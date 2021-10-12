CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Critical condition and transient evolution of methane detonation extinction by fine water droplet curtains

By Jingtai Shia, Yong Xu, Wanxing Ren, Huangwei Zhang
 10 days ago

Two-dimensional numerical simulations with Eulerian-Lagrangian method and detailed chemical mechanism are conducted to study the methane detonation propagation across a water curtain with finite thickness. The critical length of the water curtain with sprayed droplets is determined through parametric simulations with different water

Pulsating propagation and extinction of hydrogen detonations in ultrafine water sprays

The Eulerian-Lagrangian method is applied to simulate pulsating propagation and extinction of stoichiometric hydrogen/oxygen/argon detonations in ultrafine water sprays. Three detonation propagation modes are found: (1) pulsating propagation, (2) propagation followed by extinction, and (3) immediate extinction. For pulsating detonation, within one cycle, the propagation speeds and the distance between reaction front (RF) and shock front (SF) change periodically. The pulsating phenomenon originates from the interactions between gas dynamics, chemical kinetics, and droplet dynamics inside the induction zone. Multiple pressure waves are emanated from the RF within one cycle, which overtake and intensify the lead SF. An autoigniting spot arises in the shocked gas after the contact surface. The relative locations of SF, RF, shock-frame sonic point, and two-phase contact surface remain unchanged in a pulsating cycle, but their distances have periodic variations. Moreover, the unsteady behaviors of detonation extinction include continuously increased distance between the RF and SF and quickly reduced pressure peaks, temperature, and combustion heat release. The decoupling of RF and SF leads to significantly increasing chemical timescale of the shocked mixture. The hydrodynamic structure also changes considerably when detonation extinction occurs. Moreover, the predicted map of detonation propagation and extinction illustrates that the critical mass loading for detonation extinction reduces significantly when the droplet size becomes smaller. It is also found that for the same droplet size, the average detonation speed monotonically decreases with water mass loading. However, detonation speed and pulsating frequency have a non-monotonic dependence on droplet size under a constant water mass loading.
Mass extinction changes rules of body size evolution

Scientists at Stanford University have discovered a surprising pattern in how life reemerges from cataclysm. Research published Oct. 6 in Proceedings of the Royal Society B shows the usual rules of body size evolution change not only during mass extinction, but also during subsequent recovery. Since the 1980s, evolutionary biologists...
Motorized droplets thanks to feedback effects

A team of physicists from Germany and Sweden working with first author Jens Christian Grauer from Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf (HHU) has examined a special system of colloidal particles that they activated using laser light. The researchers discovered that self-propelling droplets, which they have named 'droploids', formed which contain the particles as an internal motor. They describe these droploids in more detail in the latest edition of the journal Nature Communications.
Investigating the Role of Structural Water on the Electrochemical Properties of $α$-V$_2$O$_5$ through Density Functional Theory

The $\alpha$ polymorph of V$_2$O$_5$ is one of the few known cathodes capable of reversibly intercalating multivalent ions such as Mg, Ca, Zn and Al, but suffers from sluggish diffusion kinetics. The role of H$_2$O within the electrolyte and between the layers of the structure in the form of a xerogel/aerogel structure, though, has been shown to lower diffusion barriers and lead to other improved electrochemical properties. This density functional theory study systematically investigates how and why the presence of structural H$_2$O within $\alpha$-V$_2$O$_5$ changes the resulting structure, voltage, and diffusion kinetics for the intercalation of Li, Na, Mg, Ca, Zn, and Al. We found that the coordination of H$_2$O molecules with the ion leads to an improvement in voltage and energy density for all ions. This voltage increase was attributed to the extra host sites for electrons present with H$_2$O, thus leading to a stronger ionization of the ion and a higher voltage. We also found that the increase in interlayer distance and a potential "charge shielding" effect drastically changes the electrostatic environment and the resulting diffusion kinetics. For Mg and Ca, this resulted in a decrease in diffusion barrier from 1.3 eV and 2.0 eV to 0.89 eV and 0.4 eV, respectively. We hope that our study motivates similar research regarding the role of water in both V$_2$O$_5$ xerogels/aerogels and other layered transition metal oxides.
Relativistic second-order initial conditions for simulations of large-scale structure

