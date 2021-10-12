CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Effect of Overdispersion of Lethal Lesions on Cell Survival Curves

By M. Loan, A. Bhat
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

We explore the effects of overdispersed DNA lesion distribution on the shapes of cell surviving curves of mammalian cells exposed to hadrons at various doses. To provide a theoretical framework in resolving discrepancies between experimental data and Linear-quadratic (LQ)model predictions, we employ a non-Poisson distribution of lethal lesions together with non-homologous

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
neurology.org

Teaching NeuroImage: Ganglion Cell Patterns Localize Anterior Visual Pathway Lesions

Measurement of retinal ganglion cell layer thickness by optical coherence tomography provides an objective and reliable evaluation of anterior visual pathway lesions to complement visual field testing in the management of optic chiasm compression from pituitary tumors.1,2 We demonstrated 3 differing patterns of ganglion cell layer thinning—junctional (figure 1, A and D), binasal (figure 1, B and E), and homonymous (figure 1, C and F)—and illustrated how these patterns correspond to the location of chiasmal compression by pituitary adenomas, anteriorly (figure 2A), centrally (figure 2B), or posteriorly (figure 2C). Consideration of the pattern of ganglion cell layer thinning in conjunction with visual field testing is useful for predicting the location of anterior visual pathway lesions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Hydrodynamic effects on biofilms at the bio-interface using a microfluidic electrochemical cell: case study of Pseudomonas sp

The anchoring biofilm layer is expected to exhibit a different response to environmental stresses than for portions in the bulk, due to the protection from other strata and the proximity to the attachment surface. The effect of hydrodynamic stress on surface-adhered biofilm layers was tested using a specially designed microfluidic bio flow cell with an embedded three-electrode detection system. In situ electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS) measurements of biocapacitance and bioresistance of Pseudomonas sp. biofilms were conducted during the growth phase and under different shear flow conditions with verification by other surface sensitive techniques. Distinctive, but reversible changes to the amount of biofilm and its structure at the attachment surface were observed during the application of elevated shear stress. In contrast, regular microscopy revealed permanent distortion to the biofilm bulk, in the form of streamers and ripples. Following the application of extreme shear stresses, complete removal of significant portions of biofilm outer layers occurred, but this did not change the measured quantity of biofilm at the electrode attachment surface. The structure of the remaining biofilm, however, appeared to be modified and susceptible to further changes following application of shear stress directly to the unprotected biofilm layers at the attachment surface.
CHEMISTRY
Genetic Engineering News

Chemotherapy-Injured Tumor Cells Boost Anticancer Effectiveness of Immune Checkpoint Inhibition

Dead tumor cells have been researched as potential adjuvants for cancer vaccines and immunotherapies, but new experiments in mice, headed by researchers at MIT, have demonstrated that a patient’s own live tumor cells, damaged by chemotherapy, may also augment antitumor immunity. The results suggest these live cell adjuvants may enhance the effectiveness of immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) in tumors that wouldn’t normally respond to such treatment alone.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cell#Lesions#Ions#Overdispersion#Linear#Nhej#Dsb#Nb#Pide
arxiv.org

Bayesian inference of ion velocity distribution function from laser-induced fluorescence spectra

Satoru Tokuda, Yuichi Kawachi, Makoto Sasaki, Hiroyuki Arakawa, Kotaro Yamasaki, Kenichiro Terasaka, Shigeru Inagaki. The velocity distribution function is a statistical description that connects particle kinetics and macroscopic parameters in many-body systems. Laser-induced fluorescence (LIF) spectroscopy is utilized to measure the local velocity distribution function in spatially inhomogeneous plasmas. However, the analytic form of such a function for the system of interest is not always clear under the intricate factors in non-equilibrium states. Here, we propose a novel approach to select the valid form of the velocity distribution function based on Bayesian statistics. We formulate the Bayesian inference of ion velocity distribution function and apply it to LIF spectra locally observed at several positions in a linear magnetized plasma. We demonstrate evaluating the spatial inhomogeneity by verifying each analytic form of the local velocity distribution function. Our approach is widely applicable to experimentally establish the velocity distribution function in plasmas and fluids, including gases and liquids.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Relativistic second-order initial conditions for simulations of large-scale structure

