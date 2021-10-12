Effect of Overdispersion of Lethal Lesions on Cell Survival Curves

The known data on the heat capacity of magnetite (Fe3O4), hematite (Fe2O3) and iron (Fe) at different temperatures are approximated by formulas containing phase transition temperatures as varying parameters. This allows to take into account the effect of phase transition shifts, for example, due to impurities, lattice defects, grain sizes or high cooling rates. For this purpose, the entire target temperature range from 0 C to 1300 C is divided by phase transition temperatures into separate intervals. The conjugation of the approximating functions between the intervals at the magnetic transition point is performed without a gap, and at the point of polymorphic transformation (alpha Fe - gamma Fe) with a finite gap of heat capacity values. For wustite Fe1-xO which does not experience phase transformations, the temperature dependence of the heat capacity is approximated by a single smooth function. In combination with previously obtained formulas for the density of iron oxides and iron the proposed approximations allow us to estimate the specific mass heat capacity of oxide scale depending of its structural composition and temperature. By model calculations it is shown that at temperatures of 200 C and 900 C specific mass heat capacity of oxide scale practically does not depend on the percentage of its individual components and is approximately 750 and 850 J/(kg K) respectively. At a temperature of about 575 C, on contrary, actually possible variations in the composition of oxide scale can lead to a change in its specific heat capacity from 850 to 1150 J/(kg K). The obtained dependencies are recommended for use in mathematical modeling of production and processing of steel products in the presence of oxide scale on their surface.

