, and perform different PNS attack strategies for the two states according to the previous decision. The numerical simulations indicate that the attack effect is not obvious or even failed. Thus, it is reasonable to assume that the signal and decoy states are indistinguishable in decoy-state QKD. In addition, we also provide the method to set the intensities of signal and decoy states properly, which can not only reduce the preparation cost and improve the communication efficiency, but also avoid the attack from Eve using the intensity difference between the signal and decoy states.
MATHEMATICS
Kagome Lattice Superconductor Reveals a Complex “Cascade” of Quantum Electron States

In a rare non-magnetic kagome material, a topological metal cools into a superconductor through a sequence of novel charge density waves. Researchers have discovered a complex landscape of electronic states that can co-exist on a kagome lattice, resembling those in high-temperature superconductors, a team of Boston College physicists reports in an advance electronic publication of the journal Nature.
PHYSICS
Bespoke magnetic field design for a magnetically shielded cold atom interferometer

Quantum sensors based on cold atoms are being developed which produce measurements of unprecedented accuracy. Due to shifts in atomic energy levels, quantum sensors often have stringent requirements on their internal magnetic field environment. Typically, background magnetic fields are attenuated using high permeability magnetic shielding, with the cancelling of residual and introduction of quantisation fields implemented with coils inside the shield. The high permeability shield, however, distorts all magnetic fields, including those generated inside the sensor. Here, we demonstrate a solution by designing multiple coils overlaid on a 3D-printed former to generate three uniform and three constant linear gradient magnetic fields inside the capped cylindrical magnetic shield of a cold atom interferometer. The fields are characterised in-situ and match their desired forms to high accuracy. For example, the uniform transverse field, B_x, deviates by less than 0.2% over more than 40% of the length of the shield. We also map the field directly using the cold atoms and investigate the potential of the coil system to reduce bias from the quadratic Zeeman effect. This coil design technology enables targeted field compensation over large spatial volumes and has the potential to reduce systematic shifts and noise in numerous cold atom systems.
SCIENCE
Coexistence of electron whispering-gallery modes and atomic collapse states in graphene WSe2 heterostructure quantum dots

The relativistic massless charge carriers with a Fermi velocity of about c300 in graphene enable us to realize two distinct types of resonances (c, the speed of light in vacuum). One is electron whispering-gallery mode in graphene quantum dots arising from the Klein tunneling of the massless Dirac fermions. The other is atomic collapse state, which has never been observed in experiment with real atoms due to the difficulty of producing heavy nuclei with charge Z 170, however, can be realized near a Coulomb impurity in graphene with a charge Z 1 because of the small velocity of the Dirac excitations. Here, unexpectedly, we demonstrate that both the electron whispering-gallery modes and atomic collapse states coexist in grapheneWSe2 heterostructure quantum dots due to the Coulomb-like potential near their edges. By applying a perpendicular magnetic field, evolution from the atomic collapse states to unusual Landau levels in the collapse regime are explored for the first time.
PHYSICS
Analysis of single-excitation states in quantum optics

In this paper we analyze the dynamics of single-excitation states, which model the scattering of a single photon from multiple two level atoms. For short times and weak atom-field couplings we show that the atomic amplitudes are given by a sum of decaying exponentials, where the decay rates and Lamb shifts are given by the poles of a certain analytic function. This result is a refinement of the "pole approximation" appearing in the standard Wigner-Weisskopf analysis of spontaneous emission. On the other hand, at large times, the atomic field decays like $O(1/t^3)$ with a known constant expressed in terms of the coupling parameter and the resonant frequency of the atoms. Moreover, we show that for stronger coupling, the solutions also feature a collection of oscillatory exponentials which dominate the behavior at long times. Finally, we extend the analysis to the continuum limit in which atoms are distributed according to a given density.
PHYSICS
Quantum randomness generation via orbital angular momentum modes crosstalk in a ring-core fiber

Mujtaba Zahidy, Hamid Tebyanian, Daniele Cozzolino, Yaoxin Liu, Yunhong Ding, Toshio Morioka, Leif K. Oxenløwe, Davide Bacco. Genuine random numbers can be produced beyond a shadow of doubt through the intrinsic randomness provided by quantum mechanics theory. While many degrees of freedom have been investigated for randomness generation, not adequate attention has been paid to the orbital angular momentum of light. In this work, we present a quantum random number generator based on the intrinsic randomness inherited from the superposition of orbital angular momentum modes caused by the crosstalk inside a ring-core fiber. We studied two possible cases: a first one, device-dependent, where the system is trusted, and a second one, semi-device-independent, where the adversary can control the measurements. We experimentally realized the former, extracted randomness, and, after privacy amplification, we achieved a generation rate higher than 10 Mbit/s. In addition, we presented a possible realization of the semi-device-independent protocol, using a newly introduced integrated silicon photonic chip. Our work can be considered as a starting point for novel investigations of quantum random number generators based on the orbital angular momentum of light.
PHYSICS
Numerical evolution of the center of mass and angular momentum for binaries black holes

The asymptotic approach derived by Kozameh-Quiroga (K-Q) provides a modern framework to obtain the evolution of global variables of isolated sources of gravitational radiation. We test the K-Q formalism evolving the equations of motion for the center of mass, the intrinsic angular momentum, and several other global variables, for black hole binary coalescence. First we evolve the equations of motion using 777 simulations from the RIT catalogue numerical data of $\psi_4$ [J. Healy and C.O. Lousto, Third RIT binary black hole simulations catalog, Phys. Rev. D 102, 104018 (2020).]. We then analyze the trajectory of the center of mass and compute the final state of other physical variables after the coalescence has taken place. Finally, we show the results obtained from our equations of motion are consistent with those in the Rochester metadata.
ASTRONOMY
Exotic magnetic states in miniature dimensions

Newswise — We are all used to the idea that simpler units in nature interact to form complex structures. Take, for example, the hierarchy of life, where atoms combine to form molecules, molecules combine to form cells, cells combine to form tissues, and so on, ultimately leading to the formation of complex organisms such as humans. In the quantum world, however, this process may play in reverse, where interactions between two complex objects lead to the emergence of simpler species.
PHYSICS
Multifractality in quasienergy space of coherent states as a signature of quantum chaos

We present the multifractal analysis of coherent states in kicked top model by expanding them in the basis of Floquet operator eigenstates. We demonstrate the manifestation of phase space structures in the multifractal properties of coherent states. In the classical limit, the classical dynamical map can be constructed, allowing us to explore the corresponding phase space portraits and to calculate Lyapunov exponent. By tuning the kicking strength, the system undergoes a transition from regularity to chaos. We show that the variation of multifractal dimensions of coherent states with kicking strength is able to capture the structural changes of the phase space. The onset of chaos is clearly identified by the phase space averaged multifractal dimensions, which are well described by random matrix theory in strongly chaotic regime. We further investigate the probability distribution of expansion coefficients, and show that the deviation between the numerical results and the prediction of random matrix theory behaves as a reliable detector of quantum chaos.
SCIENCE