Relativistic corrections to the evolution of structure can be used to test general relativity on cosmological scales. They are also a well-known systematic contamination in the search for a primordial non-Gaussian signal. We present a numerical framework to generate RELativistic second-order Initial Conditions ($\texttt{RELIC}$) based on a generic (not necessarily separable) second-order kernel for the density perturbations. In order to keep the time complexity manageable we introduce a scale cut that separates long and short scales, and neglect the "short-short" coupling that will eventually be swamped by uncontrollable higher-order effects. To test our approach, we use the second-order Einstein-Boltzmann code $\texttt{SONG}$ to provide the numerical second-order kernel in a $\Lambda$CDM model, and we demonstrate that the realisations generated by $\texttt{RELIC}$ reproduce the bispectra well whenever at least one of the scales is a "long" mode. We then present a generic algorithm that takes a perturbed density field as an inputand provides particle initial data that matches this input to arbitrary order in perturbations for a given particle-mesh scheme. We implement this algorithm in the relativistic N-body code $\texttt{gevolution}$ to demonstrate how our framework can be used to set precise initial conditions for cosmological simulations of large-scale structure.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A minimal coarse-grained model to study the gelation of multi-armed DNA nanostars

DNA is an astonishing material that can be used as a molecular building block to construct periodic arrays and devices with nanoscale accuracy and precision. Here, we present simple bead-spring model of DNA nanostars having three, four and five arms and study their self-assembly using molecular dynamics simulations. Our simulations show that the DNA nanostars form thermodynamically stable fully bonded gel phase from an unstructured liquid phase with the lowering of temperature. We characterize the phase transition by calculating several structural features such as radial distribution function and structure factor. The thermodynamics of gelation is quantified by the potential energy and translational pair-entropy of the system. The phase transition from the arrested gel phase to an unstructured liquid phase has been modelled using two-state theoretical model. We find that this transition is enthalpic driven and loss of configuration and translational entropy is counterpoised by enthalpic interaction of the DNA sticky-ends which is giving rise to gel phase at low temperature. The absolute rotational and translational entropy of the systems, measured using two-phase thermodynamic model, also substantiate the gel transition. The slowing down of the dynamics upon approaching the transition temperature from a high temperature, demonstrating the phase transition to the gel phase. The detailed numerical simulation study of the morphology, dynamics and thermodynamics of DNA gelation can provide guidance for future experiments, easily extensible to other polymeric systems, and has remarkable implications in the DNA nanotechnology field.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Pattern formation in one-dimensional polaron systems and temporal orthogonality catastrophe

Recent studies have demonstrated that higher than two-body bath-impurity correlations are not important for quantitatively describing the ground state of the Bose polaron. Motivated by the above, we employ the so-called Gross Ansatz (GA) approach to unravel the stationary and dynamical properties of the homogeneous one-dimensional Bose-polaron for different impurity momenta and bath-impurity couplings. We explicate that the character of the equilibrium state crossovers from the quasi-particle Bose polaron regime to the collective-excitation stationary dark-bright soliton for varying impurity momentum and interactions. Following an interspecies interaction quench the temporal orthogonality catastrophe is identified, provided that bath-impurity interactions are sufficiently stronger than the intraspecies bath ones, thus generalizing the results of the confined case. This catastrophe originates from the formation of dispersive shock wave structures associated with the zero-range character of the bath-impurity potential. For initially moving impurities, a momentum transfer process from the impurity to the dispersive shock waves via the exerted drag force is demonstrated, resulting in a final polaronic state with reduced velocity. Our results clearly demonstrate the crucial role of non-linear excitations for determining the behavior of the one-dimensional Bose polaron.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Fate of entanglement between two Unruh-DeWitt detectors due to their motion and background temperature

We investigate the fate of initial entanglement between two accelerated detectors with respect to an observer attached to one of the detectors. Both $(1+1)$ and $(1+3)$ spacetime dimensions are being considered here, with the detectors interacting with real massless scalar fields through monopole terms. The investigation is being performed for both non-thermal as well as thermal fields. In general, irrespective of the detectors moving in the same Rindler wedge or opposite wedges, increase of the field temperature reduces the initial entanglement. In all situations, degradation of entanglement is high for high acceleration $a_A$ of our observer. Interestingly, the degradation depends on the measure of initial entanglement. For $(1+1)$ dimensions, the degradation saturates for small values of $a_A$, whereas the same fluctuates in $(1+3)$ dimensions with the decrease of $a_A$. For motions in opposite Rindler wedges, a noticeable feature we observe in $(1+1)$ dimensions is that, depending on the strength of initial entanglement, there is a possibility of entanglement harvesting in the system for certain values of the observer's acceleration. However the same is absent in $(1+3)$ dimensions. The whole analysis is operationally different from earlier similar investigations. The thermal equilibrium is satisfied through out the calculations here, by considering the Wightman functions with respect to the Rindler modes evaluated in the vacuum of Unruh modes, contrary to the use of Minkowski modes.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The large static and pump-probe Kerr effect with two-fold rotation symmetry in Kagome metal CsV$_3$Sb$_5$

