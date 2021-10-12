CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surface science using coupled cluster theory via local Wannier functions and in-RPA-embedding: the case of water on graphitic carbon nitride

By Tobias Schäfer, Alejandro Gallo, Andreas Irmler, Felix Humme, Andreas Grüneis
A first-principles study of the adsorption of a single water molecule on a layer of graphitic carbon nitride employing an embedding approach is presented. The embedding approach involves an algorithm to obtain localized Wannier orbitals of various types expanded in a plane-wave basis and intrinsic atomic orbital projectors.

IN THIS ARTICLE