Relativistic corrections to the evolution of structure can be used to test general relativity on cosmological scales. They are also a well-known systematic contamination in the search for a primordial non-Gaussian signal. We present a numerical framework to generate RELativistic second-order Initial Conditions ($\texttt{RELIC}$) based on a generic (not necessarily separable) second-order kernel for the density perturbations. In order to keep the time complexity manageable we introduce a scale cut that separates long and short scales, and neglect the "short-short" coupling that will eventually be swamped by uncontrollable higher-order effects. To test our approach, we use the second-order Einstein-Boltzmann code $\texttt{SONG}$ to provide the numerical second-order kernel in a $\Lambda$CDM model, and we demonstrate that the realisations generated by $\texttt{RELIC}$ reproduce the bispectra well whenever at least one of the scales is a "long" mode. We then present a generic algorithm that takes a perturbed density field as an inputand provides particle initial data that matches this input to arbitrary order in perturbations for a given particle-mesh scheme. We implement this algorithm in the relativistic N-body code $\texttt{gevolution}$ to demonstrate how our framework can be used to set precise initial conditions for cosmological simulations of large-scale structure.
Doping and two distinct phases in strong-coupling kagome superconductors

Haitao Yang, Yuhang Zhang, Zihao Huang, Zhen Zhao, Jinan Shi, Guojian Qian, Bin Hu, Zouyouwei Lu, Hua Zhang, Chengmin Shen, Xiao Lin, Ziqiang Wang, Stephen J. Pennycook, Hui Chen, Xiaoli Dong, Wu Zhou, Hong-Jun Gao. The vanadium-based kagome superconductor CsV3Sb5 has attracted tremendous attention due to its unconventional anomalous Hall...
The effect of magnetic impurity scattering on transport in topological insulators

Charge transport in topological insulators is primarily characterised by so-called topologically projected helical edge states, where charge carriers are correlated in spin and momentum. In principle, dissipation-less current can be carried by these edge states as backscattering from impurities and defects is suppressed as long as time-reversal symmetry is not broken. However, applied magnetic fields or underlying nuclear spin-defects in the substrate can break this time reversal symmetry. In particular, magnetic impurities lead to back-scattering by spin-flip processes. We have investigated the effects of point-wise magnetic impurities on the transport properties of helical edge states in the BHZ model using the Non-Equilibrium Green's Function formalism and compared the results to a semi-analytic approach. Using these techniques we study the influence of impurity strength and spin impurity polarization. We observe a secondary effect of defect-defect interaction that depends on the underlying material parameters which introduces a non-monotonic response of the conductance to defect density. This in turn suggests a qualitative difference in magneto-transport signatures in the dilute and high density spin impurity limits.
The emergence of gapless quantum spin liquid from deconfined quantum critical point

A quantum spin liquid (QSL) is a novel phase of matter with long-range many-body quantum entanglement where localized spins are highly correlated with the vanishing of magnetic order. Such exotic quantum states typically host emergent gauge fields and fractional excitations. Here we show that a gapless QSL can naturally emerge from a deconfined quantum critical point (DQCP), which is originally proposed to describe Landau forbidden continuous phase transition between antiferromagnetic (AFM) and valence-bond solid (VBS) phases. Via large-scale tensor network simulations of a square-lattice spin-1/2 frustrated Heisenberg model, we find that a gapless QSL can gradually develop from a DQCP by tuning the couplings. Remarkably, along the phase boundaries of AFM-QSL and QSL-VBS transitions, we always observe the same correlation length exponents $\nu\approx 1.0$, which is intrinsically different from the one of the well known AFM-VBS DQCP transition, indicating new types of universality classes. Our results suggest a new scenario for understanding the emergence of gapless QSL from an underlying DQCP. The discovered QSL phase survives in a large region of tuning parameters and we expect its experimental realizations in solid state materials or cold atom systems.
Cavity Quantum Electrodynamics Effects with Nitrogen Vacancy Center Spins in Diamond and Microwave Resonators at Room Temperature

Cavity quantum electrodynamics (C-QED) effects, such as Rabi splitting, Rabi oscillations and superradiance, have been demonstrated with nitrogen vacancy center spins in diamond in microwave resonators at cryogenic temperature. In this article we explore the possibility to realize strong collective coupling and the resulting C-QED effects with ensembles of spins at room temperature. Thermal excitation of the individual spins by the hot environment leads to population of collective Dicke states with low symmetry and a reduced collective spin-microwave field coupling. However, we show with simulations that the thermal excitation can be compensated by spin-cooling via optical pumping. The resulting population of Dicke states with higher symmetry implies strong coupling with currently available high-quality resonators and enables C-QED effects at room temperature with potential applications in quantum sensing and quantum information processing.
$p$-wave superconductivity induced from valley symmetry breaking in twisted trilayer graphene