Qiong Wu, Z. X. Wang, Q. M. Liu, R. S. Li, S. X. Xu, Q. W. Yin, C. S. Gong, Z. J. Tu, H. C. Lei, T. Dong, N. L. Wang. Optical measurements sensitive to different types of symmetry breaking have been widely used to probe spontaneously symmetry broken states in quantum materials. In particular, measurements of polar Kerr rotation have emerged as a key experimental technique to identify the time-reversal symmetry breaking, meanwhile the polarization dependence in the Kerr rotation can be used to probe lattice rotation symmetry. Here, we present static and time-resolved Kerr rotation measurement on the newly discovered Kagome superconductor CsV$_3$Sb$_5$. We observe the striking giant optical Kerr effect with unexpected polarization dependence in CsV$_3$Sb$_5$. Below charge density wave transition temperature ($T_{CDW}$), the Kerr rotation promptly emerges and increases close to about 1 mrad. The rotation angle shows two-fold rotation symmetry in \emph{ab} plane. With femtosecond laser pulse pumping, the Kerr rotation angle can be easily suppressed and recovers in several picoseconds accompanied with coherent oscillations. Significantly, the oscillations in the Kerr signal also experience a 180 degree periodic change. Our investigation provides convincing evidence for the simultaneous time-reversal symmetry breaking and formation of two-fold rotation symmetry in CsV$_3$Sb$_5$ just below $T_{CDW}$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Almost sure local wellposedness and scattering for the energy-critical cubic nonlinear Schrödinger equation with supercritical data

We study the cubic defocusing nonlinear Schrödinger equation on $\mathbb{R}^4$ with supercritical initial data. For randomized initial data in $H^s(\mathbb{R}^4)$, we prove almost sure local wellposedness for $\frac{1}{7} < s < 1$ and almost sure scattering for $\frac{11}{14} < s < 1$. The randomization is based on a unit-scale decomposition in frequency space, a decomposition in the angular variable, and - for the almost sure scattering result - an additional unit-scale decomposition in physical space. We employ new probabilistic estimates for the linear Schrödinger flow with randomized data, where we effectively combine the advantages of the different decompositions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Investigating the Role of Structural Water on the Electrochemical Properties of $α$-V$_2$O$_5$ through Density Functional Theory

The $\alpha$ polymorph of V$_2$O$_5$ is one of the few known cathodes capable of reversibly intercalating multivalent ions such as Mg, Ca, Zn and Al, but suffers from sluggish diffusion kinetics. The role of H$_2$O within the electrolyte and between the layers of the structure in the form of a xerogel/aerogel structure, though, has been shown to lower diffusion barriers and lead to other improved electrochemical properties. This density functional theory study systematically investigates how and why the presence of structural H$_2$O within $\alpha$-V$_2$O$_5$ changes the resulting structure, voltage, and diffusion kinetics for the intercalation of Li, Na, Mg, Ca, Zn, and Al. We found that the coordination of H$_2$O molecules with the ion leads to an improvement in voltage and energy density for all ions. This voltage increase was attributed to the extra host sites for electrons present with H$_2$O, thus leading to a stronger ionization of the ion and a higher voltage. We also found that the increase in interlayer distance and a potential "charge shielding" effect drastically changes the electrostatic environment and the resulting diffusion kinetics. For Mg and Ca, this resulted in a decrease in diffusion barrier from 1.3 eV and 2.0 eV to 0.89 eV and 0.4 eV, respectively. We hope that our study motivates similar research regarding the role of water in both V$_2$O$_5$ xerogels/aerogels and other layered transition metal oxides.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Direct protein"“protein interaction between Npas4 and IPAS mutually inhibits their critical roles in neuronal cell survival and death

Inhibitory PAS domain protein (IPAS) is a bifunctional protein that acts as a transcriptional repressor in hypoxia and as a pro-apoptotic protein involved in neuronal cell death. Npas4 (NXF or LE-PAS) is a transcriptional factor that protects nerve cells from endogenous and foreign neurotoxins. Here we show that IPAS and Npas4 antagonize each other through their direct interaction. Coimmunoprecipitation experiments revealed that multiple binding sites on each protein were involved in the interaction. CoCl2 treatment of PC12 cells that induces IPAS repressed the transactivation activity of Npas4, and IPAS siRNA treatment reduced the CoCl2-induced repression. CoCl2-induced apoptosis was suppressed by the addition of KCl that induces Npas4. The protective effect of KCl was attenuated by siRNA-mediated gene silencing of Npas4. Npas4 and IPAS proteins were induced and localized in the cytoplasm of the dopaminergic neurons in the substantia nigra pars compacta after 1-methyl-4-phenyl-1,2,3,6-tetrahydropyridine (MPTP) treatment. Npas4âˆ’/âˆ’ mice exhibited greater sensitivity to MPTP in nigral dopaminergic neurons. Together, these results strongly suggest that neuroprotective activity of Npas4 was, at least partly, exerted by inhibiting the pro-apoptotic activity of IPAS through direct interaction.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

