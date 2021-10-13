CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC Basketball: Tar Heels stay put in ESPN’s latest Way-Too-Early Top 25

By Blake Cockrum
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UNC basketball program ranks 17th in ESPN’s latest Way-Too-Early Top 25. ESPN has released the latest iteration of its Way-Too-Early Top 25 for the 2021-22 college basketball season, and the North Carolina Tar Heels came in at No. 17 on the list for the second consecutive time. That’s one spot lower than their previous perch at No. 16 when they — and the eight teams ahead of them — dropped one position following the Memphis Tigers’ ascent from unranked to seventh.