We show that the $e$-$e$ interaction induces a strong breakdown of valley symmetry in twisted trilayer graphene, just before the superconducting instability develops in the hole-doped material. We analyze this effect in the framework of an atomistic self-consistent Hartree-Fock approximation, which is a sensible approach as the Fock part becomes crucial to capture the dynamical breakdown of symmetry. This effect allows us to reproduce the experimental observation of the Hall density, including the reset at 2-hole doping. Furthermore, the breakdown of valley symmetry has important consequences for the superconductivity, as it implies a reduction of symmetry down to the $C_3$ group which operates in a single valley. We observe that the second valence band has a three-fold van Hove singularity, which is pinned to the Fermi level at the experimental optimal doping for superconductivity. We further find that the $C_3$ configuration of the saddle points leads to a version of Kohn-Luttinger superconductivity where the dominant pairing amplitude has $p$-wave symmetry. We stress that the breakdown of symmetry down to $C_3$ may be shared by other materials with valley symmetry breaking in the strong correlation regime, so that it may be an essential ingredient to capture the right order parameter of the superconductivity in those systems, especially when this relies on a purely electronic mechanism of pairing driven by the strongly anisotropic $e$-$e$ scattering.
Fate of entanglement between two Unruh-DeWitt detectors due to their motion and background temperature

We investigate the fate of initial entanglement between two accelerated detectors with respect to an observer attached to one of the detectors. Both $(1+1)$ and $(1+3)$ spacetime dimensions are being considered here, with the detectors interacting with real massless scalar fields through monopole terms. The investigation is being performed for both non-thermal as well as thermal fields. In general, irrespective of the detectors moving in the same Rindler wedge or opposite wedges, increase of the field temperature reduces the initial entanglement. In all situations, degradation of entanglement is high for high acceleration $a_A$ of our observer. Interestingly, the degradation depends on the measure of initial entanglement. For $(1+1)$ dimensions, the degradation saturates for small values of $a_A$, whereas the same fluctuates in $(1+3)$ dimensions with the decrease of $a_A$. For motions in opposite Rindler wedges, a noticeable feature we observe in $(1+1)$ dimensions is that, depending on the strength of initial entanglement, there is a possibility of entanglement harvesting in the system for certain values of the observer's acceleration. However the same is absent in $(1+3)$ dimensions. The whole analysis is operationally different from earlier similar investigations. The thermal equilibrium is satisfied through out the calculations here, by considering the Wightman functions with respect to the Rindler modes evaluated in the vacuum of Unruh modes, contrary to the use of Minkowski modes.
Discovery of two families of VSb-based compounds with V-kagome lattice

Yuxin Yang, Wenhui Fan, Qinghua Zhang, Zhaoxu Chen, Tianping Ying, Xianxin Wu, Fanqi Meng, Gang Li, Tian Qian, Andreas P. Schnyder, Jian-gang Guo, Xiaolong Chen. Recently V-based kagome lattice AV3Sb5 (A=K, Rb, Cs), exhibiting topological characters, exotic charge density wave and superconductivity, have been attracting enormous attention in condensed matter physics. The origin of charge density wave and superconductivity remains elusive so far. This motives us to explore other families of VSb-based compounds containing V-kagome lattice, which is helpful to understand the relationship between structure and physical property. In this manuscript, we report the structure and physical property of two newly-discovered VSb-compounds CsV8Sb12 and CsV6Sb6 with C2 (space group: Cmmm) and C3 (space group: R-3m) symmetry, in which both compounds consist of the basic V-kagome unit. In CsV8Sb12, a rectangle V2Sb2 layer is sandwiched between two V3Sb5 layers, slightly distorting the V-kagome lattice and the structure turning to be orthorhombic type. In the latter one, a more complex slab consisted of two half-V3Sb5 layer is the basic unit that are intercalated by the Cs cations along the c-axis. Transport property measurements demonstrate that both compounds are metallic with carrier density around 1021 cm-3 and paramagnetic with small effective moment. No superconductivity has been observed in CsV8Sb12 above 2 K under in-situ pressure up to 51.1 GPa. Theoretical calculations and experimental measurements reveal a quasi-two-dimensional electronic structure with C2 symmetry in CsV8Sb12 without van Hove singularities near the Fermi level, distinct from CsV3Sb5. Our study will stimulate more research about exploring new V-based kagome quantum materials.
Almost sure local wellposedness and scattering for the energy-critical cubic nonlinear Schrödinger equation with supercritical data

We study the cubic defocusing nonlinear Schrödinger equation on $\mathbb{R}^4$ with supercritical initial data. For randomized initial data in $H^s(\mathbb{R}^4)$, we prove almost sure local wellposedness for $\frac{1}{7} < s < 1$ and almost sure scattering for $\frac{11}{14} < s < 1$. The randomization is based on a unit-scale decomposition in frequency space, a decomposition in the angular variable, and - for the almost sure scattering result - an additional unit-scale decomposition in physical space. We employ new probabilistic estimates for the linear Schrödinger flow with randomized data, where we effectively combine the advantages of the different decompositions.
Deep Learning Inter-atomic Potential for Thermal and Phonon Behaviour of Silicon Carbide with Quantum Accuracy

Silicon carbide (SiC) is an essential material for next generation semiconductors and components for nuclear plants. It's applications are strongly dependent on its thermal conductivity, which is highly sensitive to microstructures. Molecular dynamics (MD) simulation is the most used methods to address thermal transportation mechanisms in devices or microstructures of nano-meters. However, the implementation of MD is limited in SiC because of lacking accurate inter-atomic potentials. In this work, using the Deep Potential (DP) methodology, we developed two inter-atomic potentials (DP-IAPs) for SiC based on two adaptively generated datasets within the density functional approximations at the local density and the generalized gradient levels. These two DP-IAPs manifest their speed with quantum accuracy in lattice dynamics simulations as well as scattering rate analysis of phonon transportation. Combining with molecular dynamics simulations, the thermal transport and mechanical properties were systematically investigated. The presented methodology and the inter-atomic potentials pave the way for a systematic approach to model heat transport in SiC related devices using multiscale modelling.
Selective observation of surface and bulk bands in polar WTe2 by laser-based spin- and angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy

Yuxuan Wan, Lihai Wang, Kenta Kuroda, Peng Zhang, Keisuke Koshiishi, Masahiro Suzuki, Jaewook Kim, Ryo Noguchi, Cédric Bareille, Koichiro Yaji, Ayumi Harasawa, Shik Shin, Sang-Wook Cheong, Atsushi Fujimori, Takeshi Kondo. The electronic state of WTe2, a candidate of type-II Weyl semimetal, is investigated by using laser-based spin- and angle-resolved photoemission...
The large static and pump-probe Kerr effect with two-fold rotation symmetry in Kagome metal CsV$_3$Sb$_5$

Qiong Wu, Z. X. Wang, Q. M. Liu, R. S. Li, S. X. Xu, Q. W. Yin, C. S. Gong, Z. J. Tu, H. C. Lei, T. Dong, N. L. Wang. Optical measurements sensitive to different types of symmetry breaking have been widely used to probe spontaneously symmetry broken states in quantum materials. In particular, measurements of polar Kerr rotation have emerged as a key experimental technique to identify the time-reversal symmetry breaking, meanwhile the polarization dependence in the Kerr rotation can be used to probe lattice rotation symmetry. Here, we present static and time-resolved Kerr rotation measurement on the newly discovered Kagome superconductor CsV$_3$Sb$_5$. We observe the striking giant optical Kerr effect with unexpected polarization dependence in CsV$_3$Sb$_5$. Below charge density wave transition temperature ($T_{CDW}$), the Kerr rotation promptly emerges and increases close to about 1 mrad. The rotation angle shows two-fold rotation symmetry in \emph{ab} plane. With femtosecond laser pulse pumping, the Kerr rotation angle can be easily suppressed and recovers in several picoseconds accompanied with coherent oscillations. Significantly, the oscillations in the Kerr signal also experience a 180 degree periodic change. Our investigation provides convincing evidence for the simultaneous time-reversal symmetry breaking and formation of two-fold rotation symmetry in CsV$_3$Sb$_5$ just below $T_{CDW}$.
Magnetohydrodynamic winds driven by line force from the standard thin disk around supermassive black holes: II. a possible model for ultra-fast outflows in radio-loud AGNs

In radio-loud active galactic nuclei (AGNs), ultra-fast outflows (UFOs) were detected at the inclination angle of $\sim10^{\rm o}$--$\sim70^{\rm o}$ away from jets. Except for the inclination angle of UFOs, the UFOs in radio-loud AGNs have similar properties to that in radio-quiet AGNs. The UFOs with such low inclination can not be explained in the line-force mechanism. The magnetic-driving mechanism is suggested to explain the UFOs based on a self-similar solution with radiative transfer calculations. However, the energetics of self-similar solution needs to be further confirmed based on numerical simulations. To understand the formation and acceleration of UFOs in radio-loud AGNs, this paper presents a model of the disk winds driven by both line force and magnetic field and implements numerical simulations. Initially, a magnetic field is set to ten times stronger than the gas pressures at the disk surface. Simulation results imply that the disk winds driven by both line force and magnetic field could describe the properties of UFOs in radio-loud AGNs. Pure magnetohydrodynamics (MHD) simulation is also implemented. When the initial conditions are the same, the hybrid models of magnetic fields and line force are more helpful to form UFOs than the pure MHD models. It is worth studying the case of a stronger magnetic field to confirm this result.
The BL Lac Object OJ 287: Exploring a Complete Spectrum of Issues Concerning Relativistic Jets and Accretion

The BL Lacertae object OJ 287 is one of the most dynamic blazars across the directly accessible observational windows -- spectral, timing, polarization, and imaging. In addition to behaviors considered characteristics of blazars, it exhibits peculiar timing features like quasi periodicity in optical flux, radio-detected knots position, and has shown diverse transient spectral features like a spectral phase dominated by a new broadband emission component, Seyfert-like soft-X-ray excess, iron line absorption, a thermal-like emission dominated optical phase, large polarization swings associated with one of the timing features, etc. that are rare in blazars and contrary to currently prevailing view of BL Lacs. Theoretical considerations, supported by existing observations, invoke scenarios involving a dynamical interplay of accretion and/or strong-gravity-induced events (tidal forces) in a binary supermassive black hole (SMBH) scenario to impact-induced jet and only jet activities. A few of these models even make some definite and quite distinctive observationally testable predictions. These considerations make OJ 287 the only blazar/jetted-AGN to have an activity phase with dominance related to accretion and/or accretion-perturbation-induced jet activities. We present a brief overview of the unique spectral features and discuss the implications of these features in exploring not only relativistic jet physics but issues from accretion to accretion-regulated jet activities i.e. the whole spectrum of issues related to the jet-accretion paradigm in jetted SMBH systems that have not been possible so far due to jet emission shadowing other likely emission features/components.
Merger rate density of binary black holes through isolated Population I, II, and III binary star evolution

Ataru Tanikawa, Takashi Yoshida, Tomoya Kinugawa, Alessandro A. Trani, Takashi Hosokawa, Hajime Susa, Kazuyuki Omukai. We investigate the formation of merging binary black holes (BHs) through isolated binary evolution by means of binary population synthesis (BPS) calculations covering an unprecedentedly wide metallicity range of Population (Pop) I, II, and III binary stars. We find that the predicted merger rate density and primary BH mass ($m_1$) distribution are consistent with the gravitational wave (GW) observations. Notably, very metal-poor ($< 10^{-2}$ $Z_\odot$) binary stars including Pop III binary stars yield most of the pair instability (PI) mass gap events with $m_1 = 65$--$130$ $M_\odot$. Pop III binary stars contribute more to the events with increasing redshift, and all the events are the Pop III origin at redshifts $\gtrsim 8$. The validity of our model can be assessed by future GW observations in the following two points. First, there is no binary BH with $m_1=100$--$130$ $M_\odot$ in our result, and thus the primary BH mass distribution should suddenly drop in the range of $m_1=100$--$130$ $M_\odot$. Second, the PI mass gap event rate should increase toward higher redshift up to $\sim 11$, since those events mainly originate from the Pop III binary stars. Our fiducial model is based on three assumptions: a top-heavy stellar initial mass function for $< 10^{-2}$ $Z_\odot$ binary stars, the presence of close binary stars for $< 10^{-2}$ $Z_\odot$ binary stars, and inefficient convective overshoot in the main-sequence phase of stellar evolution. Without any of the above, the number of PI mass gap events becomes too low to reproduce current GW observations.
Micromagnetic simulations of clusters of nanoparticles with internal structure: Application to magnetic hyperthermia

Micromagnetic simulation results on dynamic hysteresis loops of clusters of iron oxide nanoparticles (NPs) with internal structure composed of nanorods are compared with the widely used macrospin approximation. Such calculations allowing for nanorod-composed NPs is facilitated by a previously developed coarse-graining method based on the renormalization group approach. With a focus on applications to magnetic hyperthermia, we show that magnetostatic interactions improve the heating performance of NPs in chains and triangles, and reduce heating performance in fcc arrangements. Hysteresis loops of triangular and fcc systems of complex NPs are not recovered within the macrospin approximation, especially at smaller interparticle distances. For triangular arrangements, the macrospin approximation predicts that magnetostatic interactions reduce loop area, in contrast to the complex NP case. An investigation of the local hysteresis loops of individual NPs and macrospins in clusters reveals the impact of the geometry of their neighbours on individual versus collective magnetic response, inhomogenous heating within clusters, and further differences between simulating NPs with internal structure and the use of the macrospin approximation. Capturing the internal physical and magnetic structure of NPs is thus important for some applications.