There May Be People Who Are Genetically Resistant to COVID-19, Scientists Say

Two humans are at least 99.9 percent genetically identical to each other. But it's that 0.1 percent or so that makes us special. This is what determines all our differences, from the unique ways we look, to our resistance or susceptibility to diseases such as HIV. Certain tiny tweaks in the genetic code can be incredibly helpful not only for the individual, but society. The more we know about these special genes (and the people who have them) the better, as it might be possible to create drugs that can mimic useful genetic differences. With that in mind, researchers are searching for people around the...
SCIENCE
rstudio.com

FDA and the Dynamics of Curves

An elegant application of Functional Data Analysis is to model longitudinal data as a curve and then study the curve’s dynamics. For example, in pharmacokinetics and other medical studies analyzing multiple measurements of drug or protein concentrations in blood samples, it may be interest to determine if the concentrations in subjects undergoing one type of treatment rise quicker than those undergoing an alternative treatment. In this post, I will generate some plausible fake data for measurements taken over time for two groups of subjects, use the techniques of Functional Data Analysis to represent these data as a continuous curve for each subject, and look at some of the dynamic properties of the curves, in particular their velocities and accelerations.
SCIENCE
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, FDA Report Says

Millions of people in the U.S. are already receiving booster shots, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an additional dose of Pfizer for certain groups in late September. Now, the agency is scheduled to meet on Oct. 14 to discuss and vote on a third Moderna shot. Two days ahead of that meeting, the FDA published a report evaluating the safety and efficacy of Moderna's booster dose. The report utilizes data on booster shot side effects from a trial of nearly 200 recipients who were given an additional half-dose of the Moderna vaccine after two full doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
studyfinds.org

New cell treatment may prevent the harmful effects of aging

LEICESTER, United Kingdom — An international team has developed a way to clear out the aging and dying cells in the body. The cell treatment could open the door to both anti-aging therapies as well as new treatments for age-related diseases. Scientists at the University of Leicester teamed with other...
CANCER
arxiv.org

Uniqueness for the fractional Calderón problem with quasilocal perturbations

We study the fractional Schrödinger equation with quasilocal perturbations. These are a family of nonlocal perturbations vanishing at infinity, which include e.g. convolutions against Schwartz functions. We show that the qualitative unique continuation and Runge approximation properties hold in the assumption of sufficient decay. Quantitative versions of both results are also obtained via a propagation of smallness analysis for the Caffarelli-Silvestre extension. The results are then used to show uniqueness in the inverse problem of retrieving a quasilocal perturbation from DN data under suitable geometric assumptions. Our work generalizes recent results regarding the locally perturbed fractional Calderón problem.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Heat Capacity of oxide scale in the range from 0 C to 1300 C: Generalized estimates with account for movability of phase transitions

The known data on the heat capacity of magnetite (Fe3O4), hematite (Fe2O3) and iron (Fe) at different temperatures are approximated by formulas containing phase transition temperatures as varying parameters. This allows to take into account the effect of phase transition shifts, for example, due to impurities, lattice defects, grain sizes or high cooling rates. For this purpose, the entire target temperature range from 0 C to 1300 C is divided by phase transition temperatures into separate intervals. The conjugation of the approximating functions between the intervals at the magnetic transition point is performed without a gap, and at the point of polymorphic transformation (alpha Fe - gamma Fe) with a finite gap of heat capacity values. For wustite Fe1-xO which does not experience phase transformations, the temperature dependence of the heat capacity is approximated by a single smooth function. In combination with previously obtained formulas for the density of iron oxides and iron the proposed approximations allow us to estimate the specific mass heat capacity of oxide scale depending of its structural composition and temperature. By model calculations it is shown that at temperatures of 200 C and 900 C specific mass heat capacity of oxide scale practically does not depend on the percentage of its individual components and is approximately 750 and 850 J/(kg K) respectively. At a temperature of about 575 C, on contrary, actually possible variations in the composition of oxide scale can lead to a change in its specific heat capacity from 850 to 1150 J/(kg K). The obtained dependencies are recommended for use in mathematical modeling of production and processing of steel products in the presence of oxide scale on their surface.
SCIENCE
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Warns Bugs Are Spreading A Dangerous Disease Around The United States

Texas (and many other states) are currently facing a massive battle against Covid-19. But unfortunately, that's not the only disease the country will have to deal with during 2021. The Kissing Bug spreads a parasite that causes Chagas disease. Quoting the CDC: "Chagas disease occurs immediately after infection, and can last up to a few weeks or months. During the acute phase, parasites may be found in the circulating blood. This phase of infection is usually mild or asymptomatic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy